10 Funny Crime Detective Shows to Binge During Christmas Break

1. Psych (2006 – 2014)

Psych is a detective comedy-drama following a young crime consultant, Shawn (James Roday). His eidetic memory and “Heightened observational skills” allow him to convince people he's solving cases with his psychic abilities. Additionally, it follows his brilliant but reluctant partner, Gus (Dulé Hill), and Shawn's father, (Corbin Bernsen), a former detective.

2. Lucifer (2016 – 2021)

Lucifer is an urban fantasy TV series based on the DC Comics character. It centers around Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the Devil in the DC Universe. He abandons Hell for Los Angeles, where he operates the Lux nightclub. He ultimately becomes a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) consultant.

3. Only Murders in the Building (2021 – Present)

Only Murders in the Building is a mystery comedy-drama following three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) with a common interest in true crime podcasts. After a suspicious death occurs in their Upper West Side apartment building in Manhattan, the three create a podcast to investigate the death.

4. Monk (2002 – 2009)

Monk is a mystery comedy-drama following a former police detective, Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub). After a car bomb murders his wife, he suffers a mental breakdown, is discharged from the force, and becomes reclusive, not leaving his apartment for over three years.

Eventually, a nurse (Bitty Schram) helps him get out while being hired as a private investigator to keep him distracted from obsessing over the death of his wife.

5. Barry (2018 – Present)

Barry is a black comedy crime drama following a hitman, Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), traveling to Los Angelos to murder someone. However, he joins an acting class where he meets an aspiring actress (Sarah Goldberg). He starts questioning his criminal career path with his two associates (Stephen Root and Anthony Carrigan.) It also stars Henry Winkler as the teacher.

6. Castle (2009 – 2016)

Castle is a crime mystery and comedy-drama following a homicide detective (Stana Katic) and a best-selling mystery novelist (Nathan Fillion) solving curious crimes in New York City. Initially, the detective has no desire to work with the writer. However, romance blossoms between them while they investigate the murder of the detective's mother.

7. Trial & Error (2017 – 2018)

Trial & Error is a comedic legal mockumentary set in the fictional, small Southern town of East Peck, South Carolina. It follows a young, optimistic lawyer (Nicholas D'Agosto) and his eccentric defense team solving cases. Each season follows a different crime and defense.

8. Search Party (2016 – 2021)

Search Party is a dark comedy sitcom on HBO Max. The series follows a group of friends in New York City who are involved in the search for a young woman who disappeared and events resulting from the group's involvement. It stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early, Meredith Hagner, and Brandon Micheal Hall.

9. Bones (2005 – 2017)

Bones is a crime procedural comedy-drama focusing on forensic anthropology and forensic archaeology. Each episode centers around a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) case file regarding the mystery behind human remains brought by an FBI Special Agent (David Boreanaz) and a forensic anthropologist (Emily Deschanel).

10. iZombie (2015 – 2019)

iZombie is a supernatural procedural crime drama and a loose adaptation of the DC comic book series. The show follows the adventures of a doctor-turned-zombie (Rose McIver), a Seattle Police coroner assistant. To solve the murders of the victims' on her table, she eats their brains, temporarily absorbing their memories and personalities.

