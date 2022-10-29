10 Funny Movies That Aren’t Technically Comedies

Recently a Redditor posted, “I'm looking for a funny movie which isn't a comedy. I'm not the biggest fan of films made to make you laugh. However, I enjoy movies like those of Quentin Tarantino, which are amusing sometimes.

Other titles like that I've seen are Knives Out, The Truman Show, or Donnie Darko.” The internet responded with these chucklesome motion pictures that aren't technically comedic.

1. Eraser (1996)

Eraser is an action film following U.S. Marshall John Kruger (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who erases people's identities in the Witness Protection Program. He's currently assigned to protect Lee Cullen (Vanessa Williams).

She uncovered evidence that her employer, a weapons manufacturer, illicitly sells to terrorist organizations. When Kruger learns a corrupt agent is in the program, he must guard his own life while protecting Lee's. Eraser is streaming on Netflix.

2. Goodfellas (1990)

Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas is a biographical crime film narrating the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill played by Ray Liotta. It features an all-star cast, including Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, and Paul Sorvino. Not exactly a comedy, but the wise guys deliver plenty of laughs. Watch Goodfellas on HBO Max.

3. Joker (2019)

Joker is a psychological thriller and possible origin story for Batman's most notorious villain, the Joker. Set in 1981, Joker follows Arthur Fleck's descent into madness. Arthur is a failed clown and aspiring stand-up comedian in a decrepit Gotham City. He is laughed at, not with, by his peers and favorite talk show host, Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro). It co-stars Zazie Beetz and Frances Conoy (American Horror Story).

A musical sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, translation, ”Madness for Two”), is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2024, with Joaquin Phoenix returning and Lady Gaga joining the cast. Watch Joker on HBO Max.

4. I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

I Love You Phillip Morris is a biographical black comedy-drama based on the 1980s-1990s real-life story of con artist, impostor, and multiple prison escapees Steven Jay Russell (Jim Carrey). While behind bars, Russell falls in love with his fellow inmate, Phillip Morris (Ewan McGregor).

After Morris was released, Russell escaped prison four times to be with Phillip Morris. Hmm… I don't know if this entirely classifies, but it made Reddit's list and is a phenomenal movie and true story. Watch I Love You Phillip Morris on Amazon Prime Video.

5. American Psycho (2000)

Based on Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel of the same name, American Psycho is a horror story following a New York City investment banker, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale). Bateman leads a double life as s psychotic serial killer. It co-stars Willem Dafoe, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto, Josh Lucas, Justin Theroux, Chloë Sevigny, Samantha Mathis, and Cara Seymour. Watch American Psycho on HBO Max.

6. The Gray Man (2022)

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man is an action thriller casting Captain America in a new light. Chris Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, a sociopathic ex-CIA agent and mercenary hunting CIA agent “Sierra Six,” whose identity is unknown.

It co-stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton. The Gray Man is streaming on Netflix.

7. Thor Ragnarok (2017)

Based on the Marvel Comics character Thor, Thor: Ragnarok is a superhero film and the third in the Thor franchise, starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular character. It follows Thor and Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), freed from her banishment and eager to take her spot as heiress to Odin's (Anthony Hopkins) throne.

However, Thor will stop at nothing to save Asgard from Ragnarök's impending doom. It co-stars Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk. Watch Thor: Ragnarok on Disney+.

8. Face/Off (1997)

Face/Off is a sci-fi action thriller following FBI Special Agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) and his neverending pursuit of the psychopath Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage), who killed his young son. After being knocked into a coma, a secret procedure to remove Castor's face and put it on Archer's commences.

The hope is that Castor's brother will believe he is communicating with his brother and give up the location of a bomb set to go off in an unknown location in Los Angelos. However, after waking up faceless, Castor puts on Archer's face, and they get acquainted with each other's lives. Watch Face/Off on Paramount+.

9. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a romantic sci-fi drama following Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet). After they break up, Clementine undergoes a procedure to erase Joel from her memory.

Joel learns this and decides to erase her too. However, he realizes partway through that he doesn't want to forget her. So he tries to lock her away in the corners of his mind. It co-stars Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood, and Tom Wilkinson. Watch Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind on Starz.

10. Catch Me if You Can (2002)

Catch Me If You Can is a biographical crime drama based on Frank Abagnale's questionable autobiography. It follows Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio) successfully performing millions of dollars worth of scams by posing as a Pan American World Airways pilot, a Georgia doctor, and a parish prosecutor in Louisiana.

All of these cons allegedly occurred before his 19th birthday. It stars Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Amy Adams, James Brolin, and Nathalie Baye.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit pick list of funny movies that aren't technically comedies. Check out

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.