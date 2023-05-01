34 Funny Movies That Will Help Brighten Your Day

Are you looking for the best funny movies? Here are 34 movies that will make you laugh and are perfect for winding down from a busy day.

It can be challenging to know what to watch after having a tiring week at work. There are thousands of choices, and you don’t want to spend an hour figuring out what movie to put on.

That’s why we’ve compiled this list of 34 funny movies for you to scroll through and see what you want to watch. The movies are all very different, but they have one thing in common: they will make you laugh.

Let’s go through the best funny movies to make you laugh!

Big (1988)

Big is a 1988 American comedy-drama film based on the novel Big by Christopher Pike. It is directed by Penny Marshall and stars Tom Hanks as Josh Baskin, a 13-year-old who wishes “to be big” and is then aged to an adult overnight.

Trainwreck (2015)

Trainwreck (2015) is a comedy film written by Amy Schumer and directed by Judd Apatow. Schumer wrote the screenplay based on her own experiences with men and is also the lead actress.

It follows the life of Amy, a woman who is unlucky in love. She meets Aaron, the perfect guy, played by Bill Hader. They have an instant connection that leads to them spending time together. However, they both have issues that are stopping them from committing to each other.

The film explores what happens when two people are perfect for each other but are too scared to make the first move because of their own personal hang-ups.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

The Grand Budapest Hotel is a story of M. Gustave, the concierge of the famous European hotel between the wars, and Zero Moustafa, a young boy who becomes his most trusted friend. The story involves theft, murder attempts, love affairs, intrigue, betrayal, and danger. All in one movie.

The Grand Budapest Hotel is one of Wes Anderson's best movies, which is why it deserves to be considered as one of the best funny movies. It has an excellent cast which includes Ralph Fiennes as Monsieur Gustave – the concierge who blends charm with impeccable service, Bill Murray as Mr. Moustafa – the owner of The Grand Budapest Hotel who goes on a journey, Jude Law as Monsieur Jean Michel – a young new employee at the hotel, and F. Murray Abraham as Chef Gusteau – an aging master chef.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

When Harry Met Sally is a 1989 movie written by Nora Ephron and directed by Rob Reiner. The movie is about Harry (Billy Crystal), who meets Sally (Meg Ryan) when she gives him a ride to New York.

The story follows the couple in two time periods when they first meet and many years later. It is a romantic comedy with some drama, but it manages to keep the tone mostly lighthearted.

Best in Show (2000)

Best in Show is an American mockumentary comedy film that aired in 2000, written and directed by Christopher Guest. It follows the trials of show dogs in the run-up to a prestigious dog show.

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls is an iconic American teen comedy film from 2004, written by Tina Fey and directed by Mark Waters. The stars include Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Jonathan Bennett, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Tim Meadows.

The movie tells the story of Cady Heron (McAdams), who moves from Africa to an affluent school in Illinois. While she struggles to fit in with the female hierarchy at her new school, she realizes that many women are more interested in competing than anything else.

Girls Trip (2017)

Girls Trip (2017) is a comedy movie about four friends who go on a weekend trip to New Orleans. The film stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as the four friends and is rated as one of the best funny movies.

The story goes that Ryan (Regina Hall) has just lost her job and decides to take her three best friends on a wild trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras. Like an extended girls day out. The movie is filled with laughter and fun moments, making it one of the most fun films to watch this year.

Wayne's World (1992)

This movie is a slapstick comedy that was released in 1992. The film is about two hosts of a public-access television show who broadcast their show from Wayne's mother's basement. They spend the whole day trying to find different ways to get better ratings on their show.

On February 27, 1992, Wayne's World was released in theaters worldwide. It grossed $183 million worldwide against its budget of $25 million, becoming one of the most successful movies at that time.

Ferris Bueller's Day off (1986)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a 1986 American comedy film written, co-produced, and directed by John Hughes. The film is about a high school senior called Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) as he fakes being sick to spend the day off from school with his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) and his best friend, Cameron(Alan Ruck).

They head to Chicago for the day, staying one step ahead of the school principal and Ferris’ sister, who are determined to catch Ferris and prove he’s not really sick.

Kung FU Hustle (2004)

Kung Fu Hustle is a 2004 Hong Kong action comedy film co-written, produced by and starring Stephen Chow.

The movie is about Sing and his partner Bone, who walk into a slum to become part of the notorious “Axe Gang.” When they attract the attention of the real gang, kung fu masters living in the slum surprise the gang, and Sing finds himself in a moral conflict.

Office Space (1999)

Office Space has everything that you could want from a good movie. It's about Peter Gibbons, who hates his job and his boss. He and his friends, Michael and Samir, will be laid off when the company is downsizing.

To get back at the company they work for, they’re planning to plant a virus that will gradually take money from the company’s bank account. However, they make a mistake, and all the money is wired at once. Will they get away with it?

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

There’s Something About Mary stars Ben Stiller as Ted Stroehmann, who has dreamed of getting close to Mary Jensen, played by Cameron Diaz. When he asked her out for prom, it never happened due to an incident at home.

Years later, Ted hired a private detective named Pat Healy (Matt Dillon) to find Mary to reconnect. When Pat falls in love with Mary and lies to Ted about her life, the story takes an unexpected turn. A good laugh and a classic movie to watch.

Borat (2006) – Best Funny Movies

Borat is a 2006 British-American comedy film written and directed by Larry Charles. The film stars Sasha Baron Cohen as Borat Sagdiyev, a Kazakh reporter of the “Kazakhstan Cultural Bureau.” He tours the United States to learn about American culture but cuts short his trip.

The plot of the movie is centered on Borat's efforts to make an episode for “Da Ali G Show” that would highlight traits of Americans that are supposedly typical for all Americans. His goal was to understand American culture better, as he felt both Kazakhstan's government and population lacked an adequate understanding of it.

I would recommend this movie to anyone who wants to have a good laugh.

Friday (1995)

Friday (1995) is a comedy film written by Ice Cube and directed by F. Gary Gray, starring Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, and Nia Long.

The movie is about Craig Jones (Ice Cube), an unemployed man who has recently been laid off from his job, who spends his days dreaming of owning his own business or finding a new job but with no success. He needs to get his friend Smokey (Christ Tucker) out of trouble, navigate relationship issues, deal with the neighborhood bully, and more. All of that happens in the course of a day.

The Hangover (2009)

The Hangover is a 2009 American comedy film directed by Todd Phillips from a screenplay written by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. The film follows three friends from the night before their bachelor party in Las Vegas to the morning after, where they must piece together fragmented memories to find out what happened.

The film stars Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Heather Graham, Justin Bartha, and Jeffrey Tambor. It is the first movie in “The Hangover” trilogy, which means The Hangover had plenty of success, and people loved the movie.

Elf (2003)

Elf is a 2003 American fantasy comedy directed by Jon Favreau and written by David Berenbaum. It has an amazing cast, including Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, and Daniel Tay.

The movie is about Buddy (Ferrell), a young orphan who was raised as an elf. Buddy finds himself at the North Pole and must find his father (Caan). After an unsuccessful search, Santa (Asner) tells him that he is not actually an elf but has human blood in him. He then goes to New York City to meet his father, who is working at the local toy company.

Elf is the perfect movie to watch with your family, or just invite friends over and put on this classic.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is a 2004 American comedy film directed by Adam McKay. It follows the exploits of the title character (played by Will Ferrell) as he wants to make a name for himself on the KQHS Channel 4 Evening News Team in San Diego, California, with his friends’ help.

That all changes when a new woman joins the channel and is determined to become a news anchor. While the men are determined to give her items like cooking and fashion shows, she’s determined to be something more than eye candy. A battle forms between the two.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters (1984) is a comedy film directed and produced by Ivan Reitman and starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Sigourney Weaver.

Ghostbusters is a classic comedy that has remained popular in the decades since its release. The film grossed $230 million domestically and $57 million internationally, making it the most successful comedy of all time. Numerous cultural references to Ghostbusters have been made in television shows, video games, music videos, Hollywood films, cartoons, and more.

Ghostbusters tells the story of three university professors who get kicked out and decide to set up a business that traps and removes ghosts. Business is booming when the professors run into an ancient God.

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumber (1994) is a comedy starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, who plays goofball friends Lloyd and Harry. The two live in Providence, Rhode Island, and work as co-delivery men for the local grocery store.

When a woman leaves her briefcase full of money at the airport, a clueless driver and his equally clueless friend travel across the country to return it to its rightful owner. The movie follows their hilarious journey full of mishaps as they discover a whole different world with a briefcase full of money.

Clueless (1995)

Clueless is an American teen comedy-drama film loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel “Emma.” It was released on July 19, 1995, in the United States. It is set in Beverly Hills and was co-written and directed by Amy Heckerling.

Clueless tells the story of Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone), a high school girl who is extremely popular, pretty, and wealthy. She and her friend Dionne match two of their teachers successfully.

Because of that success, she wants to match the new transfer student Tai and give her a complete makeover. In turn, Cher realizes that she needs a makeover herself spiritually.

Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridesmaids is a 2011 American comedy film about a single woman with a messy life named Annie, who will stand as the maid of honor for the wedding of her lifelong best friend, Lillian.

Despite the trials Annie was experiencing in her own life, she tried her best to fulfill her duties as maid of honor along with the other bridesmaids in the film. It is one rough road leading up to the wedding when Annie and Lillian have a falling out. Will the plans go through?

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Young Frankenstein is a comedy, horror, and science-fiction film created in 1974. The movie was based on the Broadway play of the same name by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan.

The movie stars Gene Wilder as the grandson of Dr. Frankenstein, who inherited his grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Following his grandfather’s experimentations and research, he created his own monster through the help of his assistants. Hilarious situations further arose with the arrival of his fiance Elizabeth to the estate.

Shaun of The Dead (2004)

Shaun of the Dead is a zombie comedy film directed by Edgar Wright, co-written by Wright and Simon Pegg, with Pegg in the leading casts. The film tells the story of Shaun (Pegg), an ordinary man struggling to make something meaningful out of his life, much to the dismay of his girlfriend, Liz. He works at a local appliance store as a salesman and has a bum best friend living at his flat.

Shaun and Liz were about to break up when their lives were turned upside down because of an unexpected event that had turned people into zombies! Follow their journey as they try to survive this apocalypse.

Coming to America (1988)

The film is a comedy that follows an African prince named Akeem who goes to the United States to escape an arranged marriage set up by his father. He comes to America hoping to find a wife who will love him for who he is and not because of the title he was born with. His hilarious journey with his sidekick, Semmi, is cut short due to an unexpected visitor from his home country.

The film stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Madeline Kahn.

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

This Is Spinal Tap is a 1984 satirical rockumentary directed by Rob Reiner. It follows the fictional British rock band of the same name and their drive-desperate tour of America. It’s about a band that goes up on stage even though they cannot play well. They are hilarious, intelligent, alluring, and perfect for this genre!

It has everything – an all-time classic soundtrack, hilarious dialogue, and unforgettable characters. It's one of those films that you can quote for hours without getting tired of it.

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Blazing Saddles is a 1974 satirical American Western comedy film directed by Mel Brooks, co-written with Norman Steinberg, Andrew Bergman, Richard Pryor, Alan J. Schoolcraft, and Robert Benton.

The story concerns a conflict between the governor (Mel Brooks) and the new black sheriff in town (Cleavon Little). The governor tries to ruin the Western town, while the new sheriff quickly becomes his biggest adversary.

The screenplay won three Academy Awards for Writing for Mel Brooks, Norman Steinberg, and Andrew Bergman. It is now considered by many critics to be one of the greatest comedy films ever made.

Groundhog Day (1993)

Groundhog Day is a 1993 film directed by Harold Ramis and starring Bill Murray. It tells the story of Phil Connors, an arrogant Pittsburgh TV weatherman who finds himself caught in a time loop that forces him to keep reliving Groundhog Day over and over again.

Groundhog Day earned Bill Murray his second Golden Globe Award for Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) and nominations for his performance at the Academy Awards and BAFTA Awards.

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride is an American romantic comedy fantasy adventure film directed by Rob Reiner. The screenplay was written by William Goldman, based on his book of the same name.

The story takes place mainly in the fictional country of Florin and follows a kidnapped young woman who doesn’t want to marry the prince like she’s supposed to. It’s a mix of romance and comedy and quite a good spin on the traditional damsel-in-distress story.

Dr. Strangelove (1964)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is a 1964 political satire black comedy film directed by Stanley Kubrick, starring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott.

It follows American efforts to prevent a nuclear apocalypse caused by an accidental trigger from a doomsday device during an acrimonious exchange between the Soviet Union and the United States.

Duck Soup (1933)

Duck Soup is a 1933 American pre-Code satirical film directed by Leo McCarey. The movie stars Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx, Zeppo Marx, Margaret Dumont and Louis Calhern.

The film's title refers to the dish served at many traditional Jewish ceremonies such as bar mitzvahs and weddings. It is also a play on the phrase “duck soup,” which means something easy or can be accomplished quickly.

This comedy is about the fictional nation of Freedonia as it becomes bankrupt. The struggle to maintain a level of control in the country is further complicated by the intrusion of its neighboring country, Sylvania. Plenty of chaos is caused because of this, which provides a lot of laughs for the viewers.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Big Lebowski is an American crime comedy film written and directed by the Coen brothers. Jeff Bridges plays Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, a laid-back Los Angeles slacker and single father in his mid-50s. After he gets roughed up by thugs who mistook him for a millionaire Lebowski, referred to as “The Big Lebowski,” he decides to seek out this richer man's daughter, who owes him an unpaid debt. The wealthy man’s daughter is kidnapped, and the Dude has to use his bowling skills to save her.

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Some Like It Hot is an American comedy film directed by Billy Wilder, starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon. The screenplay was written by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond, based on a novel by Marcel Pagnol.

The film tells the story of two male musicians who witness the St. Valentine's Day Massacre in Chicago. The gang saw the two musicians, so they decided to get out of town and hide. They change into women’s clothes and join a female music group on their way to Florida.

Monty Python and The Holy Grail (1975)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) is a British comedy film of the Pythons, written by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin.

The film is a comedy about King Arthur of the Round Table of Camelot with his knights, who are looking for the Holy Grail. The film follows King Arthur and his fellow knights on their adventures searching for this holy object from their point of view.

Over time, this film has become one of the most popular comedies ever.

Airplane! (1980)

Airplane! is a 1980 comedy film written and directed by David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker, with numerous jokes based on the conventions of the disaster genre.

The film tells the story of an ex-Navy pilot who hates flying but boards the passenger plane from LA to Chicago anyway. Along the way, the crew and many passengers get severe food poisoning, which means he’s the only one who can fly a plane and isn’t sick. He needs to confront his fear of flying to get the plane to safety, while everything that could go wrong on this flight will go wrong.

Which Funny Movie to Watch

Comedy films have been around since people started making films. Some of the films in this list have stood the test of time, showing that humor will always be a part of our lives. These stories are here to help us relax and chill out from the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives.

Everyone needs a good laugh every now and then. That’s what these movies are for, to provide some fun and happiness in your life!