Comedy Overload: 14 Hilarious Spoof Movies That Deliver Non-Stop Laughs

Spoof movies have been around for decades and are some of the most fun films to watch. Someone on a popular online forum asked, “What are the best spoof movies out there?” Here are the top 14 responses.

1 – Loaded Weapon (1993)

Loaded Weapon got some mentions, with one movie fan calling it “one of the best” and a “way underrated spoof.” Another said it's “one of the greatest spoof movies ever made.” A third film buff added, “I don't know why Spaceballs and Airplane! and Hot Shots are so well loved and remembered (as they should be) while this one kind of faded into obscurity.”

2 – Top Secret (1984)

Many agreed that Top Secret makes the cut, with one fan saying, “It should be revered as a spoof classic.” Another added, “Listen up world! If you have seen Airplane and Naked Gun, then please do yourself a favor and watch Top Secret! It's just as good as those and it should be as famous and popular as the others, but seems like it's completely ignored and I don't know why.”

3 – Spaceballs (1987)

Even the title brings a smile with Mel Brooks' endearing Star Wars parody, featuring an elite troupe of comedy acting talents, such as John Candy, Rick Moranis, and the director himself.

4 – The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988)

Leslie Nielsen became a household name with this blue-chip comedy treat about a hapless detective following a plot to assassinate the visiting Queen Elizabeth II. The Naked Gun is the flagship movie for the godfather of the spoof.

5 – Airplane (1980)

“I rewatched Airplane! a few days ago and was surprised by how much it held up,” one movie spoof fan remarked. “There were several jokes that went entirely over my head 40 years ago.” I think I am due a rewatch soon. “Have you ever seen a grown man naked?” is one of the funniest one-liners ever.

6 – Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

A spoof of all the teenage brat-pack movies of the '90s, Not Another Teen Movie sends up all the high school tropes you would imagine. One movie lover said it makes the list of “top 5 spoofs of all time” and another noted, it's “the gold standard for spoof movies.”

7 – Blazing Saddles (1974)

This Mel Brooks classic would not be produced in modern times. This reality saddens Gen-Xers like me, who grew up quoting every one-liner as scripture: “More beans, Mr. Taggart?” Blazing Saddles is the pinnacle of spoof movies — disclaimer: an advanced grasp of situational and verbal irony is required.

8 – Hot Shots (1990)

It's a toss-up between this and its sequel, so let's go with part one. This spoof takes on 9 ½ Weeks, Rocky, and Superman, among other movies, with Charlie Sheen playing a parody of Maverick from Top Gun. “War, it's fantastic,” quoted a Hot Shots! lover.

9 – Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Mel Brooks makes the cut again, poking fun at Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves in his early '90s gem. “I always laugh when Little John gets knocked into the puddle and he starts thrashing around yelling, ‘Help I can't swim!'” one movie buff wrote.

10 – Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

The 70s were a good time for British comedy, and no group of humans embodied this more than Monty Python. It's hard to pick my favorite scene: the gatekeeper, the Black Knight, or “We are the knights who say: ‘Ni!'” King Arthur receives his dose of irreverent mockery in this legendary comedy.

11 – Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Gin and Juice in The Hood (1996)

Who can forget the Wayan Brothers' epic spoof of the dramas brought to us by John Singleton and the Hughes brothers? Their hilarious take on Menace II Society, Boyz n the Hood, and Juice, among others, is spoof-movie perfection.

12 – I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)

The Wayans struck black gold with their spoof about blaxploitation movies from the 70s. Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and played the lead of Jack Spade, a man who teams up with a misfit band of rebels to avenge his brother's murder. It is worth viewing for Chris Rock's cameo scene with Isaac Hayes.

13 – Best in Show (2000)

Christopher Guest calls his trusted ensemble to heel for a parody of dogs and their owners in this superb parody. Best in Show is a borderline spoof but follows the same fly-on-the-wall approach as Guest's highly praised This Is Spinal Tap.

14 – Movie Movie (1978)

The premise alone is ambitious for this spoof, which takes on three movies from the 30s: the first is a rags-to-riches boxer movie; the next is a World War I intermission short, followed by a Broadway melodrama. The result is transcendent, and this movie is not talked about enough.

Source: Reddit.