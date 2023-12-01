‘Furiosa’ Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth Star in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Prequel

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Story. The action-packed prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of the titular character played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road. Chris Hemsworth plays against type (i.e., not Thor) as Warlord Dementus in a movie that also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

The official description for Furiosa: A Mad Max Story reads: “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

Furiosa takes place 45 years after society collapsed following a nuclear war. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Warner Bros. screened footage from the film at the CCXP fan convention in São Paulo, Brazil. Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth, and Miller were present to talk about the must-see action movie of 2024.

Chris Hemsworth Says That His Furiosa Character Has “Learned to Rule with an Iron Fist”

At CCXP, Hemsworth described his Furiosa character as “a very violent, insane, brutal person that is born from the Wasteland.” He continued:

“He's a product of his environment, and there's an intensity to him there's a brutality. He has been birthed into a space where it's kill or be killed, and he's learned to rule with an iron fist. There's a charisma to him, and it's a manipulative charisma.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly one year ago, Taylor-Joy said, “It will probably take me the two years before it comes out to be able to digest what happened. I just finished it, so it's a bit: wow. Life-changing. Longest shoot I've ever done, for sure, but with the most unbelievable crew, and I mean, what a character. I had her. We had each other.” Onstage at CCXP, Taylor-Joy described Furiosa as a story of “grit, survival, and impossible hope.”

Furiosa is the fifth film in the Mad Max franchise, all of which were directed by George Miller. The prequel is the first movie in the franchise to not feature the character “Mad Max” Rockatansky, played previously by Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Story opens in theaters nationwide on May 24, 2024.