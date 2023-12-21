‘Furious’ Assistant Sues Vin Diesel for Alleged Sexual Battery in 2010, X Reacts

A former assistant has sued Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel for alleged sexual battery. The incident allegedly occurred in 2010 in Atlanta, where Diesel was filming Fast Five.

As reported by Variety, Vin Diesel's former assistant Asta Jonasson states that Diesel first brought her to his hotel suite at the St. Regis Hotel and forced her on the bed. According to the suit, she asked him to stop and moved toward the door, but he came over to her and groped her and kissed her chest. He tried to pull down her underwear, and she screamed and ran toward the bathroom. Diesel then allegedly pinned her to the wall, which is when he started pleasuring himself.

The suit states, “Ms. Jonasson was unable to escape and closed her eyes, scared of angering Vin Diesel by rejecting him further and trying to dissociate, wishing the assault would end.” Hours later, Samantha Vincent, Diesel’s sister and the president of his company, phoned Jonasson and fired her.

Vin Diesel Is One of the Top-Grossing Actors in the World

Best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the lucrative Fast & Furious franchise, Vin Diesel is one of the top-grossing actors alive. He is also known for voicing Groot in the MCU as well as for his roles in The Iron Giant, Pitch Black, Riddick, and Saving Private Ryan.

The alleged incident involving Jonasson took place 13 years ago during the filming of Fast Five. The suit states:

“It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful — Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults. Ms. Jonasson felt like she was a piece of trash to be discarded. Ms. Jonasson felt helpless, her self-esteem was demolished, and she questioned her own skills and whether a successful career would require her to trade her body for advancement.”

Variety reports, “Jonasson filed the sexual battery lawsuit under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, a 2022 law that created a one-year window to file certain suits that would otherwise be outside of the statute of limitations. For the suit to qualify, the defendant must have engaged in an attempt to cover up at least one previous sexual assault allegation.”

So what did the defendant, Vin Diesel, allegedly attempt to “cover up” so that Jonasson's lawsuit qualified? The suit states that a mere few days before the Diesel incident, another employee at Diesel's company, One Race, made inappropriate sexual advances to her.

In addition to sexual battery, the suit also accuses Vin Diesel of gender discrimination, wrongful termination, retaliation, and negligent supervision. He has yet to comment publicly about the suit, nor has Jonasson explained why she waited 13 years to sue.

