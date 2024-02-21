24 Future Classic Cars To Invest in Now

Every gearhead has a story about how they wish they had held onto an old car because it would now be a priceless classic. Ferrari 250 GTOs used to be $8,000 used, you couldn’t give away a Porsche 911s back in the ‘80s, we’ve heard it all before.

Nowadays the only way to own some of these older classics is to sell all your possession or hope to win the lottery. Unless, of course, you buy them before their prices start heading into the stratosphere.

The WOG team has decided to help you make the most of your retirement money and we’ve put together a list of 24 cars that we feel will become future classics. Some of our key criteria included rarity, historical significance, interesting tech and/or impressive performance for the time.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (2015-Present)

When you think of fast sedans, the ones that get all the attention tend to have a German badge on the hood. But, in 2015, the Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio arrived on the scene and jumped to the top of the pack.

Its 505 horsepower 2.9-liter V6 gave it searing performance, but it is the way it handled that really set it apart. Its certainly destined to be a future classic, especially if you can find one of the rare manuals that were offered to European customers.

Audi R8 V8 (2006-2012)

Audi was one of the early adopters of turbocharging. They left the high-revving naturally aspirated wizardry to BMW’s M division, and big V8s were the domain of AMG Mercedes models.

So, when the mid-engined Audi R8 was launched, with a 4.2-liter V8 that could rev to over 8,000rpm, the opposition was left stunned. Here was a sportscar that could match a 911 on track, while still being a perfectly capable daily driver. The recipe has been honed and revised over the years, but the one that is most likely to be a future classic is the original manual transmission V8.

Audi RS6 V10 (2008-2011)

Another future Audi classic has to be the mental V10 RS6 that arrived at the peak of the German horsepower war. This time, it relied on its turbocharger know-how to outgun the opposition and squeezed a 571 horsepower twin-turbo 5.0-liter V10 under the hood of its A6 sedan and wagon models. Add a few styling upgrades, some sporty suspension and brakes, and the end result was badged the RS6.

High fuel consumption and higher maintenance bills may have made the RS6 a pricey daily driver, but it makes a lot more sense as a rapid and usable weekend car. Now all we got here in the States was the non-turbo S6 version, so we’ll have to wait a few more years before we can import these special cars to the US.

BMW E46 M3 (1999-2006)

The E46 M3 used to be a cheap car a few years ago, prices have certainly firmed up, especially for the good ones, but it’s not too late to get yourself one of BMW’s all-time greats for a reasonable sum.

Aside from a few mechanical issues that need addressing, this generation M3 is solidly built and still plenty quick enough. Manual transmission coupes are where its at, but even a well-kept SMG model is worth a look, especially since finding a good condition M3 is quite a challenge.

BMW Z4 M Coupe (2006-2008)

If you can’t quite stretch to the E46 M3, the Z4 M Coupe from the same era offers a similar driving experience with the same engine, at a discount. That means a naturally aspirated 333 horsepower 3.2-liter inline-six and grin-inducing rear-wheel-drive dynamics.

The Roadster versions are even more affordable, and as long as you make sure that the service book has been regularly stamped.

BMW M2 (2016-2021)

The BMW 1M has already gone on to become a modern classic, its successor, the M2, is more of the same although it was built in larger numbers so achieving classic status may take a little longer.

The original versions made do with a beefed-up 3.0-liter turbocharged motor found in the 335i. Competition and CS variants got a proper M engine, with twin turbos and 400+ horsepower. All are good, but the Comp and CS versions are more likely to become sought-after classics in the future.

Cadillac CTS-V Wagon (2010-2014)

Any V series Cadillac is going to plaster a massive smile on your face, but the second-gen CTS-V wagon stands out as one of the very best. Equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 borrowed from a Corvette, it delivered sportscar-equalling acceleration figures with all the benefits of a practical wagon body shape.

It really was as close to a practical supercar as you could get, there was even a six-speed manual transmission option. They certainly don’t make them like this anymore.

Chevrolet Corvette C7 (2014-2019)

The Corvette C7 signalled the end of an era for the marque. It was the last in a long line of front-engined models Corvettes, stretching all the way back to the early ‘50s. It was also the last to be available with a manual transmission option.

Engine options revolved around naturally aspirated and supercharged versions of the small block 6.2-liter V8. All were quick, the Z51 performance package added track-friendly upgrades, while the ZR1 variant boosted power to a made 755 horsepower. Find one you like and hang on to it until everyone else realizes they also want one.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (2018)

Dodge must have been sick and tired of hearing that the days of the internal combustion engine (ICE) were numbered. So, instead of going down quietly, they decided that the number should be 808. Horsepower that is.

That’s the figure the SRT Demon pumped out from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8, and on a prepped surface was declared the fastest accelerating non-electric car ever sold. It could also do a wheelie. It was announced as a limited-edition model, but Dodge couldn’t stop tinkering, so it kept on churning out ever more insane versions culminating in the 1,025 horsepower SRT Demon 170. All are potential future collectibles, but the original SRT Demon is the one we’re putting our money on.

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 (2015-2020)

There have been many fantastic Shelby Mustangs over the years, and most have gone on to become valuable classics. What makes the GT350 so special is that it is recent enough not to be ridiculously priced and it has a rather special flat-plane crank 5.2-liter V8 under the hood.

This allows it to rev higher and deliver more power, peaking at 526 horsepower at a heady 7,500rpm. It’s only available with a 6-speed manual transmission and is considered a serious track weapon even when compared to some exotic European sports cars.

Honda S2000 (1999-2009)

High revving motors, no forced induction and manual transmissions are a sportscar recipe that is all but extinct these days. The Honda S2000 epitomized this formula like few others, especially when it came to small capacity four-cylinder cars.

Its 237 horsepower 2.0-liter motor screamed to 9,000rpm and matched the performance of many V6 rivals in its day. US models got a slightly torquier 2.2-liter motor post 2004, but even with its slightly lower redline (8,200prm), the S2000 remained as immersive and exciting to drive as ever.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk (2018-2021)

Most modern SUVs are moving towards efficient electric or hybrid powertrains. Squeezing a 707 horsepower 6.1-liter supercharged V8 into the Grand Cherokee surely wasn’t the work of a sane mind, but we sure are glad it was done.

The same engine had turned the Dodge Challenger Hellcat into a supercar beater, in the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, it was just as potent, and slightly quicker to 60mph thanks to AWD traction.

Lexus LS400 (1989-1994)

Toyota’s luxury offshoot Lexus arrived on the scene with a bang back in 1989 with the sublime LS400 luxury sedan. Or perhaps it’s more accurate to say it arrived with a barely audible V8 whisper. The LS400 was a tour-de-force in Japanese engineering prowess, matching its rivals in performance, technology and ride quality.

Many have achieved crazy mileages due to their legendary reliability, but there are still a few around that have been pampered and garaged for most of their lives. Yet even these ones are cheaper than a trip to Disney Land, but not for long.

Mazda RX-8 (2003-2012)

Rotary-powered sportscars are rare, well extinct actually. That happened when the Mazda RX-8 ended production in 2012. Yes, it used way too much gas (and oil), and the engine rotor seals tended to last as long as a chocolate fireplace, but the rest of the car was simply superb.

It had class-leading handling, a silky-smooth engine, and cool backward opening rear doors. Yes, the engine issues are a cause for concern, but prices couldn’t be lower, and classics tend to be driven far fewer miles than daily drivers, so rebuilds won’t be a daily occurrence. Possibly.

Maserati Quattroporte (2003-2012)

We all want a Ferrari, but most aren’t exactly family-friendly and there’s also the small issue of pricing. That’s where the fifth-generation Maserati Quattroporte slides into view, sideways. It has the engine out of a Ferrari F430, albeit with a cross-plane crank which gives it more torque and that fantastic engine note.

Avoid the early Duo Select single-cutch autos and look for a later 4.7-liter GTS model with the traditional automatic and the best exhaust sound this side of, well, anything.

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (2008-2015)

Merc’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is a legendary motor. But the previous-generation 6.2-liter V8 had plenty of power and a sound that no turbocharged engine can match. When fitted to the C63 AMG C-Class sedan, it delivers a knock-out punch to its contemporary rivals.

These cars tend to have ‘enthusiastic’ owners, so make sure you find the best one possible that fits within your budget.

Nissan 370Z (2008-2021)

Nissan built the 370Z for so long that we thought they had left the production factory on autopilot and simply forgot about it. It turns out that its replacement was in development, but no one was in a particular hurry to introduce it.

That’s because the 370Z was a simple and successful formula that just worked. It had a big old 3.7-liter V6 up front, power sent to the rear wheels and a choice of auto (don’t pick this one) and manual transmissions. Prices are low, but good ones are destined for great things in the years to come.

Nissan GT-R (2007-Present)

Staying true to form, Nissan introduced the GT-R in 2007 and haven’t stopped building it since. It was a cutting-edge machine when it was revealed, and regular updates have kept it relevant and competitive with the latest crop of sports car.

The 3.8-liter twin-turbo motor, all-wheel-drive layout and dual-clutch transmission have been tweaked and honed to perfection over 17-years, and there is little doubt that the GT-R will make for a fantastic classic sports car once it finally goes out of production. We’re thinking 20328 is a fair guess.

Pontiac Solstice GXP (2007-2009)

The Pontiac Solstice arrived in 2006 and few people noticed. But that all changed when the GXP variant was revealed a year later. Out wne the tepid 2.4-liter V6 and in its place was fitted a 260-horsepower turbocharged motor and a limited-slip diff to help both rear wheels light up at every opportunity.

Minor tweaking could push power to 300 horsepower and beyond, but if its classic status you want then original is best, so stick to low-mileage models driven by nice old ladies for the best results.

Porsche Cayman 987 (2005-2012)

Yes, it looks a bit funny. But that’s most likely why the first-generation Cayman is still at the affordable level of the Porsche spectrum. Still, looks are subjective, but when it comes to handling and performance, the Cayman is one of the most accomplished sports cars around.

We’d suggest looking for one of the facelifted post-2008 987S models, these had uprated engines (that were less troublesome) and could be had with either a manual or dual-clutch transmission.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo (1992-2016)

Mitsubishi used to produce some of the most exciting all-wheel-drive sedans around. These days it’s all about family-friendly SUVs, and little city cars. It’s hard to believe that they once produced a fire-breathing rally-bred AWD sedan like the EVO.

The EVO X was the last in a long line of models and combines serious pace with just enough refinement to be a great daily driver.

Tesla Roadster (2008-2012)

No, this isn’t a typo. The Tesla Roadster may be an old EV with outdated tech, but it was also the model that put Tesla on the automotive map and showed us what an electric car could be capable of.

Despite its age, the Roadster is still indecently quick and its claimed 244 mile range is better than some new EVs. With just under 2,500 built, its rare as well. This could well become one of the first classic EVs in a decade or two.

Toyota GR86 (2021-Present)

Toyota certainly bucked the trend back in 2012 when it released the GT86. It was the only car in its class to offer rear-wheel-drive and an engine without a turbo. The idea was great, but the car needed a bit more power to truly shine, and the second-gen GR86 sorted that problem out.

It may be relatively new, but the GR86 is quite likely to be the last of its kind. Perhaps wait a few years for depreciation to set in and then get yourself a mint low-mileage example.

Volvo 850 R

Before the SUV craze, fast wagons used to be rather popular. Volvo’s 850 R was arguably one of the very best, fitted with a turbocharged 5-cylinder engine it was quicker than most sports cars, yet it still had that boxy old-school design that made it as practical as ever.

These cars have certainly been creeping up in value over the years and the trend is most likely to continue as good ones become harder to find.