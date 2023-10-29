Future Toyota EVs Will Have a “Manual Gearbox” for a More “Fun” Driving Experience

If there's one thing that many automotive enthusiasts lament, other than the end of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, it’s the death of the manual transmission.

While some people still champion it as a good way for young drivers to be less distracted while driving due to both hands being used or as the preferred driving experience in performance luxury cars, such as Aston Martin, the electric vehicle (EV) revolution in the automotive industry is rendering the manual gearbox obsolete.

Not so fast, says Toyota.

The Japanese automotive icon has recently announced a plan to make future generations of their EVs available with a manual gearbox.

The Manual Transmission Lives on After All.

Expected to be launched in 2026 with the likes of their recently unveiled FT-Se Sports car, Toyota doesn’t want their EVs to be seen as a “commodity” and hopes that by adding a manual transmission to these vehicles, they will be as fun to drive as ICE vehicles.

This manual gearbox for EVs system has reportedly been gestating for around three years and will become a staple of Toyota’s more performance-oriented EVs.

Reportedly, this software can precisely mimic the manual driving experience of a performance ICE vehicle, sounds and all; when someone changes gears and accelerators, even though there aren't any of the ICE components in the EV to make those sounds, the car will create them synthetically.

It sounds like a gimmick, to be honest, but if Toyota believes it will make their future EVs more fun to drive, that’s their call. It will be interesting to see to what extent consumers buy into and embrace this when these cars are finally available.

Toyota’s Other Innovation for Their Next Generation of EVS

Additionally, Toyota will be developing “On Demand” software for their future battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that will allow each vehicle to effectively “mimic” the driving and performance styles of other vehicles.

Unlike the manual transmission for EVs, this technology is far younger in its development. It will reportedly require an engineer with a computer to be present to change your car’s driving style to that of a different vehicle.

We must admit; while this sounds like a gimmick aimed at people who are a little too in love with playing video games with all the cheat codes unlocked, it intrigues us.

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda once said, “If it’s not fun to drive, it’s not a car.” And both the technological sleight of hand of their manual gearbox software and “On Demand” drive modes do sound fun. Isn’t that what people like about novelty? It’s at least fun at first, even if that fun doesn’t have a prolonged expiration date.

However gimmicky Toyota’s next generation of EV features may be, at least there will be options for the driving modes. Toyota alleges consumers will have over 1,000 vehicles in their “On Demand” driving mode.