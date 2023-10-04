Future Vacations Will Be All About Wellness, Whether You Know It Or Not

Over the past three years, exhaustion is on the rise, with between 50 and 80-percent of people across the globe reporting symptoms of burnout. At the same time, between 20 and 40% of travelers say their vacations and preferred experiences are focused on wellness.

Suffocating sweat lodges, mindless meditation, and New Age-y crystals are no longer standard operating procedures for wellness-seeking vacationers. A new crop of wellness experiences has hit the scene, and they're more popular than ever.

78% of travelers say wellness is a priority when they travel for leisure, and the Global Wellness Institute predicts wellness tourism will surpass $1.1 trillion within the next two years. Destinations of all kinds, from secluded mountain lodges to world-class resorts in the Dominican Republic, are taking notice and doing whatever it takes to get in on one of the most important (and profitable) trends in travel.

What About Wellness?

For many years, wellness travel took only a few forms. High-end spas and questionable weight loss retreats or “detoxes” captured a well-heeled but not particularly adventurous demographic.

These experiences now pale compared to the newest wellness travel opportunities available. From diagnostic-inspired DNA treatments, extreme sauna experiences, and even arts and crafts seminars, the ways to connect with self and soul seem limited only by the traveler’s imagination and budget.

Established wellness brands are getting in on the action, incorporating their popular products and services that blend wellness with travel. For example, the upscale New York wellness center THE WELL offers its world-class treatments and techniques in award-winning Auberge Resorts Collection destinations. Among these are the Chileno Bay Resort & Residences in Los Cabos, Mexico, and Hacienda AltaGracia in Costa Rica.

Significant partnerships like these are already known quantities for many experienced wellness travelers. However, the concept of wellness isn't limited to spa-like treatments. The next wave of wellness services offers a range of options based on a traveler’s comfort level.

The Caribbean's New Wellness Destination

A trending new wellness resort in the Dominican Republic is one of the new destinations for wellness travel. Perched on a small island off the peninsula of Samaná in the Dominican Republic, Cayo Levantado Resort reopened this summer after a thorough renovation.

Upgraded rooms offer deluxe features such as plunge pools and 24-hour ambassador service. Delicious cuisine and exclusive beach access make it a prime destination for travelers. Nestled within the private island resort is its new Yubarta wellness space.

“At Yubarta, we place special emphasis on creating an ambiance that catalyzes our guests' journey of self-discovery,” says Xavi Fuster, Wellness Director at Grupo Piñero, the Spanish hospitality group behind Cayo Levantado Resort. It's more than just a series of treatments and experiences: “This transformative journey yields not only improved relationships, a healthier mind and body, and stress relief but also the harmonious integration of our inner voice.”

Holistic Wellness

While guests will find activities ranging from aerial yoga and breathwork classes to cold plunges and sound healing workshops, the heart of Cayo Levantado Resort's wellness program extends holistically throughout the entire stay.

Everything from daily activities and entertainment options to meal choices is tailored to promote relaxation, energy restoration, and connection to the inner self. A nutrition and wellness expert’s curated menus at the resort's eight restaurants offer healing properties while dining.

It's a holistic experience interwoven into a stay at the resort, making it easily accessible to guests not seeking cutting-edge wellness trends. This whole-self, seamless approach elevates a stay at one of the best resorts in the Dominican Republic.

The Future of Wellness Travel

The holistic approach to wellness is a direction other well-known destinations will adopt as they reorganize their programs and amenities. It won't be long before many travelers realize their next vacation might be more wellness-oriented than expected.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.