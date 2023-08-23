Fyre Festival II: The Ticket Surprise You Weren’t Ready For

Convicted con man Billy McFarland plans to revive the Fyre Festival, the scam that landed him in prison in the first place — and if proof were ever needed that some people have more money than sense, the first wave of tickets has already sold out.

In a YouTube video posted Sunday, McFarland announced that Fyre Festival II is set to take place in the Caribbean at the end of 2024. The specific dates, where, and who would be stupid enough to sign up to play it have not been revealed. However, some galaxy-brained true believers have already snatched up the first wave of tickets at $499. The next batch of tickets has not been released yet, but prices go up to $7,999 per ticket on the festival website.

Fool Me Once…

“This is a big day,” McFarland says in the video. “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during a seven-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen.”

With the “best partners in the world” who have allowed “me to be me while executing Fyre's vision to the highest level,” McFarland says he “spoke to people as far away as the Middle East and South America” before deciding to once again bring the fest to the Caribbean.

“In the meantime, we'll be doing pop-ups and events across the world,” he adds. “Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I've been working towards. Let's go.”

Fyre Festival Fiasco

McFarland was released from prison in May 2022 after serving four years of a six-year sentence for defrauding investors and committing wire fraud for his part in creating and promoting the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival he launched with rapper Ja Rule, touted as a luxury musical extravaganza on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma with gourmet dining, Blink 182 headlining and luxury accommodation. However, when attendees arrived, they found no infrastructure, no bands, disaster relief tents for accommodation, and cheese sandwiches to eat.

As well as facing Federal charges, McFarland has been on the receiving end of more than half a dozen lawsuits relating to the fiasco, including a class action suit for more than $100 million.

McFarland's attorney Jason Russo told USA Today last year his client was “putting together a team to organize and plan for projects that will allow him to generate the restitution for all those affected.” In November, McFarland appeared on Good Morning America and apologized for his role in the infamous festival. “I let people down,” he said. “I let down employees. I let down their families. I let down investors. So I need to apologize. I'm wrong, and it's bad.”

Ja Rule also apologized for his part in the fraudulent festival and felt he was also “scammed” and “bamboozled” by McFarland. Unsurprisingly, Ja Rule will not have anything to do with the follow-up.

And yet, despite all of this, people have still bought tickets.