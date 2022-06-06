Is Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Worth $749 – or More – Per Guest Per Night?

It's the ultimate Star Wars fan experience – becoming part of a new chapter of the Lucasfilm saga. Hotel guests join the crew of The Halcyon starcruiser as they celebrate the 275th anniversary of the ship's maiden voyage. But the adventure's astronomical price tag is keeping many from climbing aboard. Is it worth saving up your pennies to visit a galaxy not-so-far far away?

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Ticket Costs

Since its opening in early 2022, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been dazzling guests with an out-of-this-world, one-of-a-kind experience.

The price is one of the main concerns that critics have about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel. As of now, the lowest price starts at $749 per guest per night. This starting price is for four guests in one standard cabin.

For three guests in a standard cabin, the price rounds out to $889 per night per guest. Two guests in one cabin costs $1209 per guest per night. Keep in mind that these prices are for the most basic lodging option, which is a one-bedroom cabin with a queen bed and two bunk beds.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has two suite options, definitely pricier than the standard cabin. Unfortunately, the current prices of the suites aren't available publicly on Disney's website because they are fully booked.

The Galaxy Class Suite and Grand Captain Suite offer full living rooms and bar areas, so you will undoubtedly be getting more space to relax. According to a Cast Member at the hotel, the suites range in price based on the dates they are booked and how many people are in your travel party.

On average, Galaxy Class Suites can be $1,000 more than a standard cabin. The Grand Captain Suite accommodates up to eight people and can cost around $3,000 more than the standard cabin.

If you are interested in booking one of the suites right now, you have to wait for availability or hope for a cancellation. For the most accurate pricing based on your travel party size and the dates you are looking to book, call the hotel to find out. However, the price for the journey includes more than just the room.

Galactic Starcruiser Reservations: All In

The hefty price tag for a journey aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser also includes all of the ship's activities, meals, and admission to Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando. Guests can participate in every event onboard without paying any extra fees.

Activities in the hotel include all the training sessions, missions, games, and events. The price includes two breakfast buffets, two lunches, two multi-course meals with gratuity, and a dessert party.

Guests also receive entry passes into Hollywood Studios on day two of their stay, including Lightning Lane passes for the rides Rise of The Resistance and Smuggler's Run. In addition, guests can eat lunch within the Galaxy's Edge area, which includes an entree and dessert or alcoholic beverage.

The experience in the park is also enhanced by means of an app that transforms your smart phone into a Star Wars Datapad. That may not sound like a huge deal, but guests with the Datapad app get additional, exclusive interaction with cast members, facilities and droids within the Galaxy's Edge area.

Other gifts include a Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser magic band, a Halcyon passenger pin, and a self-care tin.

Is the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Worth It?

Currently, staying at a Walt Disney World Resort or Disney Vacation Club Resort starts in the $700 range per night. Compared to the Galactic Starcruiser hotel, you'll pay three to four times less at a standard Disney World hotel due to the per-individual price of the Starcruiser experience.

As mentioned previously, Hollywood Studios tickets are part of the price of a trip aboard the Halcyon. If you were to purchase Hollywood Studios tickets outside of staying at the hotel, the cost per ticket per day is around $109. Buying multiple-day park-hopper tickets helps bring the price down.

Guests of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel also have Lightning Lane entry into two attractions at Galaxy's Edge: Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler's Run. You can pay an additional fee for Lightning Lane entry or Genie+ for regular park attendees. Individual Lightning Lane Entrance can vary by price and availability depending on the attraction.

The Genie+ service is available for $15 per ticket per day, so for a family of four, you'll spend $60 if you'd like to skip the line on Smuggler's Run. Rise of the Resistance is not available on Genie+, but you can purchase Individual Lightning Lane passes for an additional $15 per individual per day.

If you also consider the cost of food while exploring the theme parks or at the hotels, a family of four can expect to spend over $100 or more per meal. Galactic Starcruiser guests receive lunch credits for food at either Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Hollywood Studios. Before credits were applied, our group's total was approximately $90 for three entrees, two alcoholic drinks, and a dessert.

To directly compare: A family of four in a standard cabin on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will cost almost $6,000, including Hollywood Studios entry, Lightning Lane passes, and food. For a vacation on Disney property, you'll spend $1400 for a hotel for two nights, about $100 per meal ($300 per day, so approximately $700 for a weekend), $650 for Hollywood Studios tickets, and finally, if you opt to purchase Lightning Lane passes, roughly $120 for all four tickets and two rides. This total brings you to around $2,850, give or take a couple of hundred dollars.

If you are a fan of Star Wars and are looking for a one-of-a-kind vacation, there's no question. The Galactic Starcruiser hotel is worth the price. Guests can play out their part of the Star Wars universe with the character interactions and complete immersion in the storyline.

Of course, if you can't justify the price tag of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, you can still have a somewhat immersive experience at Galaxy's Edge in Disney's Hollywood Studios. You can ride the Star Wars attractions, meet characters, and try intergalactic snacks. Guests of the hotel can use the Play Disney app to participate in missions and scan cargo.

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) owners can also use their points to book a stay at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. However, it's important to mention that DVC owners must own at least 150 points purchased directly from DVC to do so. DVC resale points cannot be used to book if you do not own at least 150 points purchased directly from DVC and hold a Blue Membership card.

Final Word: How to Have the Best Experience Aboard the Galactic Starcruiser

The best advice to fully enjoy the experience is to get involved. Dress in costume and pick your side—Rebel or First Order?

The Galactic Starcruiser is not a resort where you go to hang out by the pool or spend time in your room. If you do it right, you should hardly spend time in your cabin as you'll have a full schedule of events and secret missions. Accessing the Disney Play app adds special missions and communications from characters onboard for guests using the Datapad.

Another question fans have is if there is any replay value of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. Will guests experience a different journey if they return to The Halcyon? As of now, the finale for every trip remains the same. However, depending on which missions you decide to take, the path to the finish will be different.

Every guest can experience the adventure differently, depending on which tasks or characters they choose to follow. This “choose-your-own-adventure” style is unlike any other Disney hotel or attraction and personalizes each guest's stay.

