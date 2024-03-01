Top 15 Game-Changing Trucks

Ask someone to list the most American things they can think of, and straight off the bat, they will mention baseball. See what I did there? Next up will be apple pie unless they have already mentioned the good ol’ pickup truck.

Pickup trucks have been a major part of American life ever since Henry Ford noticed that owners were modifying their vehicles to have flatload beds and introduced the Model T Pickup in 1925.

Now, the best thing about a pickup truck is just how versatile it is. You can enjoy many other great American pastimes either in or on it. Just go to any NASCAR event, drive-in theater, or college party, and the pickup will be there, providing seating, music, and sometimes even becoming a makeshift jacuzzi.

Trucks outsell every other passenger vehicle by a massive margin every year, and there is hardly an American out there who hasn’t sat in or owned at least one in their lifetime. To celebrate 99 years of the pickup truck, we have chosen 15 pickups that truck owners absolutely love and that have made a big impact in their segment.

Dodge Power Wagon (1954-On)

The original Dodge Power Wagon was released in 1954 and was an enthusiast favorite for years until it was temporarily discontinued in 1980. The model returned in 2005 in the form of a heavily modified Dodge Ram 2500. A powerful 345 horsepower 5.7-liter Hemi V8 was the only engine option, and the new Power Wagon was fitted with electronic locking diffs front and rear, a 12,000-lb winch, upgraded suspension, and many more off-roading upgrades. The Power Wagon remains in production to this day and is a firm favorite with enthusiasts.

Dodge Little Red Express Truck (1978)

Back in the ‘70s, if you needed to carry heavy loads and wanted to race people at every traffic light, then your ride of choice was the Dodge Little Red Express Truck. 225 horsepower is not much today, but almost 50 years ago, it was enough to make this little truck quicker than some two-door sports cars.

Toyota 4RUNNER (1986-On)

You get big pickups, fast pickups, and off-roading pickups. But if you want the toughest pickups ever, your search will always include the near-indestructible 1986 Toyota pickup truck. Devoid of just about any extras, these little trucks (also known as the Hilux outside of the US) were built to withstand the toughest abuse, and many have lasted decades without breaking. The modern 4Runner may have become much larger and more luxurious, but it remains a rugged and very capable truck.

Lamborghini LM002 (1986-1993)

Back in the heady ‘80s, when excess was everything, the Rambo Lambo was just another cool toy for movie stars and millionaires. Things haven’t changed much four decades later, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that the Lamborghini LM002 is still an awesome machine. Fitted with a 450 horsepower 5.2-liter V12 borrowed from the Countach supercar, it had impressive performance (for the time) and was pretty impressive off-road, too.

Chevy 454 SS (1990-1993)

The 454 SS was an early attempt by Chevrolet to build a supertruck. The formula was relatively uncomplicated; they took the big 7.4-liter V8 from higher up in the range and stuffed it into their single-cab C1500. A few suspension upgrades, larger tires, and some nice SS stickers finished off the package. With up to 255 horsepower and a massive 405 lb-ft of torque, performance was impressive. And while it may not have been the quickest, the 454 SS helped set in motion the slew of performance trucks that followed. Good ones are hard to find and are going up in value.

Hummer H1 (1992-2006)

Big brash, and massively capable, just about some up the massive Hummer H1. It was essentially a converted military AWD vehicle that could crush regular trucks if they got in the way. It wasn’t a big seller – just under 12,000 were sold over 15 years of production – but it gained a massive following and is still regarded as one of the toughest trucks ever made.

GMC Syclone (1992-1993)

The Syclone is one of the most collectible sports trucks ever made. Thanks to a turbocharged 280 horsepower 4.3-liter V6, it could sprint from 0-60mph in a supercar-baiting 4.3 seconds. That’s quick today and simply ballistic back in the early ‘90s. With less than 3,000 produced, the Syclone is a rare beast, too. A GMC Typhoon variant was also produced, featuring the same running gear but with an SUV body.

Ford SVT-F-150 Lightning (1993-1995)

Before the current F-150 Lightning EV truck, there was the Ford SVT F-150 Lightning. This truck was tuned by Ford’s Special Vehicles Team (SVT) to deliver 240 horsepower from its 5.8-liter V8. It has some suspension upgrades to handle the extra power. In 1999, a new generation of the Lightning was introduced, now producing up to 380 horsepower with the aid of a supercharger. It was even more capable on the road without compromising its off-road and hauling ability.

Dodge RAM SRT-10 (2004-2006)

Dodge Viper fans will tell you how that car’s V10 engine and transmission were borrowed from a truck. Well, in 2004, the Dodge RAM borrowed it right back, and the SRT-10 was born. With 500 horsepower under the hood, the SRT-10 became the fastest truck in the world and could reach 154mph. Just 10,143 were built, and their owners hardly ever put them up for sale. We wonder why.

Ford F-150 Harley Davidson (1999-2007)

Forty-seven years of range-topping sales say a little bit about what we think of the Ford F-Series. And thanks to some rather special models over the years, like the F-150 Harley Davidson, it remains a firm favorite. Harley-Davidson editions have been offered since 1999, but for 2007, you could order one with a supercharged 450-horsepower 5.4-liter V8. Now, that is one special truck.

Ford F-150 SVT Raptor (2010-On)

Designed to be an ultra-capable off-road truck, the SVT Raptor received some major upgrades over standard F-150s. Some highlights included Fox Racing shocks and massive off-road tires, and from 2011 on, the optional 411 horsepower 6.2-liter V8 became standard fitment. This combination gave it serious performance regardless of the road surface. Third-generation Raptors are even more capable and can even be fitted with a crazy 720-horsepower supercharged V8.

Rivian R1T (2022-On)

With 19,189 sold in 2023, the Rivian R1T may not be challenging the F-150’s sales dominance just yet, but it is a sign of where trucks are headed. With up to 835 horsepower, this truck accelerates like a supercar. 0-60mph takes as little as 3.0 seconds. It’s luxurious, massively capable off-road, and looks awesome. No wonder Rivian owners love their trucks so much.

Hummer EV (2022-on)

The Hummer EV is essentially the original Hummer reimagined as an electric truck. But just in case you thought that General Motors had gone soft, this thing is just as mad and ostentatious as the H1. First off, it weighs close to 10,000 pounds. Top-spec models produce 1,000 horsepower and guzzle electricity at a rate that would make a Tesla weep.

It’s packed with some of the latest tech around, including a Crab Walk feature, which lets it drive diagonally by steering all four wheels. No wonder it’s become an absolute hit with owners who love its unstoppable nature and ability to blast to 60mph in just 3.5 seconds despite being the size of a small condo.

Ford F-150 Lightning (2024)

The modern-day Ford F-150 Lightning is a little different. Instead of a big V8 under its hood, there are some wires and connectors and things (we haven’t actually checked) and a pair of electric motors that can produce up to 580 horsepower. Lightning owners love the fact that these new F-150 EVs drive and feel just like a regular F-150, aside from being completely silent.

Tesla Cybertruck (2024)

The long-awaited Cybertruck EV is finally here, and it is certainly not going to go unnoticed. Everything from its looks to its performance and interior design is nothing like any truck on the road today. Although, as with any cutting-edge tech, there have already been a few hiccups.

The CyberBeast is the range-topping model and will tow up to 11,000 pounds, go 440 miles between charges, and obliterate most supercars with its 2.5-second 0-60mph time. Deliveries for these trucks are just getting going, but it already seems to have a massive following.