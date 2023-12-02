Where Was Game of Thrones Filmed? Filming Locations in Croatia

One of the significant draws aside from the captivating storyline that genuinely contributed to the appeal of HBO's Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon was undeniably the use of real-life filming locations. Multiple countries provided the perfect backdrop for different scenes in the medieval fantasy drama, allowing you to visit these places and feel like you're part of the show, standing where Daenerys commands her dragons or where Arya walks the streets of Braavos. Here are some must-visit Game of Thrones filming locations in Croatia.

Game of Thrones Filming Locations in Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik's stunning medieval architecture was the perfect backdrop for King's Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms. In 1979, UNESCO included the Old Town of Dubrovnik in the list of World Heritage Sites. The city is situated on Croatia's Dalmatian Coast. It features a remarkable blend of Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque architecture in the form of churches, monasteries, palaces, and fountains.

There were multiple scenes from different seasons filmed in this stunning city. If you're only in Croatia briefly and don't wish to travel out of the city, you can get your Game of Thrones fix while remaining there. Those with more time can venture further up the coast and visit even more Game of Thrones filming spots.

1. Minčeta Tower

Minčeta Tower was completed in the early 15th century. It served as a defensive fortification and is now the perfect place to explore and get a gorgeous view of the city and the Adriatic Sea. In Game of Thrones, the tower is where Daenerys Targaryen searches for her stolen dragons in the House of the Undying in Qarth.

2. Lovrijenac Fortress

Standing as a symbol of Dubrovnik's unwavering commitment to defense, Lovrijenac Fortress has a rich history dating back to the 11th century. The Fortress is the backdrop for the Red Keep in King's Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms. This historic site witnessed the filming of numerous iconic scenes, including one featured in the first episode of season 3, where Lord Tyrion, Ser Podrick, and Ser Bronn patrolled its walls following the Battle of Blackwater.

3. Bokar Fortress

Bokar Fortress, also known as Bokar Tower, is renowned as one of Europe's oldest casemate fortifications, dating back to the late 15th century. These formidable stone walls, hailed as one of the most impregnable Middle Ages constructions, have never been breached. They provided the perfect representation for the walls of King's Landing.

4. Pile Gate

Pile Gate — or the King's Landing entrance — was constructed in the 14th century, with the drawbridge added in the 16th. It's used in several scenes throughout the series, including when Jamie arrives to visit Cercei and when the Lannisters say farewell to Princess Myrcell.

5. Dominika Street

St. Dominic Street in Dubrovnik is a picturesque and historic location that gained fame as a prominent filming location for Game of Thrones. It witnessed pivotal moments in the series — most notably for Cersei Lannister's walk of atonement. There were also scenes featuring Bronn and Tyrion.

6. Hotel Belvedere

First built in 1985, it might seem an unlikely filming location for the medieval-style Game of Thrones series. However, in its decay, this abandoned building served for several scenes, most notably as the outdoor amphitheater where Oberyn and the Mountain dueled to death.

7. The Jesuit Staircase

Jesuit Staircase is associated with the Jesuit Church. It is an example of Baroque architecture, constructed in the 17th century. Hundreds of GoT fans travel here to take photos on the steps as they were used in Cersei's infamous Walk of Shame scene.

8. Trsteno Arboretum

Covering an expansive 25-hectare area, the Trsteno Arboretum was founded in the late fifteenth century, serving as a park and a summer retreat for the Gučetić-Gozze patrician family. This renaissance-style summer residence has an array of features, including a surrounding garden, an aqueduct, a mill, a captivating fountain adorned with the Sea God Neptune and nymphs, a picturesque belvedere pavilion offering panoramic views of the sea, and a vista of the Elaphite Islands. It's also the perfect spot for the King's Landing Gardens, where Sansa Stark speaks to Lady Olenn about King Joffrey during Season Three.

9. Lokrum Island

The botanical gardens and monastery of Lokrum Island were transformed into the mysterious city of Qarth, where Daenerys Targaryen seeks refuge for herself and her people. The island is located just off the coast of Dubrovnik in Croatia, and it's known for its natural beauty and historical significance.

Fans will be thrilled with the Game of Thrones Visitor's Center in a former Benedictine monastery. It has an exhibition dedicated to filming Game of Thrones in Croatia. Visitors can explore videos featuring cast and crew, an interactive map of filming locations, and even sit on a replica of the Iron Throne, all free of charge, making it a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts and fans of the iconic series.

10. Ston

Ston, known for its salt pans and impressive medieval walls that are the second longest wall in the world besides the Great Wall of China, is located approximately 34 miles northwest of Dubrovnik, making it a worthwhile day trip from the city — whether or not you're a Game of Thrones fan. The small town was used in filming both King's Landing and Eyrie.

11. Split

Located about a three-hour drive from Dubrovnik, you'll find the city of Split on the Dalmatian coast. Many scenes in seasons three, four, five, and six were shot in Split and its surrounding areas. Diocletian's Palace was the setting for Daenerys' throne room in Meereen. Kliss Fortress is used as the walls of Meereen, where Daenerys punishes the city's rulers.

12. Kastel Gomilica

Kastel Gomilica's seaside location and medieval appearance made it ideal for portraying the Free City of Braavos in Game of Thrones. Located just 11 miles from Split, the town is easily accessible for fans. Scenes of the city were also filmed in Girona, Spain.

13. Trogir

Another 18 miles from Kastel Gomilica will bring you the well-preserved medieval streets of Trogir. The town provided the scenic setting for the city of Qarth, which featured prominently in various Game of Thrones Season 2 episodes. After her journey across the Red Desert, Daenerys finds refuge in a villa within the city. Scenes depicting Daenerys' quarters were likely filmed in the monastery and St. Dominic's church.

14. ŠIbenik

Another hour up the coast from Split will bring you to Šibenik, where you will find St. James Cathedral and other historic sites used to depict Braavos. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, St. James Cathedral, served a dual role as The Iron Bank, the formidable financial institution in the Free World. Later, parts of Braavos were also filmed in Girona, Spain.