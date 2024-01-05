The Best Features Gamers Can Expect From Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto VI's first trailer generated a monumental amount of hype. However, players must wait at least a year before getting their hands on the game. That is if unfinished development and other unforeseen circumstances don't delay the game first. Until then, players can only speculate and guess about the potential features in arguably this generation's most anticipated game.

Fortunately, plenty of dedicated theorists have taken to online threads to do just that.

1. Initially Limited Map

Several players believe access to Grand Theft Auto VI's full map won't be available early on. These reports gained traction when players noticed an ankle monitor on one of the playable characters in the official artwork. The trailer also highlights Lucia's detention and conversation with a corrections officer. These details suggest Rockstar will implement a lore-friendly way to limit map access at least early on.

2. More Enterable Buildings

Grand Theft Auto V radically changed open-world games by setting new standards for the amount of detail packed into them. However, developers primarily focused on the big picture, including expansive draw distances and a sizeable map. Intricately designed interiors were few and far between.

With developers designing Grand Theft Auto VI from the ground up for current generation consoles, players expect enterable buildings. Several close-up shots from the trailer indicate highly detailed interiors. Only time will tell whether those serve as decoration or possible exploration areas. The shift towards mandatory Solid State Drives and minimal loading further gives credence to this belief.

3. Rear View Mirror Reflections

Many dedicated racing simulators and games have rear-view mirror reflections. However, games with driving as a side option rarely implement mirror reflections due to their high-performance cost. In Trailer One, several driving sequences feature rear-view mirror reflections.

Whether Rockstar adds these reflections in cutscenes or during gameplay remains a mystery. However, given their track record, many players believe the full game will include rear-view reflections in a possible fidelity mode.

4. Advanced Water Physics

An updated and improved upon Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) debuts alongside Grand Theft Auto VI. As evidenced by the trailer, this new iteration significantly uplifts water physics.

Several frames in the trailer showcase the new physics at work. The water now actively reacts to small ships and boats. Yachts and larger vessels also shape the water and waves around them. While these features were present in previous games, the quality and smoothness have immensely improved.

5. Detailed Vehicle Interiors

Grand Theft Auto titles typically have various vehicles for players to steal, purchase, or destroy. While these vehicles often have impressive exterior designs, the interiors lack detail. However, Grand Theft Auto VI's vehicle interiors see a massive improvement, at least based on the trailer.

In one scene, Jason drifts a seemingly old car across the street. While the scene ends in just a few seconds, freezing frame by frame reveals many minute details. Apart from a general uplift, the leather seats move as the car drifts, and the textures signify a worn-out vehicle. Rockstar excels in incorporating the tiniest of details.

6. Crowd Density

Inferior console hardware has consistently constrained the CPU performance of previous Rockstar games. However, newer consoles include beefy processors and SSDs, allowing many more things to happen on screen. Rockstar takes full advantage of this, as seen by the significant number of crowds on screen.

Many scenes in the trailer show vast view distances filled with people, cars, and buildings. The crowds, in particular, stand out. Each NPC sports a unique look and body type. Other shots indicate that people may also walk in groups instead of individually, like in previous titles.

7. Pupil Dilation

Red Dead Redemption 2 has terrific visual fidelity and impresses players even today. Despite releasing several years ago, players continue encountering new details in the game world. Grand Theft Auto VI borrows one such detail from Rockstar's previous masterpiece. Pupul dilation returns in Grand Theft Auto VI, albeit with improvements. Based on previous Rockstar practices, many players believe the finished game will further enhance the character's faces.

8. Multiple Cities

Many believe Grand Theft Auto VI will give players a massive playground to explore. The variety of urban and rural landscapes in the trailer continues to impress players. Die-hard fans have mapped out the entire area based on estimates from the trailer and online rumors. The addition of multiple cities is all but confirmed at this point. However, players estimate the presence of at least two large cities across the map.

9. Volumetric Effects

The addition of volumetric smoke, fog, and clouds dramatically enhances the game's visuals. These effects were left out in previous Grand Theft Autos due to their taxing cost on the performance. Additionally, only the beefiest PCs could run Red Dead Redemption 2 with volumetric effects cranked to the max.

In trailer one, many cars drifting produce thick fog encompassing their surroundings. The increased view distance also paves the way for a softer fog to blur visibility further. Many players wonder whether the game runs at high framerates with these effects included.

10. Advanced AI System

Rockstar's games have always been technical masterpieces and pushed the industry forward in one way or another. Fans all over the internet expect VI's AI system to break records and set new standards. At this point, fans can only speculate on the possible improvements. That said, many theorists believe the wanted system and police to receive an uplift. Possible improvements may have the police take cover, flank players, and even assist their injured squadmates.

11. Ray Traced Global Illumination

The only Rockstar game implementing Ray Tracing is Grand Theft Auto VI on consoles. The console versions include different modes for Ray Tracing at high performance or sharper resolutions. Unfortunately, PCs do not see any visual improvements and mitigate Ray Tracing altogether.

Fortunately, Grand Theft Auto VI's first trailer showcases Rockstar's new lighting system at work. Analysts detect a mix of traditional lighting methods and Ray Tracing global illumination. Both combine to materialize true-to-life lighting and unmatched visual fidelity in open-world gaming.

12. Multiple Protagonists

Grand Theft Auto VI has players take control of two main protagonists, Lucia and Jason. This detail went unnoticed by most casual players partly due to the trailer's focus on Lucia. Both protagonists share a Bonny and Clyde-esque relationship, as the promotional material describes. Whether these protagonists have special abilities like previous titles remains pending confirmation.

13. Late PC Release

Rockstar has remained unclear on the subject; however, several players expect the PC Version to launch later. Previous titles have also seen delays between console and PC versions. Rockstar typically takes time to optimize their games to run on various PC builds. Players should expect to wait at least a year after the console launch to play the game on PC. Fortunately, PC versions often see more visual improvements and encounter fewer bugs than their console counterparts.

14. New Wildlife

Red Dead Redemption 2's wide variety of wildlife and impressive animal AI continues to impress. Players can spend days hunting and camping for big game animals in that game. Grand Theft Auto VI's trailer showcased several new animals previously unseen.

Looking closely, players may notice dolphins and turtles in the ocean. Ducks, pelicans, and deer can be seen in the swampy sections of the trailer. Even an alligator casually strolls into a store. Players believe wildlife will play a more central role in Grand Theft Auto VI. This belief is further solidified by the addition of wildlife in Grand Theft Auto Online.