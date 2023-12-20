Top 25 Games Beat in 10 Hours or Less

Some of the most popular games on the market can keep a player's attention for hundreds (if not thousands) of hours. What about smaller, more bite-sized experiences? A short game can make just as big of an impact as a longer game if done right. We have compiled a list of some of those shorter games that really stand out from the crowd. Check out these titles for those who want to play a game but only have a little time.

1. Papers Please

A puzzle simulation game, Papers Please tasks players with being a border-crossing immigration officer. The player must inspect travelers' paperwork against several different rules and guides. The challenge comes when the player must balance personal finances, whether or not to let a traveler into the country, detaining those caught with fraudulent documents, and rejecting those who don't have everything necessary for approval.

2. Firewatch

In this adventure, the player assumes the role of Henry, a fire lookout in Shoshone National Forest. Henry communicates with his supervisor via walkie-talkie. This game takes place from a first-person viewpoint. Henry's job revolves around exploring the area and investigating mysterious occurrences. As Henry communicates with his supervisor, the relationship between them will depend on the player's dialogue decisions. As the story progresses, more of the area opens up for exploration, giving Henry different events to deal with.

3. Inside

Inside features puzzle platforming action from developer Playdead. Presented as a 2.5D platform game, an unknown boy must explore a monochromatic environment. Inside features a dark color palette utilizing color only briefly to draw the player's attention to something important. Unlike most titles, Inside does not feature much audio, which helps the few times it occurs seem more powerful. The player must solve certain puzzles, both required to advance and optional. An alternate ending will become available if the player can find all the hidden rooms with orbs in one playthrough.

4. Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception

The Uncharted series features action from the third-person perspective as Nathan Drake explores locations worldwide, searching for ancient treasures. Combat includes gunplay with different weapons and melee combat when the situation calls for it. Nathan can also duck under or behind cover as needed during firefights and when trying to solve specific puzzles.

5. Portal

A puzzle-platform set in a first-person perspective, players must solve problems utilizing portals while going from test chamber to test chamber. While trying to figure out a way forward, the game's antagonist, Glados, consistently mocks the player while insisting everything she does revolves around science. Portal features 19 different test chambers, with the difficulty increasing as the player advances.

6. Journey

Journey offers the player a unique experience. A robed figure wanders around a desert towards a mountain in the distance. Other players on the same journey can assist each other but can not communicate in the traditional sense. Communication works via a musical chime, the length and volume determined by how the button on the controller gets pressed. If two players finish a level at the same time, those two same players will remain connected in the next level. If not, your character will connect to someone new.

7. Mirror's Edge

An action-adventure game from the first-person perspective that features parkour, Mirror's Edge made its mark by being different than the rest. The player controls Faith Connors, someone who needs to make their way through the city without getting caught. The gameplay involves jumping from rooftops, walking along ledges, climbing pipes, sliding down zip lines, and the occasional battle against enemies. Momentum is a critical factor in the game, as that can be the difference between making the jump and coming up short.

8. Stray

An adventure game that puts the player in the role of a cat, Stray has the player exploring an abandoned civilization with the help of a companion drone. The moment-to-moment gameplay features platforming sections where the player acts like a cat. Jumping from platform to platform, knocking over p

aint cans, climbing in buckets, and more become part of the adventure as the fate of everyone else becomes clear with every step your cat takes.

9. Metroid Dread

Set after the events of Metroid Fusion, Metroid Dread returns the series to its roots as a 2D side-scrolling game. In this Metroid game, Samus must explore the planet ZDR. Metroid Dread adds a new element to the standard formula utilizing stealth. The game introduces instances where Samus must avoid the EMMI robots. Much like other Metroid games, exploration remains essential to the experience. By finding new items and weapons, the game will open up and allow Samus to explore previously inaccessible areas.

10. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Set in a dark fantasy world inspired by Celtic culture and Norse mythology, Senua embarks on a perilous journey to Helheim. The goddess Hela possesses the soul of Senua's dead lover, and Senua plans on getting it back. This game mixes a few genres featuring melee combat, puzzle solving, and psychological horror. The audio plays an integral part in this experience, making headphones almost a requirement to experience everything properly.

Those who wear headphones while playing the game will have the experience almost like hearing voices in your head, just as Senua does in the game. These auditory hallucinations really take the game to the next level.

11. Bastion

Bastion features an interesting premise where the narration depends on the player's actions. This dynamic narration, along with the hand-painted art style, helps Bastion stand out from the crowd. The story follows “the Kid” as he searches for shards of rock that will power a structure, the Bastion.

The Kid can carry two weapons selected at specific locations. Special attacks also become available in battle but can only get used a limited number of times. Bastion features some role-playing mechanics and the player can buy materials and upgrade weapons in between levels.

12. Shovel Knight

Developed by Yacht Club Games, Shovel Knight features 2D side-scrolling action with an 8-bit art style. The primary form of combat revolves around Shovel Knight's shovel. This shovel has many uses for direct attacks or to help bounce on enemies' heads.

Shovel Knight has a reputation for being difficult, earning a dedicated fanbase. Once the story finishes, a New Game Plus mode becomes available, increasing the difficulty further by having Shovel Knight take twice the damage from enemies.

13. Oxenfree

A bit different from many other games on this list, Oxenfree finds itself in the graphic adventure genre. Oxenfree features three-dimensional characters moving through two-dimensional environments. Gameplay for this title includes giving the player a choice between dialogue options. The decisions a player makes will affect relationships in the game. Puzzles in the game require using a radio to find the correct frequency, which allows the player to advance the story.

14. Bulletstorm

An over-the-top first-person shooter, Bulletstorm features quick gameplay with some raunchy humor. The game has eight weapons, each offering a completely different experience. Bulletstorm has standard weapons such as assault rifles, but the fun begins with weapons such as the “Bouncer,” which shoots explosive cannonballs. The player also has an “instinct leash” to use against enemies.

One particularly fun thing to do revolves around using this leash to pull enemies close to the screen and then kicking them backward, potentially off the map or right into a sharp object. Not for the faint of heart, Bulletstorm found its inspiration from such properties as Duke Nukem, Burnout, and Firefly.

15. Abzu

Abzu takes place in the ocean. The player controls a diver exploring the underwater environments and all of the life found within it. Something seems to be causing trouble and hurting the environment. It becomes up to the player to discover the source behind the problems. New areas open up as the diver explores this underwater world, solving puzzles and interacting with the wildlife. The player can even grab onto the bodies of some of the larger animals and ride on them to get to different areas.

16. Superliminal

A puzzle game that incorporates optical illusions and forced perspective, Superliminal offers a surreal experience. Your character participates in a dream therapy program. However, something goes wrong. This character becomes trapped in a recurring dream cycle and must find a way to escape. To do this, the player must navigate various rooms to reach their exits, solving puzzles along the way. The solution to these puzzles revolves around those optical illusions and forced perspectives.

17. Celeste

Madeline, the main character in Celeste, deals with depression and anxiety as a young woman. She attempts to climb Celeste Mountain, but obstacles appear to prevent her from achieving this goal. Madeline comes across different characters during the climb, symbolizing her internal struggles.

The gameplay for Celeste revolves around standard platformer mechanics, including running, jumping, climbing walls, and more. Celeste has also become known as a rather challenging game, which makes it a popular choice with groups of gamers that enjoy that level of challenge.

18. Hotline Miami

Set in 1989 Miami, Hotline Miami features top-down shooter gameplay. The main character and silent protagonist, Jacket, receives coded messages to eliminate the local Russian mafia. The top-down gameplay encourages stealth, as going in guns blazing might not always be the best course of action.

Hotline Miami features quite a bit of extreme violence, so this game certainly will not be for those underage, but this also remains one of the reasons why it achieved such popularity. Hotline Miami has several different chapters, with most beginning the same way: Jacket wakes up in his apartment and listens to cryptic messages telling him who the next target will be.

19. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

A standalone expansion to Far Cry 3, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon takes place in a retro-futuristic environment. The inspiration for Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon comes from 1980s action films, video games, and cartoons. Fans who enjoy that type of media will get a kick out of the many references found within Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

The location for Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon comes in at about half the size of Far Cry 3, but the insanity remains on full display. The player will encounter blood dragons, cybersharks, and more during this adventure.

20. Titanfall 2

A first-person shooter from Respawn, Titanfall 2 introduces a campaign to the franchise. Titanfall 2 allows players to control both a pilot and their respective Titan. Players have access to various equipment and weapons, as well as parkour, double jumping, and more. While players could spend countless hours playing against others in multiplayer, the single-player story can finish well under the ten-hour mark.

21. Braid

Braid combines a platformer with physical puzzles. Tim (the protagonist) can run, jump, and climb through the levels. Similar to the Mario franchise, Tim can jump on enemies and stun them. A key component of Braid relies on the ability to rewind your actions. For example, if the player tries to jump across a gap and misses it, the game allows the player to rewind to try again. Braid has six worlds to go through, and once a player has visited a world, Tim can return at any time to solve any puzzles he didn't do the first time.

22. Castle Crashers

A hack-and-slash 2D side scroller, Castle Crashers takes place in a fictional medieval universe. Four princesses have disappeared, and four knights must rescue them. Castle Crashers supports cooperative gameplay, which means up to four players can go through the adventure locally or online. The stages available for cooperative gameplay depend on the party member farthest along in the game. Some levels might require everyone to have already unlocked it to play, but others don't have that requirement.

23. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Tomb Raider games have the reputation of being big, grandiose adventures. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris changed that formula, giving us more of a quicker, bite-size experience. This game features a fixed isometric camera with a twin-stick control scheme. Up to four players can join the adventure, with each character having different skill sets and weapons.

24. Limbo

With a unique black-and-white tone to the game, Limbo features 2D side-scroller gameplay with a physics system. A young boy searches for his missing sister and must navigate an environment filled with traps. The development team titled the gameplay “Trial and Death” to discourage players from trying solutions that wouldn't work.

25. Ryse: Son of Rome

A launch title for Xbox One, Ryse: Son of Rome features an adventure set in an alternate version of Ancient Rome. At the time of release, Ryse: Son of Rome looked terrific with its hack-and-slash gameplay set in a third-person perspective.

Momentum can be a crucial aspect of battle here. Players will find the most success finding a good rhythm, moving seamlessly from enemy to enemy. While Ryse: Son of Rome features a multiplayer component, players can go through the main story and experience the game's narrative in under ten hours.