Playing These 23 Games May Improve Brain Health

You can receive personalized exercises based on your unique strengths and weaknesses with CogniFit . It offers a range of interesting games and exercises specific to your cognitive strengths and weaknesses, making it suitable for individuals of different ages, including teens.

5. Brainwell

Brainwell offers a variety of fun games such as Match the Pairs, Odd Man Out, Spot It, Castle Climb, and more to target mental skills like memory, vocabulary, and logical reasoning. Players can also enjoy challenges like mental math marathons, which test mental calculation speed and response inhibition. Brainwell provides a comprehensive brain-training experience in a user-friendly app with a range of activities suitable for different cognitive abilities.

6. MindPal

MindPal creates a specialized training program based on your needs and personal goals. You'll find a variety of fun and interactive educational games designed to test and improve attention, memory, language, and other skills. The app features over 35 distinct games designed to build up specific cognitive functions.

7. Eidetic

The Eidetic app stands out because it enhances memory through spaced repetition and visualization techniques. Eidetic builds your mind with strategic drills for lasting recall and mental clarity. Its primary aim is to assist users in memorizing essential information like vocabulary, facts, quotes, and more.

8. Magnus Chess Academy

Elevate your chess skills with Chess Academy, an app designed for players of all levels. You can choose games, puzzles, and lessons that help with strategic thinking and improve decision-making. Research suggests that chess players often perform better academically and professionally due to the mental discipline and analytical thinking skills developed through the game.

9. Memorado

Using games to refine memory, focus, and problem-solving capabilities, Memorado transforms your downtime into a fun, brain-boosting session. Try the challenges that sharpen your mind and promote cognitive growth. The app has an engaging interface and receives generally good reviews on Google Play.

10. BrainHQ

Developed on the concept of brain plasticity, BrainHQ offers exercises targeting Memory, Attention, Speed, People Skills, and Intelligence, supported by extensive clinical research. Users receive personalized training options and feedback on their performance, with recommended daily sessions of 30 minutes three times a week. While well-suited for adults and seniors seeking cognitive improvement, the app may lack integrative feedback on progress, and the free trial may not fully represent its capabilities compared to the paid version.

11. MentalUP

MentalUP improves cognitive abilities crucial for academic and professional success, including memory, attention span, and critical thinking. There are 150+ games designed by experts, offering enjoyable brain training in just 15 minutes a day. With a focus on effectiveness and efficiency, MentalUP is a valuable tool for adults seeking to refine their cognitive abilities for better performance in studies and careers.

12. NeuroNation

Anyone who suffers from a short attention span knows how detrimental it can be in situations of learning, working, and everyday conversations. NeuroNation focuses on inattentiveness and fortifies concentration with over 30 personalized brain training exercises. The games help with mental speed, clarity, memory, and more.

13. Brain It On!

Brain It On! allows users to have fun with problem-solving puzzles that spark logical thinking. The app gives you puzzles where you draw shapes to solve challenges—it's all about using your creativity. The puzzles get trickier as you progress, but that keeps things interesting. Each puzzle has multiple ways to solve it, so you can get creative and share your solutions with others in the game's community.

14. Mind Games

With a focus on memory, reasoning, and attention, Mind Games presents a collection of brain training activities. You can enjoy several free games and try out others three times for free, but beyond that, you'll have to pay extra to continue playing. The app also tracks and evaluates your scores to pinpoint your strengths and deficiencies.

15. Wordle

Wordle is a popular word game boasting over one million downloads on Google Play. I've personally tried this one, and I love the daily puzzle, where you attempt to unravel the five-letter word with six guesses while building social connections through sharing and comparing results. Aside from the daily challenge, you can do timed word challenges or test your skills in “secret word” mode, all of which stimulate vocabulary, memory, and problem-solving skills.

16. Sudoku

Sudoku, a classic puzzle game, improves logical thinking and pattern recognition skills. By solving Sudoku puzzles, players do mental exercises that strengthen their concentration and attention to detail. The varying difficulty levels ensure a constant challenge, making Sudoku an effective way to maintain and improve cognitive function.

17. A Clockwork Brain

Featuring mini-games, Clockwork improves memory, language, attention, dexterity, and reasoning skills. Indulge in over 15 fun and stimulating games and daily training sessions that push you to reach new heights. Earn Tokens while playing to unlock special Game Modes and Upgrades, and enlist the help of powerful Petbots to elevate your gameplay. You can also track your progress with weekly and monthly graphs and view detailed statistics related to brain functioning along the way.

18. Checkers

Checkers is an excellent brain training game, requiring strategic thinking and forward planning to outmaneuver opponents. Playing checkers enhances problem-solving skills and promotes spatial awareness as players anticipate moves and assess board positions. The simple rules make it accessible to all ages, yet the game's depth offers ample opportunities for mental stimulation.

19. Brain Games – Left vs Right

Left vs Right challenges you with games centered around six major areas of the brain: Adaptability, Awareness, Reasoning, Reflex, Patience, and Precision. What's cool about this app is that it contains activities that revitalize your mind logically and facilitate creativity, making it a holistic brain workout for a well-rounded cognitive boost. With more than 50 games and a progress tracker, you could begin to notice incremental improvements the more you train.

20. Dakim BrainFitness

Dakim BrainFitness is a software program geared toward users aged 50 and above, offering a wide array of exercises enriched with videos, graphics, and music to enhance brain health. It's unavailable on Android, but Apple users can try the app version. The program is often used by older adults to combat age-related cognitive decline, but it can benefit people of all ages.

21. Brain Wars

This one is really fun if you're competitive. Brain Wars pits two players against each other in an online mental duel, with victory going to the quicker thinker. Duels feature four distinct and randomly chosen tests, evaluating mental speed and math prowess within a tight thirty-second window. Players must concentrate on outscoring their opponent in each test, whether it involves rapid calculations or other cognitive challenges. The winner emerges based on who accomplishes the most tasks within the given time frame.

22. Brain Dots

Brain Dots is your go-to puzzle-solving game when you want to pass the time. It sparks creative thinking and hones in on problem-solving skills. Players have to connect two dots using lines drawn with one finger. According to user reviews, overcoming obstacles and solving physics-based puzzles are key elements of the challenge, which can be frustrating. Still, it is ultimately a satisfying experience when you successfully link the dots.

23. Tricky Test 2: Genius Brain?

Tricky Test 2 has over 100 puzzles where players must decipher misleading instructions to interact with on-screen elements creatively. You'll really have to step it up with your out-of-the-box thinking skills. As puzzles advance, they become more challenging, demanding mathematical insights or weird usage of your device. You can use in-game currency for hints or solutions if you get stuck.