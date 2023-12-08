Pixelated Delights: 13 Classic Video Games That Have Stood the Test of Time

Author: Maya CapassoEdited by: Julia Fisher Trending Topics
The Ocarina of Time retro video game levels
Modern video games are unlike anything seen before, but some old-school classics still hold up well. Here are 13 video games that have stood the test of time, pixels and all. 

1. Street Fighter II (1991)

street fighter II
Image Credit: Street Fighter II: The World Warrior.

The Street Fighter games have always been popular and still carry over today! Many fans of the games have kept to their retro roots. 

2. Final Fantasy VII (2005)

2 Final Fantasy VII Remake
Image Credit: Square Enix.

For a long time, it seemed like the Final Fantasy games were constantly growing and improving. However, many fans of the franchise love Final Fantasy VII and still play it to this day. By the way- the second installment of the Final Fantasy VII remake comes out in 2024. 

3. Baldur's Gate (1998)

Baldur's Gate title screen
Image Credit: Interplay Entertainment.

The popular roleplaying game was released in 1998 and is still winning fans over. They're even still making games in the Baldur's Gate series today! Baldur's Gate 3 took the internet by storm when it came out in August 2023. 

4. Rollercoaster Tycoon (1999)

Rollercoaster Tycoon (1999)
Image Credit: MicroProse Software, Inc.

RollerCoaster Tycoon has a devoted following where fans will develop updates to the game, allowing players to recreate roller coasters from their favorite amusement parks.

5. The Super Mario Bros. Series

Super Mario 64 N64
Image Credit: Nintendo.

Nintendo is still making Super Mario games today, but something about the old-school titles stays with us.

6. Fallout 3 (2008)

Fallout 3
Image Credit: Bethesda Softworks.

The most recent game on the list, Fallout, is an old-school series that has seen some love today from Bethesda Game Studios.

7. Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (1997)

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
Image Credit: GT Interactive Software Corp.

The cult favorite platformer is cute, quirky, and perfectly captures the essence of the 1990s.

8. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time N64
Image Credit: Nintendo

While people may be going crazy for the most recent entry in the Zelda series, Ocarina of Time will always hold a special place in our hearts.

9. Duck Hunt (1984)

Duck Hunt NES
Image Credit: Nintendo.

Duck Hunt remains an absolute blast today and requires considerable skill. Yes, we still hate that darn dog laughing at us.

10. Max Payne (2001)

Max Payne
Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment.

The original Max Payne for PlayStation 2 was ahead of its time and offered a gripping and profound narrative.

11. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Image Credit: Rockstar Games, Inc.

It's fitting that Vice City goes all-in on the nostalgic vibes. The game oozes personality and is one of the best Grand Theft Auto games ever made.

12. Fable: The Lost Chapters (2004)

Fable: The Lost Chapters
Image Credit: Microsoft Corporation.

The original Fable was a breakthrough action-RPG for the Xbox. It was re-released with DLC. 

13. The Simpsons: Hit and Run (2003)

The Simpsons: Hit and Run
Image Credit: Fox Interactive, Inc.

More than just a Grand Theft Auto clone, Hit and Run lets us live out some of our wildest Simpsons fantasies.

Maya Capasso
