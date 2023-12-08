Pixelated Delights: 13 Classic Video Games That Have Stood the Test of Time

Modern video games are unlike anything seen before, but some old-school classics still hold up well. Here are 13 video games that have stood the test of time, pixels and all.

1. Street Fighter II (1991)

The Street Fighter games have always been popular and still carry over today! Many fans of the games have kept to their retro roots.

2. Final Fantasy VII (2005)

For a long time, it seemed like the Final Fantasy games were constantly growing and improving. However, many fans of the franchise love Final Fantasy VII and still play it to this day. By the way- the second installment of the Final Fantasy VII remake comes out in 2024.

3. Baldur's Gate (1998)

The popular roleplaying game was released in 1998 and is still winning fans over. They're even still making games in the Baldur's Gate series today! Baldur's Gate 3 took the internet by storm when it came out in August 2023.

4. Rollercoaster Tycoon (1999)

RollerCoaster Tycoon has a devoted following where fans will develop updates to the game, allowing players to recreate roller coasters from their favorite amusement parks.

5. The Super Mario Bros. Series

Nintendo is still making Super Mario games today, but something about the old-school titles stays with us.

6. Fallout 3 (2008)

The most recent game on the list, Fallout, is an old-school series that has seen some love today from Bethesda Game Studios.

7. Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (1997)

The cult favorite platformer is cute, quirky, and perfectly captures the essence of the 1990s.

8. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)

While people may be going crazy for the most recent entry in the Zelda series, Ocarina of Time will always hold a special place in our hearts.

9. Duck Hunt (1984)

Duck Hunt remains an absolute blast today and requires considerable skill. Yes, we still hate that darn dog laughing at us.

10. Max Payne (2001)

The original Max Payne for PlayStation 2 was ahead of its time and offered a gripping and profound narrative.

11. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)

It's fitting that Vice City goes all-in on the nostalgic vibes. The game oozes personality and is one of the best Grand Theft Auto games ever made.

12. Fable: The Lost Chapters (2004)

The original Fable was a breakthrough action-RPG for the Xbox. It was re-released with DLC.

13. The Simpsons: Hit and Run (2003)

More than just a Grand Theft Auto clone, Hit and Run lets us live out some of our wildest Simpsons fantasies.