14 Games That Pay Instantly to Cash App: Make Real Money

You can make real money playing games despite what your parents may have told you when you were growing up. And no, we’re not talking about professional eSports or anything nearly that demanding or exclusive. Instead, we’re talking about mobile apps and games that can pay real money to anyone just for signing up and playing.

These games will not make you rich overnight or replace your full-time income. Still, a reliable side hustle with steady cash paydays for some casual gaming is a selling proposition.

Do These Games Really Pay Cash?

The payment model for video games is a constantly moving target. Initially, the cost for entry to a gaming experience was a coin inserted in an arcade machine. Later, prices changed as they began to cover home consoles and collections of games players could own.

Then, in roughly the past 15 years, we saw a steady rise in more creative monetization models. Today, more games are going free-to-play, earning their income through ads, DLC (downloadable content), microtransactions, battle passes, subscriptions, and more.

Some game developers and publishers have gone one step further and are now willing to pay you instead of the reverse.

As is standard online, there are always scams out there to watch out for, especially when someone offers what appears to be free money. However, this is a growing space with many legitimate offerings.

Numerous developers now offer real cash payouts to incentivize players to play or test their mobile games.

Another thing to note is that downloading these games through leading marketplaces like the Apple App Store or Google Play Store adds a modicum of security. These app stores filter their offerings to exclude scams and illicit activities. Of course, this is not a guarantee everything from your preferred app store is safe, but it offers a degree of confidence in your downloads.

What Do I Need to Get Started?

There are very few prerequisites to making money online playing these games, and most people already have everything they need. Before you can start downloading these games and bringing in some extra cash, there are only two things you need:

A device to play games

Apps to receive payment

There’s a strong chance you meet both of these requirements already. You are nearly ready to go if you have a phone or tablet and at least one payment app.

One thing that may broaden your opportunities is to install more than one payment app. For example, many games that let you earn extra money will pay through Cash App. Others use PayPal, Apple Pay, or gift card options. Having multiple options ready to receive payment will give you more choices on what to play later.

And while many of these games don't pay directly to Cash App, you can transfer bank or PayPal payouts to your Cash App or opt for prepaid Visa cards as a form of payment and deposit them into your Cash app.

One more thing to note, depending on how much money you make through these games, it may be helpful later to keep track of that income. If you earn above a certain threshold in the US, it may be considered taxable income. If that is the case, it will streamline matters if you have kept track of the payments. You don’t need much here — a simple document with payout dates, sources, and amounts should suffice.

Games That Pay Instantly to Cash App

1. Solitaire Cash

Make money with this classic Klondike-inspired Solitaire game by competing in skill-based matches – the three highest-scoring players win! Each player gets the same deck of cards to ensure a fair matchup, and no ads make for a distraction-free game. This fast-paced card game will keep you coming back for more.

2. Mistplay

Mistplay is another sizable platform offering numerous options to play to earn. If you’re unsure what you want to play, this platform could be a great place to start, offering games across many genres and styles. Each game yields points you can later exchange for real cash through all the usual means.

3. Bubble Cash

Everyone loves a bubble popper game, and everyone wants cash. So what better option is there than Bubble Cash, a fresh take on the classic skill-based game with the potential to win real money?

Pop the bubbles quickly and precisely in weekly tournaments to earn a top slot and accompanying payout.



4. Swagbucks

You may recognize Swagbucks as a service that pays users to take surveys, watch videos, engage with certain products online, and more. In addition to paid surveys, the site offers a selection of games that pay real money.

Different games on the app will offer different payout types and amounts. Still, you can typically expect to earn the app’s eponymous Swagbucks. You will then have the opportunity to exchange this currency for real money through Cash App, PayPal, or several other options.

5. Solitaire Cube

Competitive Solitaire may sound like a paradox, but Solitaire Cube is here to dispel that illusion. In this game, you can engage in fast-paced, head-to-head Solitaire action against real players and compete for good money.

6. InboxDollars

Like Swagbucks, InboxDollars is another of the most popular online survey sites offering games that pay real money. The app offers many ways to make extra money online, and its wide selection of games gives you plenty of options to find your favorite.

7. Blackout Bingo

In keeping with the theme, Blackout Bingo is a game you can play solo for free or compete against your opponents to win cash prizes. Spend as much time as you like playing on your own to practice and hone your edge, then take those skills into online matchups and tournaments to compete for real winnings.

8. Pool Payday

If you want a way to make money playing pool without the risk of getting hustled at your local billiards hall, Pool Payday is a great option for you. Players compete for real cash in head-to-head and tournament-style competitions in this game.

If you feel confident in your digital pool skills, you can match up against players online to earn cash in turn-based or real-time competitions. The app allows players to cash out their winnings through PayPal at any time.

9. Dominoes Gold

Dominoes Gold is another app that allows you to test your luck and skill against other players for cash prizes. A small cash buy-in could turn into a lucrative payday if you’re feeling up to the challenge of heated real-stakes dominoes action!

10. Jackpocket

Love playing the lottery but don't want to stand in line to do so? Now you can play the lottery from anywhere. Get lottery tickets delivered right to your phone with Jackpocket.

The Jackpocket lottery app is an easy, secure way to order lotto tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Pick 3, and more from state-licensed retailers. Jackpocket players have won over $30 million in lottery prizes to date!

11. Big Buck Hunter: Marksman

The world’s favorite arcade-style bar room hunting game has a mobile edition, and it could be a fantastic way to make money.

In addition to free solo play in the familiar style, Big Buck Hunter: Marksman players can win money through competitive play and tournaments. The boldest and bravest hunters can pit their skills against the competition and see who emerges victorious. The game has multiple payout options, including PayPal and gift cards.

12. Long Game

Long Game is a real-money mobile game with a unique twist: it offers the opportunity to earn interest through a real bank account.

The app includes dozens of game options that pay coins. These coins can convert to real money in a checking or savings account that you link to the game. For an extra twist and more earnings potential, the more money you keep in savings, the higher interest you can earn on future payouts.

13. Brain Battle

You can monetize your quick-thinking and math skills by playing Brain Battle. In what could be this generation’s Math Blaster, you can quickly answer questions for the chance to win cash prizes.

Each correct answer in the game earns you tickets. Players can then redeem these tickets for chances to win cash and other rewards.

14. Block Blitz

For Tetris fanatics, Block Blitz is a game that brings cash prizes into the classic line-clearing skill puzzle. Combine your fast reflexes and spatial reasoning with a mix of in-game power-ups to clear blocks and earn cash and rewards in this refreshed classic.

Are You Ready to Start Making Money Playing Games?

If you want to get rich making money from home, games like these may not be your fastest route. However, they are terrific options for casual, easy side income.

Similar to other flexible side hustles like taking surveys and freelance gigs, these apps offer extra income that fits easily into your life.

These games are an unbeatable option if you want to get paid for something legit that you love doing and causes minimal stress. With plenty to choose from in terms of style, genre, gameplay, and type of payout, there is something here for everyone to make a few bucks.

