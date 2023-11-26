Top 25 Games With the Best Immersion Experience

One of the best features a game can include involves getting the player fully immersed in its world. When a game can make the player “feel” the world, it brings the experience to a new level. One way to accomplish this feat means not having a Heads Up Display (HUD). A HUD displays information on the screen, such as your character's health or the next objective's location. Turning this off (or at least as minimal as possible) gives the player a sense of the virtual world that your character inhabits. Especially in a big open-world game, it can be a new layer of enjoyment and immersion to wander around the world to discover new information.

1. Dead Space (2023)

One of the best examples of immersive gameplay, the EA Motive development team utilizes the Dead Space environment to keep players informed about the situation. The suit represents the player's health and other critical pieces of information available. The lack of a traditional HUD does a great job of immersing the player into the world and amplifying the horrible situation aboard the USG Ishimura.

2. Ghost of Tsushima (2020)

Ghost of Tsushima features Jin Sakai, a samurai who must protect his homeland from a Mongol invasion. Instead of traditional game markers, the development team used the environment to give the players clues. A great example occurs when the player searches for a hidden item. Instead of seeing a marker on the screen, the wind blows in the direction Jin needs to go. Using this method to help guide the player ensures complete immersion into the world of Ghost of Tsushima.

3. Metro Exodus (2019)

The Metro franchise, known for its open-world gameplay and apocalyptic setting, also features a minimalist HUD. To identify locations on the map, the player must use binoculars. When in an irradiated area, the player must wipe off dirt and blood on the mask, or their vision might suffer. Information gets displayed using real objects, such as your character's watch, showing how much time remains in your current filter.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023)

Link's latest adventure has a bit more on the screen than the previous examples, but gamers get drawn into the world of Hyrule in a big way. The level of freedom Nintendo gives the player in this game remains unprecedented. The Ultrahand ability allows the player to build whatever the imagination can create, including vehicles to help traverse the environment. Link also can move upwards through solid surfaces, keeping players immersed in the world as new secrets and ways to complete objectives present themselves.

5. Elden Ring (2022)

Elden Ring has a somewhat busy screen to convey a bunch of information to the player simultaneously. The gameplay and challenge immediately draw the player into the experience. The level of challenge in Elden Ring demands the player's attention or suffer the consequences. This level of tension adds to the overall experience. It ensures the player gets immersed in the world, or your character might not last long.

6. Limbo (2010)

Limbo has a unique look that immediately draws the player in. Limbo features 2D side-scrolling gameplay with a physics system. Limbo utilizes black and white tones to give the game a distinctive look and further immerse the player into the world. The minimalist ambient sounds help create the tension-filled atmosphere as the protagonist searches for his sister.

7. Inside (2016)

Inside gives the player a 2.5D platform game set in a monochromatic environment. Quite a bit of the game world remains dark, with some color used sparingly to highlight the player and essential parts of the world. Inside features a largely quiet game besides a few musical and environmental cues. This adds to the overall environment and makes the player “feel” what it must be like for the protagonist going through this world.

8. Little Nightmares (2017)

Little Nightmares features a dark setting that does a great job of pulling the player into the experience. The story follows Six, a little girl who must escape the Maw. The gameplay features platforming elements mixed with some puzzle-solving. Six has no combat skills, making her relatively helpless. Because of this, she needs to rely on stealth and using her environment to survive.

9. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

Rockstar's latest masterpiece remains one of the best examples of a game drawing the player into its world. The bottom left of the screen features essential information for the player. Besides that, no clutter exists, and the player must fully immerse themselves in this open-world western. The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 teems with life, whether visiting a small town or riding through the wilderness.

10. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (2017)

The team over at Ninja Theory created something special with Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. The game has no visual HUD to help the player. Instead, audio cues occasionally help progress through the story. If the player wears headphones while going through the game, it adds to the level of immersion with different voices whispering into your ears throughout Senua's adventure.

11. Nier Automata (2017)

In Nier Automata, players have a little bit of control over how the HUD operates. The game features different types of chips which the player can use to alter the information displayed on the screen. These chips can also add status buffs to characters and new abilities. Players can find these chips by buying them at shops or scavenging defeated enemies.

12. Death Stranding (2019)

Death Stranding takes immersion in a game to a new level. Only essential information makes its way onto the screen. Otherwise, the player finds himself alone in a somewhat empty world, trying to rebound from an apocalyptic event. The environment in Death Stranding does a great job of making the player feel isolated. The audio hits the perfect note at times after a long trek, bringing a groundswell of emotion with it.

13. Metroid Prime Remastered (2023)

Metroid Prime Remastered has a busy HUD, but the development team did a great job immersing the player in the world. Players scan the environment using Samus's visor to learn about it or perform a function. This keeps the player engaged with everything in the world to try and prevent missing a critical piece of information or an essential item.

14. The Last of Us (2013)

The team over at Naughty Dog did an exceptional job with the world of The Last of Us. The player can feel the desperation in the world, highlighted by the environment. The information presented on the screen reflects the real-world situation. For example, if Joel carries a shotgun, the player can see it on his back attached to his backpack. The Last of Us gives the player a lot of emotional moments, immersing the player in a way few games have done.

15. Hunt: Showdown (2019)

Hunt: Showdown features a minimalistic HUD. A compass resides at the top of the screen, with some other items at the bottom. Other than that, the player can explore the world without any distractions. Players need to explore the environment to search for clues that will give them the boss's location. This keeps everyone engaged in the world as the player tries to eliminate the threat and find a point for extraction.

16. Horizon Forbidden West (2022)

The team over at Guerrilla Games did a fantastic job keeping players engaged in the world of Horizon Forbidden West. What players see on the HUD depends on the situation. The player needs to pay close attention to the environment so that Aloy doesn't walk into a trap unknowingly. Some critical information will always be present, but it can switch instantly with a couple of button presses.

17. The Last Guardian (2016)

The Last Guardian faced a lot of problems throughout its development. The finished product gave gamers a truly immersive experience with almost nothing on the screen except the action. The player must explore the environment and figure out on their own how to overcome obstacles while at the same time helping out Trico, a half-bird, half-mammal creature.

18. Sea of Thieves (2018)

Adventure on the high seas awaits in this immersive pirate adventure. Sea of Thieves has no traditional HUD displaying information. For example, the player must determine whether the objective revolves around searching for buried treasure or engaging in naval warfare. A first-person action-adventure game, players get immediately immersed into the pirate life, using a compass to navigate the ship's course or complete a quest from one of the factions.

19. Doom Eternal (2020)

Doom Eternal features frenetic gameplay that forces the player into action. The standard information for first-person shooters resides here, showcasing ammo counts and other relevant data. The Doom franchise likes to continually push players forward, which translates into fast and furious action in the world while trying to find a way to survive. If the player doesn't pay attention to the events taking place, then survival becomes that much more difficult.

20. A Plague Tale: Innocence (2019)

In an adventure where the player needs to utilize stealth to avoid enemies, the survival of Amica (your character) depends on immersing yourself in the world. This title features several puzzles where Amica must incorporate the environment to proceed. Your younger brother, Hugo, can also help with specific tasks but needs monitoring closely. If left alone for too long, Hugo might begin drawing unwanted attention from guards or enemies. The HUD in this game remains uncluttered, which helps take the sense of immersion one step further.

21. Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Resident Evil 4 features a third-person perspective. A departure for the series, Resident Evil 4 featured more action and less survival horror. The story revolves around Leon Kennedy trying to rescue the president's daughter. The Resident Evil franchise does a great job of immersing players in the lore and the world. For an additional challenge, players can turn off the HUD and go through the game without any information to help them get through the story.

22. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015)

The last Metal Gear game from Hideo Kojima, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, features action from a third-person perspective in an open world. Throughout the story players come across a basic HUD that provides the necessary information at a quick glance. For an additional challenge, players can go into the options and completely turn off the HUD. This provides an extra layer of difficulty as the player must rely on only himself to survive in the harsh world.

23. Star Wars Battlefront II (2017)

Star Wars has become an iconic part of pop culture for many reasons, including how immersed fans get into the lore. In Star Wars Battlefront II, the same thing applies, only now the player controls the action. The default option includes a few items on the screen so the player knows everything going on. For an additional challenge, go into settings and completely turn the HUD off. By doing this, the player can concentrate on the environment and events instead of looking at some items and numbers on the screen.

24. Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020)

The player can control some of the information displayed on the screen for Final Fantasy VII Remake. For those familiar with Midgar and who want an additional challenge, players can turn off the radar and mini-map. By doing this, there will be no location information, and it becomes up to the player to become familiar with the area and navigate it accordingly.

25. Sniper Elite 5 (2022)

Sniper Elite 5 features third-person tactical shooter action. As the name suggests, this game revolves around being an effective sniper. In Sniper Elite 5, the development team took it further by giving players some options to control the HUD on their screen. Some customization options include controlling the radar orientation, the range adjustment, and more. Going through the wide open-world spaces in this game can be challenging, but to prove your worth as one of the best snipers around, try to turn off as many options as possible.

Source: Reddit