Set Down That Mountain Dew, How Gamers Stay Healthy While Gaming

According to recent estimates, gamers spend almost nine hours a week playing video games. As a result, gamers are more prone to various health issues, such as arm strain from holding gaming controllers. They also tend to experience vitamin shortages, like a lack of vitamin D from spending too much time indoors gaming.

The experts at SolitaireBliss have created a list of benefits that avid gamers could see from taking vitamins and supplements. These benefits range from heightened performance levels to staying safe and healthy, all while remaining at the top of the leaderboard.

Vitamins for Gamers?

Taking the right vitamins not only helps improve a gamer's mood but can also increase concentration and provide more energy. This is especially important after spending extended periods looking at a screen.

Numerous benefits come from taking the right vitamins, such as an increase in energy levels and hand-eye coordination. This is especially ideal for gamers who require long hours of concentration but don't want to feel the side effects that come with energy drinks or caffeine.

What Vitamins Should Gamers Take?

While gaming has several advantages, whether professional or personal, it's important not to overlook and ignore problems that may develop. The following is a list of typical issues that gamers commonly face, as well as examples of vitamins that might assist with the symptoms:

Lack of Sunlight

Gamers spend the majority of their time indoors playing games and may not get enough natural sunlight. Even though sitting by a window does let in some sun rays, it's not the same as getting direct sunlight on your skin.

Vitamin D, otherwise known as ‘the sunshine vitamin,' helps to strengthen bones and muscles, allowing longevity in gaming, alongside helping to optimize concentration levels. As an added bonus, it is also fantastic for joint pain, another common issue for gamers using handheld controllers for hours at a time.

Shut Off The Game

Sleep deprivation is a frequent body ailment, and while gamers' resolve is critical to good results, staying up all night to continue gaming may lead to severe tiredness. Sleep deprivation can also cause slower reaction times, confusion, and decreased hand-eye coordination. Getting the appropriate amount of sleep is crucial for gaming and everyday life.

It's easy to recommend getting more sleep, but it's difficult for gamers to shut off the game, shut down their brains, and go asleep, which is why taking certain vitamins and supplements might assist.

Melatonin is produced by the body to send signals to the brain when it's time to sleep – which is why melatonin supplements are fantastic for reducing the time it takes to fall asleep.

Magnesium supplements are also a great way of quietening brain activity, reducing the amount of time it takes to fall asleep. This can also help to reduce stress and allow the body to be fully relaxed and ready for a good night's sleep.

Minimize Risk of Joint Pain

Gamers are more prone to strains and joint pain than non-gamers because they use the same muscles in the same postures for extended periods. Many gamers develop tendonitis and arthritis as a result, which can significantly limit their careers. To minimize the risks, avid gamers should take vitamin and supplement pills.

Fish oils are a fantastic supplement, packed with the Omega-3 acids docosahexaenoic, eicosapentaenoic acids, and anti-inflammatories to reduce joint pain.

Glucosamine tablets can prevent bones from rubbing on each other, which can cause pain and inflammation. It is also known to prevent cartilage breakdowns that are common with arthritis.

Blue Light

One of the most important aspects of being a good player is to see the game clearly and stare at blue light for lengthy periods. Eye strain is an issue that gamers frequently experience, and if ignored, it can have a detrimental impact on your eyes.

One of the main vitamins which will help promote healthy eyesight is Vitamin A which helps to maintain a clear cornea, allowing protection and covering of the eye.

Gaming is a popular and enjoyable pastime for people of all ages. However, it can be even more enjoyable and rewarding if you take the necessary precautions to ensure your health and safety. By following the advice of gaming experts and supplementing your diet with vitamins and minerals, you can improve your performance while playing games and stay healthy in the process.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.