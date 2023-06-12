2023’s Banner Year in Gaming Continues With Big Reveals and Huge Announcements

It's halfway through 2023, and the year is already shaping up to be one of the best ever for video games. Blockbuster releases like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo IV, and Resident Evil 4 Remake have sold tens of millions of copies.

It turns out, though, that things are just getting started. 2023's Summer Game Fest, hosted by The Game Awards, previews what to expect from the rest of the year and beyond.

Summer Game Fest 2023 looks to fill the gap left by the canceled Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). In years past, the Los Angeles event was referred to by fans as “Christmastime for gamers.” It's been an opportunity to learn about the latest and greatest in upcoming games from Nintendo, Microsoft, Sony, and other big name publishers and developers.

However. since the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 hasn't happened, including being officially canceled earlier this year. Still, the show must go on, and host Geoff Keighley ran down the rest of the year's biggest announcements.

Long-Awaited Returns

Ubisoft kicks off the reveals with Prince of Persona: The Lost Crown, coming January 18th, 2024. It promises to bring a “modern take” on the legendary gaming franchise. Meanwhile, the remake of The Sands of Time, a classic entry in the franchise, is still in a troubled development cycle. Lead studio Ubisoft Montepellier says the game is inspired by popular Metroidvania games such as Super Metroid and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

Prince of Persia is the only long-time franchise returning. Weeks after its reveal, Mortal Kombat 1 was represented by a gameplay trailer and demonstration, offering a first look at the game's combat, including the new Kameo feature, which allows characters to assist you in the middle of the fight. The brief glimpse showed some of the game's fabled fatalities. The game is set to release on September 19th.

Following the demonstration, Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon took to the stage. He confirmed this game is a soft reboot for the series, opening a new narrative timeline and an in-game universe. The characters will also have new stories, including former enemies now allied together. While a full roster isn't available, Boon mentioned that some Kameo fighters would also be playable fighters.

Sonic Superstars, a new 2.5D side-scrolling platformer in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, is coming in Fall 2023. It teases traditional Sonic gameplay alongside cooperative adventures.

The Biggest Games Of The Second Half of 2023

The highly anticipated Souls-like Lies of P gets a new trailer and a release date: September 19th. The game will be available for PlayStation, Xbox – including Game Pass – and PC. It is heavily inspired by FromSoftware's Dark Souls franchise. Lies of P features challenging combat, gothic-inspired environments, and a story loosely based on Pinnochio.

Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment, came on the stage to reveal the anticipated gameplay premiere of Alan Wake II. Lake confirms that this is a survival horror game featuring two playable characters. While the game is a sequel, Alan Wake II is a standalone experience; you don't need to play the original to understand what's happening.

The gameplay demo enforces the survival horror aspect, with the player having limited resources to deal with horror-inspired threats. While the demo was brief, there is a mix of supernatural elements with traditional survival horror gameplay.

Prominent Media Creators Are Coming

Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z, also revealed his upcoming gaming contribution. Featuring his distinctive art style, Sand Land is powered by the new game engine, Unreal Engine 5. Beyond that, no further details were available besides asking fans to “stay tuned.” It will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.

Toriyama isn't the only visionary creator with his name attached to a game reveal: John Carpetener's Toxic Commando saw a world premiere trailer. The game offers glimpses of cooperative zombie shooting action.

New Details From Recently Announced Games

Following the gameplay reveal at the most recent Sony State of Play, there are new details for Marvel Spider-Man 2. For example, Venom is shown in the game but won't be Eddie Brock's Venom. Beyond that, developer Insomniac Games is keeping quiet about story details. The game's release date is October 20th, 2023, exclusively for PlayStation 5.

Immortals of Aveum, another reveal from the State of Play, offered an extended showcase with new details. Geoff Keighley mentions the game feels like “DOOM with magic,” and it features a high production value, particularly with its voice cast. The gameplay reveal takes place during one of the more pivotal moments. After being ambushed by an enemy attack, the player character fights back. Sequences feature a mix of combat with over-the-top magical powers and firepower, but only select clips are shown rather than an extended live demonstration.

And One More Thing…

At the show's end, the long-awaited reveal of the next chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake makes its debut.

Following its release in 2020, fans had many questions concerning the game's ending that seemingly changed the events from the original Final Fantasy VII. While those questions will likely remain unanswered until the game releases, we're treated to an extended gameplay trailer that showcases what's next in the remake of the famed JRPG.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 in Early 2024. Physical copies will require two discs.

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamers and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.