Press Start: The Gaming Consoles With The Best Games

Gaming consoles will always sink or swim by their library. Eye-catching controllers, gimmicky features, and the ability to play other forms of media can feel like fun bonuses but never have much of an impact on whether or not the console lives or dies.

At the end of the day, the library on offer matters more than anything. Specs, controllers, and other features can make a slight difference, but the quality, variety, and originality of the games available for any given console decide its fate.

1. Atari 2600

The Atari 2600 maintains legendary status for a variety of reasons. Competent ports of arcade classics like Asteroids, Missile Command and Centipede remain intuitive and fun to play. While using the primitive single-button controller might make one feel like a caveman slamming stones together, the all-important fun factor lingers to this day.

Simply laying eyes on an Atari 2600 conjures countless images and sounds of Pac-Man eating his pellets and the seizure-inducing flashes of color from a “game over” screen in Missile Command.

Rudimentary? Yes, but the Atari 2600’s library has earned the legendary status it maintains.

2. Sega Genesis

Nobody had seen anything quite like the library of the Sega Genesis before it. From the speedy scrolling of the Sonic The Hedgehog games to the eye-popping violence in RoboCop Versus The Terminator, Sega broke new ground on a regular basis with this library. Sega found itself in a tight spot in the late 80s and early 90s, with Nintendo having locked up a number of notable game developers with various agreements.

Given that, Sega had to think outside the box. Combining their own teams with a handful of developers in the arcade space, they managed to craft their own style of edgier, more mature games to strike a different tone with their library. Sega also had the good sense to release a steady stream of sports games for adults and teenagers to dig into.

With all of this, the Sega Genesis not only wound up with a fantastic library but redefined what video games could do and who they could appeal to.

3. Nintendo Entertainment System

Nothing short of iconic, the Nintendo Entertainment System may have saved the entire gaming medium. With the appeal of Atari’s 2600 fading and other early 80s consoles failing to capture an audience, retail stores across the world saw less value in carrying game consoles than ever before.

Nintendo had to get smart with their new Famicom if they wanted any chance to make an impact, especially in the coveted North American market. The clever rebranding of video games as toys for children became their strategy – and it worked.

With games like Super Mario Brothers, Castlevania, Metroid, and scads of others, Nintendo flooded the vacant market with games that looked impressive and colorful. The system also invited family-friendly gameplay that often boasted two-player modes, cheat codes, and other features. Even Duck Hunt, the game about literally shooting ducks out of the sky, came off wholesome thanks to the cartoon style and charming sound effects.

4. PlayStation

With gamers getting mere glimpses of 3D games from the Sega CD and Super Nintendo, the future of gaming seemed clear. Sony’s PlayStation dove head-first into the polygonal world with its charismatic line-up of platformers, shooters, fighters and sports games.

While the wobbly textures and low frame rates would look outdated in due time, Sony reaped extreme rewards for leading the charge into this new frontier. Games like Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon put a friendly face on 3D gaming, while excellent ports of Doom and Duke Nukem show the PlayStation’s more mature side.

Between those two extremes exists a multitude of sports games, fighters, and others that felt like a true revolution in gaming.

5. Sega Dreamcast

While the Sega Saturn suffered from marketing mismanagement and a strange arrangement of internal components making it tough to develop for, the Dreamcast would set things right.

Sega’s final console would show off the power of millennium-era gaming with silky smooth ports of PS1 games like Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Fighting Force 2 and others. With that came a slew of new Sega games like Crazy Taxi, Soul Calibur, and Sonic Adventure that blew the doors off the competition and gave Sega the spotlight once again – at least for a while.

Because of this diverse and gameplay-centric library, the Dreamcast burned bright. The intense competition from the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo’s Gamecube would snuff out Sega’s remaining embers, though.

6. Game Boy

Nintendo did not invent the handheld market, but they did make the biggest impact with the iconic Game Boy. While Sega’s Game Gear and Atari’s Lynx showcase significant technical superiority, the Game Boy’s high-quality library speaks for itself.

Ports of Super Mario Brothers and Tetris brought countless players over, while brand new franchises like Pokemon would solidify the Game Boy and Game Boy Color's spot in history. The Game Boy continues to serve as the poster child for a console’s games mattering more than anything else. The technical limitations of Nintendo’s handhelds continue to have negligible impact on their success and flummox would-be competitors to this day.

7. PlayStation 2

The PlayStation 2’s library still holds up as one of the best collections of titles gaming has ever seen. Between two outstanding Metal Gear Solid games, three full-throated Tekken sequels, and countless other unmitigated classics, this system’s library still reigns supreme in the eyes of many gamers.

The PS2 had plenty for everyone, with dozens of entries in just about every genre one could want and a handful of games like Katamari Damacy and Mister Mosquito that defy classification. If a gamer wants it, odds are, the PS2 has a lot of it. With that, and the sheer quality of the games keeping them playable well into the modern age, the PS2’s library knows few—if any—equals.

8. Xbox 360

Microsoft’s original Xbox crawled so the 360 could walk, and walk it did.

Keeping pace with PlayStation’s exclusive line-up and even exceeding it for a time, the Xbox 360’s library shook the gaming landscape to its core. While not the first library to have online-capable games, the 360 would capitalize on the emerging internet like never before.

Halo 3, in particular, felt like one of the first games where the multiplayer component became the main draw – not just a side activity. On top of that, many of the biggest third-party games, like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, perform much better on the 360 than competing machines.

9. Super Nintendo

The Super Nintendo could have just stuck with what worked with the NES and probably enjoyed plenty of success, but Nintendo’s ambition to push the envelope made the SNES library remarkable. Launching well after Sega’s Genesis, and even suffering a delay to make sure everything worked, Nintendo’s Super Nintendo Entertainment System spawned an outstanding library.

Excellent Mario and Metroid sequels held the baseline, while more experimental titles like Pilot Wings and F-Zero blew players’ minds with pseudo-3D effects. Nintendo showed that they not only had the special sauce of family-friendly gameplay intact but also the technical chops to compete with the flashy Genesis and TurboGrafx-16.

10. PlayStation 4

Learning lessons from the PlayStation 3, Sony revamped their approach to console design and went with a more standardized architecture. This decision opened the floodgates for developers of all sizes to create games for the PlayStation 4.

Nearly every indie game of note still opts for a PS4 version to this day. The PS4’s library remains one of gaming’s most diverse as a result. On top of that, Sony’s AAA first-party output consisted of hit after hit. The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, and God of War (2018) just to name a few.

Any console’s library could become iconic from any one of these games emerging from it, but Sony’s 4th home console enjoys a wealth of outstanding titles that continues to expand even today.

11. Atari Lynx

Atari’s roster of arcade classics grew to a sizable army by 1989, so supporting a powerful handheld device with tailor-made ports made perfect sense. The Lynx continues to provide great fun through its ports of Chip’s Challenge, Blue Lightning, Rygar and dozens more.

Despite existing in the immature handheld space, the Lynx serves up quite an impressive set of specs. A three-and-a-half-inch screen, vibrant color palette, and four-channel stereo sound all work in tandem to bestow superb performance for its 73 games. Some original titles like Kung Food might not have set the world ablaze, but they still round out the library nicely with quirky and amusing games.

12. PlayStation 3

Despite a slow start, the PlayStation 3’s library eventually became yet another stellar collection of games for a Sony console. Between the first three Uncharted games, three Resistance games, two Killzone sequels, and a handful of oddball games like Puppeteer there’s more than enough to play on the PS3 for anyone. Sequels like Katamari Forever and Virtua Fighter 5 feel like definitive entries in their franchises to this day.

The PS3 also doled out collections of PS2-era classics like games from the Ratchet and Clank series, Shadow of the Colossus, and a rather comprehensive Metal Gear collection. Strange architecture aside, the PS3 has a monumental library for gamers of all stripes.

13. TurboGrafx-16/PC Engine

The TurboGrafx-16 remains an underrated gem in North America. This library holds up well today with several quirky platformers like Bonk, Keith Courage in Alpha Zones, and J.J. & Jeff and more than its fair share of excellent shoot ‘em ups. The turbo switches gave most of the games an interesting alternative control style – especially shooters. Some games like China Warrior, that clearly exist solely to show off the console’s 16-bit GPU might not hold up as well today.

Still, those sorts of titles far outnumber those that hold their own.

14. Sega Game Gear

The Game Gear came closest to competing with Nintendo’s Game Boy than anyone else – in no small part due to the library it offered.

Given the similar tech on the inside, Master System games could migrate over with ease, which meant the system automatically had great games lined up like impressive ports of Sonic The Hedgehog, Power Strike, and Streets of Rage. Some underrated gems like Defenders of Oasis and Factory Panic also found their way into the library.

While the Game Gear’s offerings pale in comparison to Nintendo’s handheld equivalent, it still brings a formidable and colorful alternative to the standard bearer.

15. Nintendo Switch

The Switch has only been around for seven years at this point and it has more games than most consoles several years its senior.

Nintendo knows how to populate a console with Nintendo games, with Zelda, Mario, Kirby and others making several appearances. The Switch’s special sauce though remains the merging of Nintendo’s handheld world with the home console space. This enables Nintendo to focus solely on one library while pleasing their mobile gamers and homebody audience.

Still, without the stellar library of indie games, third-party games, and modern Nintendo classics, it would find little success. The Switch’s library remains one of gaming’s most diverse in the history of gaming consoles.

16. PlayStation Portable

While Nintendo’s DS found predictable success, PlayStation’s first foray into portable gaming felt like a complete surprise.

Sony filled the PSP’s library with spin-offs to their bigger franchises like Daxter, multiple Grand Theft Auto and God of War games, and even ports of more demanding modern experiences like Tekken 6 and Dante’s Inferno. Some games, like Silent Hill: Origins, even garnered enough support to justify enhanced ports to the PS2. With that, Sony also saw fit to inject a few exclusive titles like Dead Head Fred and Death Jr. that helped define the library further.

With all of this, and the amusing library of movies playable on the PSP, it became a rather compelling device to own.

17. ColecoVision

Competing with the Atari 2600 never came easy to anyone, but the ColecoVision came closer than most to taking the title. Most of the Coleco’s library consists of superior versions of what Atari had going, but a few interesting diversions like Ladybug and Rocky’s Super Action Boxing went a long way to establishing the Coleco’s own personality.

The interesting controllers gave the games more functionality, too. The ColecoVision would never reach the highs it aimed for, but we have to give it credit for the valiant attempt.

18. Nintendo 64

The Nintendo 64 got a dose of humble pie at first. With Sony’s PS1 and Sega’s Saturn running circles around it in terms of audio quality and sheer space available to developers. Still, Nintendo held on and leaned into their strengths of iconic characters and innovative gameplay.

Games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, and Mario Kart 64 remain staples of their respective franchises. Other one-hit wonders like Banjo-Kazooie and 007: Goldeneye would also lift the platform up to the lofty heights Nintendo normally expected. Eventually, the Nintedo 64 found a wonderful library of games to justify its existence.

19. Nintendo DS

Underrated a bit perhaps, the DS might fall off the radar for some due to its slow start and somewhat strange double-screen layout. Still, as Nintendo always does, they found multiple ways to make gimmicky hardware designs feel organic and necessary.

Dozens of games found ways to use the extra screen as a map, always-present inventory menu, or some other useful appendage to the gameplay. While it may have been a tad light on the typical Nintendo-centric titles, multiple ports of classic RPGs like Chrono Trigger, Tales games, and even a few appearances from notable IP like Castlevania and Grand Theft Auto helped round out the library well.

20. Wii U

The Wii U remains Nintendo’s most misunderstood of all consoles. Despite the odd name, the Wii U contains its very own library of games while also playing games from the original Wii and featuring compatibility with the Wii’s multiple peripherals. This alone elevates the Wii U’s library to the upper echelon.

Still, the Wii U exclusives bring a lot to the table on their own. Bayonetta 2, Splatoon, and what many consider definitive entries of their franchises like Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate give the Wii U tons of value. It might not seem like Nintendo’s finest library, but it remains an excellent library nonetheless.