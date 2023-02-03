Cryptopunk and BAYC Holders Want To Sell Their NFTs for Ganja Guruz Collection

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become more prevalent in the crypto market. S seen as glamorous pieces of art that are considered assets to their holders, they are gaining a lot of attention among investors.

NFT holders look out for valuable NFTs to purchase to increase their worth.

Holders can move from one to another in search of a better NFT collection.

Ganja Guruz has reached its apex, and CryptoPunk and BAYC holders are willing to sell off their NFTs for the Ganja Guruz collection.

BudBlockz will use their NFT collection (Ganja Guruz) to introduce users and investors to opportunities for fractional ownership in businesses such as farms and dispensaries. https://t.co/hfoUo9VdbN — BudBlockz🍁 (@budblockz) January 24, 2023

So why are CryptoPunk and BAYC holders intending to sell off their NFTs for the Ganja Guruz collection.

Ganja Guruz Holders Have Passage to Cannabis Stores Worldwide.

Ganja Guruz is the NFT collection of BudBlockz (BLUNT), one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies today.

BudBlockz was introduced to boost the cannabis industry. This is done by making cannabis products readily available to users wherever they are. BudBlockz is interested in building a strong community of committed cannabis lovers.

Ganja Guruz is still in its infancy stage but has captivated the interest of many investors.

Being the first online crypto platform that deals in cannabis has put the project on a fast track. Many marijuana enthusiasts have been drawn into cryptocurrency investment due to BudBlockz.

Being a holder of Ganja Guruz has a lot of benefits attached to it, and it verifies users as community members. Ganja Guruz holders have unrestricted access to all the cannabis products in BudBlockz's platform.

Ganja Guruz NFT collection permits holders into any BudBlockz physical store and entitles them to discounts for any cannabis item purchased.

Ganja Guruz NFT also allows holders to own shares in BudBlockz cannabis global stores and farms. It has made many NFT holders want to sell off their current NFTs to purchase Ganja Guruz and become full community members of BudBlockz.

Cryptopunk Exists in Punky Characters.

CryptoPunk was launched by the Larva Labs studio consisting of Matt Hall and John Watkinson, software developers. CryptoPunk is an exclusive, limited NFT collection based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, comprising only 10,000 collectibles.

CryptoPunk involves unique punky images of male and female characters. These characters can include aliens, zombies, or odd-looking apes.

When a CryptoPunk is purchased, the proof of ownership is stored in the Ethereum blockchain, making them less prone to theft.

CryptoPunk is one of the first NFT collectibles launched on the Ethereum platform. NFTs are all unique characters, as no two CryptoPunk collections can be identical.

Formerly, CryptoPunk could be claimed by anyone on the Ethereum blockchain, and it didn't sell. But when all the collectibles were declared, the owner began selling them.

BAYC Holders Partake in a Private Online Club

BAYC is another NFT that operates on the Ethereum (ETH) network. BAYC, also known as Bored Ape Yacht or just Bored Ape, was developed by Yuga Labs LLC. Holders of BAYC were treated in an exclusive and executive way.

Holders of BAYC NFTs become automatic members of an exclusive online club, that only holders of BAYC have access to. Similar to CryptoPunk, Bored Ape has only 10,000 NFT collectibles.

ApeCoin (APE) was launched to support BAYC. APE was distributed to every user who held Bored Ape. BAYC holders are part of the ApeCoin ecosystem and make choices to further the community's growth.

The aim of holding an NFT is to make a profit. That is why CryptoPunk and BAYC holders are now ready to switch NFTs for the first cannabis NFT collection in the marketplace, Ganja Guruz. Ganja Guruz's membership access to BudBlockz (BLUNT) has made it the ideal NFT for every holder.

To mint your own BudBlockz Ganja Guruz NFT visit: https://budblockz.io/nfts

Once on the page click the “Mint Now” button and connect your ERC20-compatible wallet. You will be able to mint your Ganja Guruz NFT for 0.09 ETH.

Purchase or learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.