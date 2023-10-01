The Future of Gas-Powered Engines Isn’t About Regulations: It’s About Who Can Afford Them

The phrase, “It's good to be king,” is probably as old as civilization itself, and for good reason. In the game of life, royalty gets to play by their own rules.

It's the benefit of having vast sums of wealth. In a modern context, the word royalty can be swapped out for the word wealthy.

Though there are still plenty of royals in the contemporary world, look at the British monarchy, for example. Princess Charlotte of Wales is reportedly worth $3.6 billion.

But all distinctions of new or old money aside, cash is king, as they say, and the often cited and misquoted “golden rule” has always been those who have the gold rule.

But what does this have to do with the future of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) automobiles?

Like anything else in life – where there's money, there's a way.

ICEs Will Only Be Banned for Those Who Can't Afford Them.

Are any of the above statements really shocking?

The rich can do whatever they want because they can buy whatever they want. It's not exactly a late 90s-era M. Night Shyamalan plot twist.

Consider how many car enthusiasts are passionate about American muscle cars from the 60s and 70s.

For example, a 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 can sell for anywhere from around $140,000 to well over $800,000, depending on if it's a coupe or a convertible. However, some special edition Shelby Mustangs have sold for millions of dollars. Back in the 60s, these vehicles had MSRPs around $5,000.

So why are they selling for so much more today? Because wealthy car enthusiasts can afford to throw down that kind of money for them.

Expect to see something similar with beloved ICEs of all types going forward.

Even in 2035, when places like California and New York will have banned consumers from purchasing new gasoline-powered vehicles, it will still likely be legal to buy them in many other places around the world.

It wouldn't be absurd to think affluent car enthusiasts will just go to those places to get whatever gas vehicle they desire.

When it comes to high-end performance vehicles, which are only produced for a handful of wealthy clients anyway – there will always be a Ferrari with a screaming V-12 available for those with enough zeros in their bank accounts.

Speaking of Italian supercars, in 2021, the Italian government approached the European Union for an exemption from its internal combustion mandate that will ban ICEs by 2035.

Does anyone want to take odds in Vegas that the Boot's prestigious automakers will be granted an exemption by the EU?

What About Their Environmental Impact?

Do car enthusiasts actually care about Toyota Corollas or Honda Civics switching from ICEs to EVs?

The number of consumers likely to answer “yes” to that question is probably smaller than the number of V-12 engines produced globally each year.

Regarding environmental impact, how many billionaires are using their Ferrair F12s as their daily driver? Many of these vehicles probably only see the light of day for cars and coffee meet-ups on weekends.

Supercars mostly sit around collecting dust.

Bill Gates had his Porsche 959 sitting in customs limbo for over a decade until he used his wealth and influence to create a piece of legislation that allowed it to be legally registered in the U.S.

Thus, the Show or Display statute was born.

Some rare and exotic vehicles don't meet the standards for road legal street use, so they can't be registered.

Gates' Show or Display statute is basically a legal loophole for rich car lovers. People love seeing the outrageous, expensive, and impractical automobiles of the wealthy, so of course, it has to be legal for these influential people to bring them into the country to show them off.

Or at least that seems to be the reasoning.

But whichever way it's sliced – the rich get what they want, and government mandates regarding mass-produced vehicles for the general populace have as little bearing on them as the price tags of their $300,000 supercars.