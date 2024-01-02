Gathering of Heroes: 30 Movies with the Most Epic Team Assemblies

Watching characters get a team together, whether for protecting people, a fantastical adventure, or a heist, is always fun. So, it makes sense that movies have been delivering satisfying stories about teams coming together to achieve their goals for decades. But which cinematic teams are the best?

1. Seven Samurai (1954)

The granddaddy of all team-up movies, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, tells the story of a feudal Japanese village regularly raided by bandits that sends out emissaries to recruit the eponymous samurai to help them fight against the bandits. It’s a long film that takes time to build each team member in the first half and deliver some of the most magnificent battle sequences set to film in the second half.

2. The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Magnificent Seven brings the story of Seven Samurai to the Old West, where the inhabitants of a village in Mexico seek gunslingers to help them fight against a gang of bandits. It’s a remarkable remake that works as a faithful adaptation but delivers something new and exciting in its own right as a Western. It’s also full of stars like Yul Brynner, James Coburn, and Steve McQueen.

3. A Bug's Life (1998)

Almost forty years after The Magnificent Seven retold the story of Seven Samurai in the Old West, the creatives at Pixar brought the story to a world of talking bugs. A Bug’s Life sees an ant go on a search for warriors to help his colony fight against villainous grasshoppers who steal their grain. To add a fun twist, the ant accidentally recruits a group of unemployed circus performers instead of warriors, and hijinks ensue.

4. 13 Assassins (2010)

Another samurai epic, 13 Assassins, follows a group of twelve samurai and one hunter who work together to assassinate a sadistic clan leader before he can become more powerful. Like Seven Samurai, the film spends time on the planning stages and action, ending in a bloodbath that only director Takashi Miike can deliver.

5. The Guns of Navarone (1961)

The 1960s saw several films about teams during World War II, turning the horrors of the war into entertainment and reveling in the Allied victory. The Guns of Navarone brings together a group of soldiers from various Allied nations, including the U.S., England, and Greece, on a mission to destroy a seemingly impenetrable German fortress. It’s a rousing action film with big stars like Gregory Peck and David Niven that still manages to acknowledge the costs of war.

6. The Dirty Dozen (1967)

Years before Suicide Squad brought a group of criminals together to fight evil, The Dirty Dozen collected some of the brightest stars of the time to play convicts sent on a suicide mission during World War II. The Dirty Dozen remains one of the best ensemble films ever, bringing together Lee Marvin, Charles Bronson, John Cassavetes, Ernest Borgnine, and more in what may be the most fun movie about WWII.

7. The Great Escape (1963)

Less of a “men on a mission” film than the aforementioned 1960s World War II team movies, The Great Escape sees Steve McQueen play a prisoner of war who organizes a mass escape from a German POW camp. Based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Paul Brickhill, The Great Escape reunites McQueen and Coburn from The Magnificent Seven, with English stars Richard Attenborough and Donald Pleasence playing some of the key prisoners in the escape plan.

8. Ronin (1998)

Perhaps surprisingly, the movie titled Ronin, the name given to masterless samurai, is not a period-piece samurai movie. Instead, the film tells the story of a group of highly skilled former special operations mercenaries who come together to steal a mysterious briefcase. It’s a thrilling action movie with a fantastic cast, including Robert De Niro, Sean Bean, and Jean Reno, that offers one of the most iconic car chase scenes in movie history.

9. The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables doesn’t just pay homage to the action movies of the 1980s and early ’90s in its story about a group of mercenaries on a mission to overthrow a Latin American dictator, but also in its phenomenal cast. The movie’s cast is full of stars of the era, including director Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Jet Li, as well as newer action stars like Jason Statham.

10. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The first film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring, brings together most of the characters who will lead the fight against the evil Sauron and the quest to destroy the ring of power. The eponymous fellowship includes an elf, a dwarf, a wizard, several hobbits, and two humans who travel and battle together through dangerous mines, elven forests, and more.

11. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Comics have long offered team-up stories, so it’s no wonder many of those teams have made their way to the big screen in adaptations. James Gunn’s first Guardians of the Galaxy film brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) into space and introduced the eponymous team of a human, humanoid aliens, a sentient tree, and a talking raccoon. There are a lot of great teams in movies, but there’s no other team quite like the Guardians of the Galaxy.

12. The Avengers (2012)

Two years before Guardians of the Galaxy, the MCU brought together The Avengers after setting up (most) characters in their own movies. The film brings together the Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye for the first team-up film in the interconnected movie universe. They come together to ensure Earth’s safety from Thor’s brother Loki and his attempts at colonizing it with the help of an alien army.

13. Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

It took DC a while to follow up on Marvel’s superhero team-up movie and longer to get it right by allowing original director Zack Snyder to complete his vision. But once they did, the results were undeniable. The film’s team includes Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Cyborg as they battle Steppenwolf, an emissary of the world-conquering Darkseid. It’s a four-hour epic that builds its characters and their relationships before setting them loose in a grand final battle.

14. Birds of Prey (2020)

Birds of Prey is a delightful girl gang movie that brings together DC characters Harley Quinn, Huntress, Black Canary, former detective Renee Montoya, and (a significantly changed from the comics version of) Cassandra Cain. The movie sees the team go up against crime lord Black Mask and delivers some intense and brilliantly choreographed action scenes.

15. X2 (2003)

At least four films in the X-Men movie franchise could land on this list, but X2 (also known as X-Men United) beats out the others because of its specific team and the best action in the series. The movie brings together various mutant characters from the first film, aligning Magneto with the X-Men, and introduces some new characters like the teleporter Nightcrawler.

16. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Most team-up movies feature characters with different skill sets, but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brings together a group of characters with, if not exactly the same, very similar abilities. The movie sees a group of “spider-people” from various universes join together to fight against the villainous Kingpin, who opened a portal to other worlds, allowing the characters to travel across universes. Into the Spider-Verse doesn’t just offer a unique team, though; it’s also one of the most beautiful and visually unique animated films of the 21st century.

17. The Incredibles (2004)

The Incredibles shows that original superhero teams can be just as cool (and dysfunctional) as teams adapted to film from comics. The movie follows the central Parr family of superhumans as they go on a mission to save their patriarch from a crazed fan. It’s a hilarious and heartwarming movie showing that families can be powerful teams, whether they have superpowers or not.

18. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Some movie teams based on comics aren’t superheroes and aren’t even made up of characters created in comics. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is based on the comic of the same name by Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill and brings together characters created by authors Jules Verne, Robert Louis Stevenson, Bram Stoker, Oscar Wilde, and more. In the movie, the literary super team must stop a villain from bombing a meeting of leaders and pushing the world into a global war.

19. The Harder They Fall (2021)

While The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen draws characters from Victorian literature, The Harder They Fall pulls its characters out of the American Old West. The film tells a fictional story about fictionalized versions of real Black historical figures from the Old West, including Nat Love, Mary Fields, and Jim Beckwourth. The film sees the heroes go up against Rufus Buck and his gang in a quest for revenge.

20. The Sting (1963)

While leads Paul Newman and Robert Redford teaming up would be enough to make The Sting worth watching, their work together as leaders of a larger group of experienced con men lands the film on this list. The Sting, which tracks the team of thieves as they plan and execute a con, was a massive hit in its day, winning several Oscars, and is now a beloved classic for its brilliant script and charismatic characters.

21. Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Eleven offers audiences another set of charismatic professional thieves. The Steven Soderbergh-directed film brings together A-listers George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle, and many more to complete a complicated heist of three Las Vegas casinos.

22. Set It Off (1995)

Unprofessional thieves can make a team just as captivating and compelling as professionals. Set It Off follows four desperate Black women in Los Angeles who organize a bank robbery and their difficulties as ordinary people planning an elaborate and dangerous crime. It’s a beautiful film made classic because of the central performances from Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise.

23. Widows (2018)

Widows follows in the footsteps of Set It Off, bringing together a group of non-professional criminal women to do a big crime. In Widows, the eponymous widows were all married to career criminals, and after the deaths of their husbands, take matters into their own hands and set about completing a job their husbands had already planned. It’s a thrilling film full of excellent performances from leads Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, and Michelle Rodriguez.

24. Inception (2010)

Inception turns the heist film genre into something fantastical by having its central team of characters working to secretly place an idea in another character’s head while he’s dreaming. It’s a high concept, and it’s a wonder that Christopher Nolan makes it work, not only as a science fiction and action film, but also as a great team movie with a great cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, and Elliot Page.

25. Fast Five (2011)

There are now more than ten Fast & Furious movies, but Fast Five remains the best in every respect. It was the first film to combine characters from preceding films to form a superteam of street-racing criminals. The film works perfectly as an entry point to the franchise or a standalone movie for team-up movie fans who’ve never seen a Fast & Furious film, as it tells the story of the team putting together a heist in Brazil.

26. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Quentin Tarantino’s debut feature film is one of the best in his filmography three decades later, in large part due to the fantastic ensemble. The movie sees a group of professional thieves, known by their color-coded code names, in the aftermath of a jewel store robbery gone wrong. Harvey Keitel and Tim Roth are the heart of the film, but it wouldn’t be the masterpiece it is without Steve Buscemi and Michael Madsen.

27. Armageddon (1998)

Michael Bay has made a lot of movies about teams, whether cops or giant transforming alien robots. But the best team (if not movie) remains 1998’s Armageddon. The film follows a group of oil rig drillers who NASA recruits to save Earth from an approaching comet. It’s an undeniably silly premise, but the team of drillers is so much fun to watch that it doesn’t matter.

28. Sunshine (2007)

A little less than a decade after Armageddon, Sunshine brought together a team of international astronauts with various specialties to save the Earth by restarting the dying sun with a bomb. The movie is more serious and offers a harder sci-fi story than Armageddon. But the very different team assembled stands as one of the best in cinema, including Michelle Yeoh, Cillian Murphy, and a pre-Captain America Chris Evans.

29. Excalibur (1981)

Few teams are as old and epic as the Knights of the Round Table, but no movie brought their story to the screen better than Excalibur. The film follows King Arthur’s birth, pulling the eponymous sword Excalibur from stone, gathering his knights, and their quest for the Holy Grail. It’s a thrilling epic with perhaps the most epic team in Western culture.

30. The Muppet Movie (1979)

A very different kind of team, but one that’s been bringing joy for more than half a century now, the Muppets’ origin story is dramatized in The Muppet Movie. The movie follows Kermit as he makes a cross-country road trip from Florida to Los Angeles, where he hopes to begin a career in show business. Along the way, he encounters and is joined by other beloved muppets, including Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and more.