Bake Off Backlash: GBBO Removes Nationality-Themed Weeks

The Great British Bake Off will scrap its nationality-themed challenge week next season following increased criticism that the rounds were culturally insensitive.

The hit show, which returns next week for its 13th season, is getting rid of the themed week after accusations that the episodes were casually racist, leaned heavily on stereotypes in previous years, and were more based on cooking than baking.

GBBO ‘Joke' Falls Flat

“I hold my hands up to the cooking complaint and the theme weeks,” Executive Producer Keiran Smith told the Guardian. “We didn't want to offend anyone, but the world has changed, and the joke fell flat. We're not doing any national themes this year.”

Known as The Great British Baking Show in the US due to copyright issues with Pillsbury, the long-running competition has included a national-themed week for the past three years.

Though there was some criticism after the show's Japan Week in 2020 and German Week in 2021, fans were far more upset with last year's Mexican Week.”

In the episode, which opened with Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas in brightly colored sombreos promising not to make one “Juan” joke about Mexico, contestants had to make tacos, which many views said resulted in contestants butchering the famous dish, while others complained that the show had deviated too far away from baking towards cooking.

In the immediate aftermath, GBBO creator and judge Paul Hollywood said the challenges were based on what he had seen on a recent trip to Mexico.

Great British Bake Off Is Going Back to Basics

Following the feedback on last year's show, Kieran Smith said this latest season is “going very traditional.”

“We’re doing all the regular weeks: Cakes, Biscuits, Bread, Patisserie, Chocolate, plus Party Cakes is a new theme. No spoilers, but it features challenges I think viewers will love,” he confirmed.

Paul Hollywood added: “We chose this year’s challenges very carefully to be approachable. In a way, we’ve returned to the philosophy of the first three series. There are some beautiful classic ones, and they’ve been a big success.”

The other big shake-up for season 13 is the departure of comedian Matt Lucas as host, and This Morning presenter Allison Hammond replacing the Little Britain star. ( although I prefer to think of him as George Doors on Shooting Stars.)

“I couldn’t wait to say: ‘On your marks, get set, bake.’ Sometimes I do it in a little Caribbean accent.” Hammond told the Guardian, who is the first person of color to be a judge or presenter on the main show. “I suppose that is a big moment,” she said. “My mum would be very proud indeed. But it’s also nice if it gets to a point where it’s not a big deal, and I’m just Alison.”

Paul Hollywood said the veteran presenter “arrived with a big smile on her face” and “took to it straight away.”

“She’s been brilliant. An inspired choice. It feels like she’s been here for years. Frankly, it’s nice to have a professional in the tent for a change.” Hollywood jokes.

