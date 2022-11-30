Wealth of Geeks’s Ultimate Annual Holiday Gift Guide

It may be unseasonably warm in some parts of the world right now, but in most places, the days are growing shorter and the air is starting to turn crisp, which means the holidays are right around the corner.

We know how hard it can be to shop for some of your friends and loved ones, especially those gift recipients already on top of the latest trends and pop culture releases. Rest assured that we have a wealth of geeky goodness to share in this year's holiday gift guide, as well as a collection of savvy and practical gifts that are sure to be a hit this holiday season whether you are traveling to see friends and family or playing it safe.

Wealth of Geek's Annual Holiday Gift Guide – The Best Gifts for Geeks

Best Food and Drink Gifts

Tito's Vodka Moscow Mule Cocktail Gift Set

This Tito’s Moscow Mule set is the perfect gift for those wanting to whip up a mug or two, or six, of the Austin, Texas brand’s Russian-inspired cocktail.

Give your giftee this much-appreciated gift that comes with everything to make up to 6 servings of Moscow Mule. They will get a standard bottle of Tito's Vodka Handmade Vodka, three cans of Fever Tree Ginger Beers, and a pair of copper mugs.

$125 | Spirited Gifts

Redemption Rum Cask Whiskey

Redemption Rum Cask Whiskey greets you with a heavy dose of rye spices and, with the rum cask finish, you end up with a delicious body that picks up on the hints of spice, cinnamon, molasses, and brown sugar you come to expect from rum. Redemption Whiskey is a very palatable whiskey and easy to drink, not only in cocktails but on its own nice and neat. This one carries a sweeter edge that stands in stark contrast with the next whiskey on our gift guide. If you have a whiskey connoisseur on your gift list, they will love receiving this one with a bow on top.

$45 | Find a Store

Naked Nutrition Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies

Do you know someone who is always on the go? How about a quick, healthy snack to satisfy their sweet tooth? The Chocolate Chip Naked Cookie is a delicious protein treat great for before the gym or on a busy on-the-go day.

These gluten-free cookies have no soy, no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial sweeteners or flavors. They have 10g of grass-fed whey protein, 1g of sugar, and 190 calories to offer the energy and satisfaction needed for high performance while supporting health and fitness goals.

$30 | Naked Nutrition

Seedlip Non-alcoholic Cocktails Recipe Bundle

Your family and friends of all ages can enjoy crafting their own high-quality non-alcoholic refreshing cocktails at home with this Seedlip Non-alcoholic Cocktails Recipe Bundle.

The exclusive set comes with one bottle of Seedlip Garden 108, Spice 94, Grove 42, and the Seedlip Cocktail Book.

All of their ingredients are carefully sourced and uniquely combined to offer a flavorful and sophisticated option with the best ingredients from nature.

$99 | Seedlip

Raising The Bar

Who doesn't love getting an entire gift set in one parcel? Raising the Bar is a really unique monthly subscription box that caters to anyone looking for alcohol-free beverages. Born out of frustration with limited mocktail options, Raising the Bar also features a one-time box purchase if you want to gift it to someone without buying a full subscription. This is the perfect gift kit to start discovering delicious, zero-proof products with a sophisticated flavor profile.

We highly recommend The Secret Garden kit which is the perfect combination of herbaceous and citrusy, featuring white peaches, bubbly cucumber, and rosemary!

$55 | Raising the Bar

Lord of The Rings Wooden Cutting Board

The perfect size for potatoes and more, this Lord of Rings wooden cutting board is a wonderful option for the Lord of the Rings fan.

Not only does it have a fun design, but according to the reviews, this cutting board is effective at catching runoff, is a nice size, and is easy to clean.

$21.39 Small, $37.74 Large | Etsy

Wepop Baguette Pillow

Attention bread lovers! That’s pretty much everyone, right? Here is a funny decor gift idea that is sure to be a conversation starter.

This silky and comfortable 40-inch Baquette Pillow can be used as a back cushion, bolster, and pillow. The quirky bread pillow is perfect for a living room, bedroom, dorm room, or office.

$29.99 | Amazon

Best Pop Culture Gifts

Dungeons and Dragons Shoes

For the D&D fans, retro Dungeons and Dragons dice shoes will impress other gamers. These geeky shoes are so cool, they could possibly become the next NPC.

$81.62 | Etsy

Jurrasic Park Chess Set

Fun for dinosaur lovers of all ages, this Jurrasic Park chess set by the Noble Collection includes 32 finely sculpted dinosaur pieces such as a Tyrannosaurus Rex (the king), Spinosaurus (the queen), Dilophosaurs (bishops), Velociraptors (knights), Brachiosaurs (rooks), and Pteranodons (pawns).

$67.91 | newegg

Personalized Ted Lasso Gifts

For Ted Lasso fans, select and personalize a Ted Lasso gift from Shutterfly. Choose from socks, backpacks, tumblers, blankets, towels, and more.

Find the best quotes and funny memories from this popular show.

Starting at $0.69 | Shutterfly

Ted Lasso Believe Poster

And for the ultimate Ted Lasso fan or your favorite coach, consider getting the inspirational, Ted Lasso Believe Poster.

It is made with satin photo paper and pigment-based ink.

$24.95 | Warner Bros

Witchcraft and Wizard Bath Gift Set

For Harry Potter fans, magic lovers, and wizards, this luxurious bath set will make bath time more magical.

Each Witchcraft and Wizard Bath Box Set contains one dragon egg bath bomb, three fix bangs mini bath bombs, transporting bath crystals, a truth bath potion, a magic charms bracelet, a cotton face towel, and a witchcraft and wizardly letter to inform the recipient of their Wizard of the Year award.

$30.56 | Etsy

Portable Record Player

For nostalgia or those who love the unique crackle of a song on vinyl, consider gifting this Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with Built-in Speakers.

This upgraded turntable has sound-isolating feet to prevent vibration and would be perfect for a living room, bedroom, or office.

$49.98 | Amazon

Funny Star Wars Apron

For the grillmaster + Star Wars fan, here’s the perfect gift. This one-size-fits-all May The Forks Be With You Star Wars apron is more than just a gag gift. It’s a fully functional apron with 2 front pockets for storing grilling utensils, cooking tools, a cell phone, or even an ice-cold drink!

$24.99 | Amazon

Suicide Squad Gaming Locker

This gaming locker featuring the Suicide Squad logo and characters has everything you need to store 10 PS4, PS5, or Xbox games, up to 4 controllers, and your gaming headset.

To help keep gaming accessories organized there are doors that easily open and close and even a bottom drawer for cables and other equipment.

$35 | Just Geek

E.T. 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set

Help a child of the 80s relieve the adventure and magic of E.T with the E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial – 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set. It comes with a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, a collectible tin tote, thermos, booklet, and 4 hours of bonus features.

$64.99 | Amazon

Bullet Train Novel

Whether your giftee is a fan of the recent film or not, Japanese writer Kotaro Isaka’s Bullet Train is a thrilling, comedy-laced ride. Set about one of Japan’s famous bullet trains, this book is infused with satirical humor as well as the perils and pitfalls of the worst assassins and hitmen in Japan. It is the perfect read for a train, plane, or automobile.

$15.30 | Amazon | Full Review

The Story of Marvel Studios

If you have a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on your holiday gift list and a larger budget to spoil them with, then The Story of Marvel Studios is a must-have. This gorgeous and massive two-book collection offers a definitive story about how Marvel Studios created the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as told by the studio's creatives and the cast and crew of The Infinity Saga. It's filled with a few never-before-seen images from the set of many of the films, as well as rare looks behind the veil of one of the largest movie franchises in the world.

$135 | Amazon

Star Wars Engagement Rings

December is the most popular time to get engaged and if you are thinking about popping the question to the special geek in your life, then you will want to check out the stunning engagement rings from Star Wars Fine Jewelry. Whether you want to present them with a ring featuring an engraving of the Jedi Order symbol or showcase your shared love for the dark side with a black diamond engagement ring inspired by Darth Vader, you will undoubtedly find the perfect ring to say I love you.

Starting at $1300 | Star Wars Fine Jewelry

Magic: The Gathering: Planes of The Multiverse (A Visual History)

Magic: The Gathering is an extremely popular tabletop card game and it's safe to say that at least one person on your holiday gift list probably plays the game with friends. Earlier this year, Abrams Books released this beautifully detailed primer that features original artwork, reproduced for the first time outside of card frames. This new collection offers exclusive insight into the art and mythology of the most popular and enduring locationsâ€”and all of the characters that inhabit them. This will undoubtedly make someone extremely happy this holiday season.

$17 | Amazon | Full Review

The Princess Bride Inigo Montoya Talking Bust

If you have someone on your holiday gift list obsessed with The Princess Bride, you may want to pick up this talking bust to add to their collection. This officially licensed product is a truly one-of-a-kind product. And yes, the bust does indeed say: “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” In addition to the bust, this gifset is accompanied by a 32-page mini-book that features a behind-the-scenes history of the making of The Princess Bride, alongside still images from the film. A perfect gift for the Princess Buttercup or Wesley in your life.

$14 | Running Press

Love Hypothesis

Do you have someone on your holiday gift list that loves romance and is a fan of Star Wars? Then look no further than Love Hypothesis. This novel was originally a delightful fanfiction written about Rey and Kylo and it has morphed into one of the most charming trope-filled romance novels of the past decade. For a debut novel, Ali Hazelwood hit every high note with this one. The romance lover on your Christmas list will be thrilled with this present.

$12 | Amazon | Full Review

Best Practical Gifts

Lsgrael Thor's Hammer Bottle Opener

Here’s a creative gift idea for Thor Marvel fans. Whether you want to open beer or soft drinks, Thor’s Hammer Bottle Opener gives you a novel way to open your bottle. This bottle opener won’t get buried in a junk drawer. It’s sure to bring out smiles and Thor quotes anytime it makes an appearance.

$23.13 | Walmart

Lokithor Portable Jump Starter With Air Compressor

The 4-in-One LOKITHOR gadget is not only a jump starter and air compressor, but it’s also a power bank and LED flashlight. What a great way to help keep your loved one safe in case of an emergency.

No need to buy extra equipment. The package comes with jump starter clamps, an inflatable hose, a nozzle adapter, a USB-C cable, and even a storage bag.

This must-have compact device supports fast charging for smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices and has very low standby power that lasts up to 720 days!

$159.99 | Amazon

Phonesoap 3 Uv Cell Phone Sanitizer and Charger Box

Excellent for home or on the go the PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Charger Box cleans and sanitizes your smartphone and other small objects while charging them with the dual USB and USB-C charging ports.

$39.98 (with clipable coupon) | Amazon

Flexispot Desk Bike

This all-in-one desk bike from FlexiSpot is part exercise bike, part standing desk. It is super quiet, so you can pedal while you work, watch TV, or even during a Zoom meeting! This bike is easily adjustable, so it would be a gift the whole family could enjoy.

$399.99 | Amazon

Pillow Slippers

For both men and women, pillow slippers feature a thick sole and are non-slip and quick drying. These super comfy slides have a 1.7-inch thick sole that makes it feels like you are walking on a cloud. Your giftee will love wearing these pillow slippers year-round around the house, at the pool, on the beach, or in public showers and steam rooms.

$39.99 | Amazon

Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Do you know someone who is always cold? Whether attending a sporting event, camping, or even shredding the slopes, warm your hands within two minutes with these stylish rechargeable hand warmers. These long-lasting Orastone hand warmers will arm for 3-4 hours on a full charge and are just the right size for hands and pockets.

$23.99 | Amazon

Utility Tool

MacGyver your way out of any situation with this handy gadget. For all adventures big and small, this TSA friendly, Geekey utility tool combines everyday common tools into one sleek little solution that attaches to your keychain. With over 16 functions, choose from a 3.2/3.3mm Bike Spoke Key, a Screwdriver tip that will fit a #2/3 Slotted, #2 Square Drive, #2/3 Phillips, and #2/3 Combinations (Phillips/Slotted or Phillips/Square) screw all in one bit, Imperial and Metric Closed Wrench, ¼ inch Open Wrench, ¼ inch Bit Driver, Scoring Tip, Serrated Edge, Can Opener, Wire Stripper, File, Imperial and Metric Ruler, Protractor, Bottle Opener, Multi-head fit Driver, and a Lanyard Hole.

This multi-tool gadget is a wonderful gift for handymen, outdoor enthusiasts, and cargo-pants-wearing dads.

$17.99 | Amazon

Patagonia Mini Hip Pack

For concerts or exploring the city, this Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini hip pack is extremely lightweight, yet made with a durable, water-repellent, ripstop fabric. Your giftee will love the main compartment featuring a key clip and the security pocket that doubles as the hip pack’s stuff sack.

$35 | REI

Away Medium Suitcase

For the jet setter, consider this Away medium suitcase. The New York Times says it’s an excellent choice with an excellent warranty.

This hard-shell durable suitcase has 360° spinner wheels. It also features an interior compression system and a water-resistant laundry bag to free up more space and keep your clothes clean.

$345 | Away

Nomadiq Portable Grill

It's never too early to start thinking about next summer and there's no better way to start preparing than with a grill. The Nomadiq Portable Grill is lightweight, sturdy, and easy to take with you, so whether you're shopping for someone who loves grilling that has decided to take up the van life or you need to find a gift for someone living without a backyard, look no further than this portable grill.

$300 | Amazon | Full Review

Dreo Air Fryer Pro Max

If you have someone on your holiday gift list that managed to make it through the past two years without buying an air fryer, then now is the perfect opportunity to gift them with everyone's favorite trendy fryer. We love the Dreo Air Fryer Pro Max because it has a compact design that is perfect for someone who doesn't have space for another big appliance on their countertop. The easy-to-read menu comes with several preset options including fries, poultry, steak, seafood, bacon, and vegetable; in addition to shortcuts for air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and preheat. Give some a practical holiday gift this year!

$120 | Amazon | Full Review

Solo New York Re:Vive Mini Backpack

Not only is Solo New York's mini backpack an extremely functional size for taking to work with you or site-seeing around the city, but it is also the perfect gift to pack to the brim with must-have on-the-go items this holiday season. Plus, if you're looking for gifts for an eco-friendly friend, this is the perfect gift!

$25 | Amazon | Full Review

Best Gifts for Kids

Magnetic Doll Activity Set

Little ones will love customizing Lilli’s hairstyles, clothing, accessories, pets, and more with this cute magnetic doll set from HABA.

Display the sartorial works of art on the fridge, on the metal tin box, or on one of the four backgrounds. For ages 3 and up.

$19.99 | Nordstrom

Star Wars Baby Yoda LEGO Set

Young Star Wars fans can build their own Baby Yoda with this LEGO set of The Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. It has a posable head, movable ears, and an adjustable mouth. For ages 10+.

$71.99 | Amazon

Classic Fairytale Pop-up Book

For an out-of-the-ordinary gift for kids, consider this Fairytale pop-up book. Experience classic children’s stories with wondrous 3D illustrations.

Pick one or all from Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, or The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Uncommon Goods

Construction Site Kinetic Sand Kit

For endless construction fun, little builders will love this Kinetic Sand Construction Site Folding Sandbox. Dig, build, crush, squish, and dump with a working crane with a wrecking ball and bucket attachments. This cool sand flows through your hands and never dries out. Recommended for ages 4-6.

New York Coloring Book

This adorable mini New York coloring book allows kids to discover the delights of the city through hand-drawn, beautifully crafted illustrations. Not only are the visuals enchanting, but they're the perfect base to allow their creativity to run wild. Plus, who doesn't want to help support a beloved museum during the holiday season?

$8 | New York Transit Museum

A Vader Family Sithmas

A Vader Family Sithmas is the perfect pre-Christmas gift for the special youngling on your gift list. Over the span of 64-colorful and delightful pages, he creates a wholesome picture of Darth Vader as the doting father of Luke and Leia. In this whimsical world, Darth Vader is nothing more than a Sith Lord-clad father who is trying to do his best running the Death Star and dealing with Luke and Leia running around causing Christmas merriment.

$13 | Amazon | Full Review

Star Wars Mazes

This is the perfect activity book for Star Wars fans of all ages. Each full-color maze also includes notes about the environment and special hidden bonus elements to find along the way. Star Wars Mazes features over 30 illustrated mazes featuring iconic scenes and locations, from podracing on Tatooine to the glitz and glamor of Canto Bight. Whether you're looking for a stocking stuffer for your nieces or nephews or looking to send a special gift to a loved one who loves activity books, you can't go wrong with this one.

$15 | Amazon | Full Review

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: 13 Days of Christmas

You might think that Tim Burton's cult classic film is a bit more of a Halloween tradition, but Christmas is right there in the title! The Nightmare Before Christmas: 13 Days of Christmas is the perfect union of the 13 Days of Halloween and the 12 Days of Christmas. You'll find Jack Skellington, Sally, and all the fan-favorites of Nightmare Before Christmas as they come together to create a Scary Christmas for all! If you have a kid on your gift list that wants Halloween to be a year-round celebration, pick this up for them!

$11 | Amazon | Full Review

Disney's 12 Days of Princess

The 12 Days of Christmas is one of the most iconic and well-known Christmas songs and Disney has now re-envisioned it with their princesses in mind, just in time for the holiday season. The 12 Days of Princess is a sweet little story that will help parents reimagine a classic song for their little ones this year. If you are looking for an additional gift to go along with this book, the 12 Days of Princess would pair perfectly with Disney's adorable Tsum Tsum collectibles which are always a hit with the youngest and oldest Disney fans.

$12 | Amazon | Full Review

