Geek News February 16, 2024: ‘Dune: Part Two’ First Reactions Are Out of This World, ‘Oppenheimer’ Director Christopher Nolan Wants To Make a Horror Movie

The spice must flow — and is flowing spectacularly — according to first reactions to Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic follow-up to 2021's Dune starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Anya Taylor-Joy. The cast went full Arrakis desert chic for the London premiere, and now first reactions to the Dune sequel are hitting social media.

Entertainment Weekly‘s writers described Dune: Part Two as “worth the wait” and “pretty spectacular.” Several media members noted that Zendaya, who plays Chani, has a much meatier role in Dune: Part Two than the first Dune.

Other reactions (edited for grammar and style):

Hoai-Tran Bui: “ Dune: Part Two is a triumph. Even more immense than the first, but much more intimate — Denis Villeneuve manages to streamline the more alienating second half of the book into a riveting, action-packed epic. Two Towers -level mastery of battle sequences. Zendaya is the star.” Dune: Part TwoTwo Towers

Karl Delossantos : “Dune: Part Two is a masterpiece. Maybe one of the best space films ever. Besides being the most visually impressive movie I've seen—an assault on all the senses—it's a riveting political thriller and character study. The cast is great but Rebecca Ferguson and Austin Butler steal it.”

Mike Ryan : “I was kind of mixed on the first Dune. Dune: Part Two is phenomenal. Up there with the greatest sci-fi movies I’ve ever seen. I want to ride a sandworm.”

‘Oppenheimer’ Director Christopher Nolan Wants To Make a Horror Movie

Although his estimable, Oscar-nominated film Oppenheimer inarguably contains horror elements, director Christopher Nolan says he's down to make a straightforward horror — a genre not typically rewarded by the same Academy that will hand him several golden statues on Oscar night.

During an event at London’s British Film Institute quoted by Variety, Nolan said, “Oppenheimer has elements of horror in it definitely, as I think is appropriate to the subject matter. I think horror films are very interesting because they depend on very cinematic devices, it really is about a visceral response to things and so, at some point, I’d love to make a horror film. But I think a really good horror film requires a really exceptional idea. And those are few and far between. So I haven’t found a story that lends itself to that.”

Nolan continued, “But I think it’s a very interesting genre from a cinematic point of view. It’s also one of the few genres where the studios make a lot of these films, and they are films that have a lot of bleakness, a lot of abstraction. They have a lot of the qualities that Hollywood is generally very resistant to putting in films, but that’s a genre where it’s allowable.”

Before Nolan decides to elevate the horror genre to the next level, see how many Oscars Oppenheimer will win out of its 13 nominations when the 96th Academy Awards ceremony airs on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC.

‘M3GAN 2.0’ Release Date Pushed Back Four Months

Fans of the campy 2022 horror hit M3GAN featuring an AI-driven doll with homicidal tendencies will have to wait even longer for a sequel. Originally slated for January 17, 2025, Universal's M3GAN 2.0 will now drop on May 16, 2025.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, although Universal did not say why M3GAN 2.0‘s release date got pushed four months, M3GAN writer Akela Cooper is also penning the sequel. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw will return as Gemma and Cady, respectively. Although it's unclear if Amie Donald will return as M3GAN, the young actress might be too tall at this point to play the child-size doll again.

The original M3GAN cost only $12 million plus marketing costs and made a killing at the worldwide box office with $181 million, making a sequel inevitable.

‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Says She Loved the ‘Intensity’ of Her First Lead Role in the Horror Movie ‘Cuckoo’

Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer says she loved the “intensity” of filming her first feature-film lead in the horror movie Cuckoo. Directed by Tilman Singer, the movie also stars Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick, and Jan Bluthardt.

The official Cuckoo synopsis reads: “Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen (Schafer) leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father’s boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen’s mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn’t seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and [terrifying] visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.” According to Variety, Cuckoo wrapped production in 2022 and makes its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival today.

“Any and all acting experience I had, I attributed to being on the set of Euphoria and being around those people who I had gotten really comfortable with — particularly [creator] Sam Levinson, who was sort of my acting teacher,” said Schafer. “And [Cuckoo] is like, ‘OK, the training wheels are off, babe, and you gotta bring it.’ That was so scary.”

Schafer continued, “I loved being covered in blood for half the movie and the intensity of it. Another first for this was having to do more action sequences, like simulating violence and stuff, which I loved as far as the choreography goes. You know, there’s moments where I felt like a real badass.”

Cuckoo starring Hunter Schafer premieres May 3 in theaters. Click here to watch the first teaser trailer.

Sebastian Stan Calls Out Reporter for Referring to ‘A Different Man’ Character With a Facial Disfigurement as a ‘Beast’

Sebastian Stan called out a reporter at the Berlin Film Festival for referring to a character with a facial disfigurement in A Different Man as a “beast.” The psychological thriller written and directed by Aaron Schimberg also stars Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson.

The official synopsis for A Different Man reads: “Aspiring actor Edward undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.”

According to Variety, at Friday’s press conference, a journalist asked, “What do you think happens after the transformation from this so-called beast, as they call him, to this perfect man?”

“I have to call you out a little bit on the choice of words there, because I think part of why the film is important is because we often don’t have the right vocabulary,” said Sebastian Stan. “I think it’s a little bit more complex than that, and obviously there are language barriers, but you know, ‘beast’ isn’t the word. And I think, ultimately, it’s just interesting to hear this word because I think that’s one of the things the film is saying — we have these preconceived ideas and we’re not really educated on how to understand this experience in particular.”

Stan continued, “That’s one of the things I love about the movie. He’s offering you a way to look at it, and hopefully, if you can have the same objective point of view while you’re experiencing the film, maybe you can kind of pick apart the initial instincts that you have, and maybe those aren’t always the right ones.”

A Different Man, which was well-received at Sundance, debuts in competition at the Berlin Film Festival tonight.