Geek News February 19, 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ Wins Big at BAFTA Awards While Streamers Get Snubbed, ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Smokes ‘Madame Web’ at the Box Office

Oppenheimer blew up the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards last night, winning Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), and Best Actor (Cillian Murphy). By the end of the night, Oppenheimer won seven golden BAFTA masks.

Although in recent years the BAFTA Awards and Oscars have not agreed on Best Picture, all signs point to Oppenheimer winning big at the Academy Awards as well. Streamers got snubbed at this year's BAFTAs, including Maestro, Napoleon, and Killers of the Flower Moon. The latter's Lily Gladstone — the first Native American nominated for a Best Actress Oscar — wasn't even nominated at the BAFTAs. Her awards campaign is losing steam to Poor Things‘ Emma Stone, who won a Best Actress BAFTA for playing a woman who explores her sexuality with childlike enthusiasm after her brain is swapped out with that of her unborn baby. Poor Things came in second at the BAFTAs with five wins.

Click here for a full list of BAFTA winners, including Oppenheimer, Poor Things, American Fiction, and The Holdovers.

‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Smokes ‘Madame Web’ at the Box Office

Although Bob Marley: One Love didn't exactly wow critics, the biographical music drama starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as reggae legend Bob Marley easily smoked past Madame Web at the box office. Bob Marley: One Love earned a surprising $51 million during the holiday stretch between Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day, while the critically panned superhero flick Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson earned $25.8 million during the same six-day time period.

“We’ve blown through expectations, and I think we’re going to continue to do so,” said Paramount’s President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson to Variety about Bob Marley: One Love. “It speaks volumes about the appeal of the story and Bob Marley’s music.”

Madame Web — part of Sony's Spider-Man universe — represents the latest example of superhero fatigue at the box office. The superhero stinker with a miserable C+ audience score has an $80 million price tag, which doesn't even include marketing and promotional costs. “Once upon a time, you could pluck a character out of a popular superhero movie and make a hit film about them,” said David A. Gross, who operates Franchise Entertainment Research. “That was more than five years ago.”

Madame Web‘s Johnson — who has mostly escaped the ire of critics who attribute the movie's failure on the script, effects, and direction by S.J. Clarkson — seemed worried about the film long before its release. “I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion,” said Johnson to Entertainment Weekly. “That to me was absolutely psychotic. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!’ But I trusted [Clarkson]. She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started.” Johnson added she worried that certain aspects of Madame Web were not “going to be good at all.”

‘Barbie’ Bests ‘Oppenheimer’ at the People’s Choice Awards

The people have spoken: Barbie won Movie of the Year at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night. Although Oppenheimer still won the Drama Movie of the Year at the awards ceremony voted on by fans and the general public, moviegoers clearly preferred the Barbie half of Barbenheimer.

Hosted by Simu Liu in Santa Monica, California, the People's Choice Awards expanded its number of categories to 45 this year according to People. Other big winners include The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes for Action Movie of the Year, Barbie‘s Margot Robbie for Female Movie Star of the Year, Barbie‘s Ryan Gosling for Male Movie Star of the Year, No Hard Feelings‘ Jennifer Lawrence for Comedy Movie Star of the Year, Scream VI‘s Jenna Ortega for Drama Movie Star of the Year, and Barbie‘s America Ferrera for the Movie Performance of the Year.

On the TV side, notable winners include Grey's Anatomy for the Show of the Year, Only Murders in the Building for the Comedy Show of the Year, The Last of Us for the Drama Show of the Year, and Loki for the Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of the Year.

The People's Choice Awards is the one awards show this season in which Barbie will crush Oppenheimer, although both movies did win awards last night. Meanwhile, Oscar-begging, niche movies such as Poor Things weren't even on the radar at the People's Choice Awards, which highlights the sometimes gaping chasm between what critics think are noteworthy and what people who buy movie tickets actually watch.

Linda Hamilton Says Starring on ‘Stranger Things’ Ruined the Fan Experience for Her

For Terminator actress Linda Hamilton, starring on her favorite show also ruined it for her. The 67-year-old action star has an undisclosed role on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

“I've watched every season with relish. I just love it,” said Hamilton to Us Weekly about Stranger Things. “So it’s kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. That’s a whole world set in the ’80s.”

Hamilton went on to explain why she will not watch the final season of Stranger Things. “When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it,” said Hamilton. “So I think in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project], once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won’t be watching [season five].”

Not only will Hamilton not watch season five of Stranger Things, she can't reveal too much about her role on her favorite show. “I Zoomed [creators] Ross and Matt Duffer, and they gave me the shape of the character, but not of the story,” added Hamilton. “Because they have to be very careful with their story. So I still don’t know how it ends. And it takes a lot of discipline to not know where it’s going to go. But that’s to protect it from all of the people that want to know.”

Hamilton will have to bite her tongue for more than a year — Stranger Things Season Five won't drop until sometime in 2025.

Denis Villeneuve Says Don’t Expect To See ‘Dune: Part Two’ Deleted Scenes or an Extended Cut

Although many directors save extra movie footage for a future extended director's cut or deleted scenes on a Blu-ray, Dune: Part Two‘s Denis Villeneuve won't go there. Villeneuve joins directors such as Christopher Nolan Todd Phillips who stand opposed to extended cuts.

According to IndieWire about an interview Villeneuve gave Collider, “Villeneuve explained that he does not believe in releasing additional footage once a film is completed. He said his rigorous editing process ensures that anything that doesn’t serve the film is removed, and adding that footage back into the film would be both creatively pointless and emotionally taxing.”

“I’m a strong believer that when it’s not in the movie, it’s dead,” said Villeneuve. “I kill darlings, and it’s painful for me. Sometimes I remove shots and I say, ‘I cannot believe I’m cutting this out.’ I feel like a samurai opening my gut. It’s painful, so I cannot go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed. It’s too painful. When it’s dead, it’s dead, and it’s dead for a reason. But yes, it is a painful project, but it is my job. The movie prevails. I’m very, I think, severe in the editing room. I’m not thinking about my ego, I’m thinking about the movie.”

Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters on March 1, 2024. Click here to watch the second trailer.

‘Shirley' Trailer: Regina King Plays First Black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm

Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King plays Shirley Chisholm — the first Black woman elected to Congress — in Netflix's Shirley. Written and directed by John Ridley, who won an Oscar for writing 12 Years a Slave, Shirley also stars Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Terrence Howard, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, Brad James, Reina King, and André Holland.

According to Variety, Shirley chronicles Chisholm's historic 1972 presidential campaign. “Shirley Chisholm’s fearless determination has been an inspiration to so many of us, and with this film we hope to inspire many generations to come,” King said in a statement. “To collaborate once again with my friend and mentor, John Ridley, and the team at Participant, makes this decade-long journey even sweeter.”

Shirley starring Regina King premieres March 22 exclusively on Netflix. Click here to watch the trailer.