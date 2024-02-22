Geek News February 22, 2024: ‘The Crow’ Remake Starring Bill Skarsgård Soars Into Theaters This June, Oscar-Nominated ‘Barbie’ Script Has Silly Typo

Rupert Sanders' The Crow remake starring Bill Skarsgård will now fly into theaters on June 7. The fifth installment of The Crow series based on the 1989 comic book of the same name also stars FKA Twigs and Danny Huston.

According to a plot description of The Crow posted by Variety, “Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put wrong things right.”

The Crow 2024 follows the same plot as 1994's The Crow starring Brandon Lee, who tragically died during filming after he was fatally wounded by a prop gun. Since Lee had finished filming most of his scenes in The Crow before the accident, a combination of script rewrites, stunt doubles, and digital effects allowed Alex Proyas to complete The Crow, which gained a large cult following in the 30 years since its release. The subpar sequels The Crow: City of Angels, The Crow: Salvation, and The Crow: Wicked Prayer followed, but none came close to the gothic perfection of the original.

Skarsgård — who effectively acted behind white face paint as Pennywise the clown in It — has a better shot than his predecessors at resurrecting The Crow franchise.

Gareth Edwards’ ‘The Creator’ and HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Clean Up at the Visual Effects Society Awards

Gareth Edwards' visually stunning sci-fi opus The Creator and HBO's The Last of Us were the big winners at 22nd Visual Effects Society Awards. The Creator is also nominated for a Best Visual Effects Oscar.

The Creator won five VES Awards, including the lead category Outstanding VFX in a Photoreal Feature. It also won Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature, Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project, Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature, and Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature. Not only did Rogue One director Edwards make one of the best Star Wars movies ever, The Creator was made for $80 million but looks more impressive than movies that cost $250 million.

Other big winners at the VES Awards last night include The Last of Us, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Click here for a full list of winners and nominees.

‘Barbie’ and ‘Poor Things’ Lead Costume Designers Guild Awards

Awards season keeps chugging along with the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards. This year's big winners were Barbie and Poor Things — both up for multiple Academy Awards as well.

Barbie won Excellence in Sci-fi/Fantasy Film, Poor Things won Excellence in Period Film, and Saltburn won Excellence in Contemporary Film. Billie Eilish received the inaugural Vanguard award. “Fashion has always been my way of expression more than anything else,” said Eilish. “It’s my communication tool.” Annette Bening received a Spotlight Award for her awareness of the importance of costume design but was unable to attend the event last night due to COVID.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher launched the show with a recorded message: “Please know SAG-AFTRA supports you in your upcoming negotiations and commitment to pay equity. We thank you for your support and solidarity during our recent strike.”

Click here for a full list of Costume Designers Guild Awards winners.

MPA To Honor ‘Society of the Snow’ Director J.A. Bayona With Creator Award

The Motion Picture Association will honor Society of the Snow director J.A. Bayona with its Creator Award at a ceremony this June in Madrid. Bayona also directed The Orphanage, The Impossible, A Monster Calls, and Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom.

The announcement comes as Bayona's Society of the Snow gains momentum in the race for the Best International Feature Film Oscar. According to the MPA, the Creator Award is presented “to an individual whose expert and brilliant display of their craft behind the camera has moved and shaped culture and helped audiences see the world in new and different way.” This certainly applies to Bayona's Society of the Snow, which offers a different perspective on the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster involving a rugby team.

MPA CEO Charles Rivkin said in a statement that Bayona’s work “pushes the boundaries of storytelling and celebrates the resilience of the human spirit. This award recognizes Mr. Bayona for embodying the best of the global creative community.”

Find out if Bayona's Society of the Snow wins an Oscar at the Academy Awards on March 10.

‘Barbie’ Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar but Misspells ‘Plane' in Script

If your screenplay is nominated for an Academy Award — the highest honor in cinema — should it have typos? Barbie‘s Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar.

A while back, there was heated discussion about whether Barbie should be nominated in the Original Screenplay or Adapted Screenplay category at the Academy Awards. Now that the Academy has settled on the Adapted Screenplay category for Barbie, it's ironic that the same organization that doles out Oscars also unintentionally exposed an error in the Barbie script with an animated Instagram post.

The post shows a video clip from Barbie as pages of the script scroll below. Sharp-eyed readers will spot the following line for Barbie: “I can't do brain surgery, I've never flown a plan [sic], I'm not the president, No one on the Supreme Court is me…”

Flown a plan? Obviously the intended word is “plane,” which is what you hear in the movie. Will this typo hurt Barbie‘s chances to win a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar? Probably not and nor should it — typos happen. The irony of the Academy promoting its nominee and simultaneously exposing a mistake should get its own award category, however. “And the Academy Award for Best Undermining of a Nominee Before the Academy Awards goes to…”

‘Boy Kills World' Trailer: ‘The Crow' Star Bill Skarsgård Is Out for Revenge in Action-Thriller

Bill Skarsgård is out to settle some scores today. Before you see him exact revenge in The Crow reboot in June, he'll play a man out to make the killer of his family pay the ultimate price in Boy Kills World.

Directed by Moritz Mohr, the action-thriller Boy Kills World also stars Jessica Rothe, Yayan Ruhian, Isaiah Mustafa, Andrew Koji, Famke Janssen, Brett Gelman, Sharlto Copley, and Michelle Dockery. Skarsgård plays a deaf-mute known only as Boy who escapes into the jungle after his family is killed and is trained by a mentor to get revenge. Archer voice actor H. Jon Benjamin plays the voice inside Boy's head.

As reported by Deadline, “Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Yayan Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and bloodletting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.”

Boy Kills World opens in theaters nationwide on April 26. Click here to watch the trailer.

Wendy Williams Diagnosed With the Same Debilitating Medical Condition as Bruce Willis

Doctors have diagnosed former talk show host Wendy Williams with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia — the same condition as Bruce Willis. The announcement comes days before the Lifetime two-part documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? airs.

A press statement reads: “Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions. In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).”

The statement continues: “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

Williams worked as host of The Wendy Williams Show for more than 10 years before stepping down in 2021, citing “serious” health problems. Where Is Wendy Williams? airs February 24 and 25 on Lifetime. Click here to watch the trailer.

‘True Detective' Renewed for a Fifth Season on HBO

HBO has renewed True Detective for a fifth season. True Detective: Night Country — the fourth and most-watched season to date — just aired its season finale on February 18.

According to Deadline, Night Country showrunner and director Issa López inked a deal to oversee a fifth season. It's not yet clear if season five will connect directly to Night Country or if the characters played by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis will return. López said, “From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life. HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again.”

In recent days, True Detective series creator Nic Pizzolatto reposted hateful tweets criticizing season four, which Reis did not appreciate. “That’s a d-mn shame,” wrote Reis on X about Pizzolatto’s decision to repost negative reactions. “But hey I guess ‘if you don’t have anything good to share, sh-t on others’ is the new wave lol.”

In response to the backlash, Pizzolatto created an Instagram post for fans to vent about the show. The caption reads: “This here is the place for all your trolling/support/infighting around True Detective and the absolute moral degeneracy and misogyny of anyone who did not think it was good. Let’s move these screeds off my posts about my wife, true love, and my father’s death, kay I’d say ‘stay civil’ but of course civility has no place when criticism of a television show indicates some form of Hitlerian evil that must be stamped out. So roll on, tide. Satire is welcome, and do try to have a nice day.”