Geek News February 23, 2024: James Gunn Posts First ‘Superman: Legacy’ Cast Picture, ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series To Cast a Spell on Max in 2026

It's a bird, it's a plane — no, it's the first photo from the set of the upcoming Superman reboot! Director James Gunn posted the first Superman: Legacy cast photo on Instagram yesterday.

Gunn's Instagram post about Superman: Legacy reads: “After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, the Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day.” You can see in the photo that Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy, shaved his head in preparation for the role.

According to Variety, “Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as the titular superhero, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and is set to be released on July 11, 2025. Gunn is writing and directing the film, which is set to be the first in the Chapter One: Gods and Monsters section of the rebooted DC Universe, which he created along with producer Peter Safran.” The previous DCEU concluded (died?) with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Superman: Legacy reportedly starts filming next week.

‘Harry Potter’ TV Series To Cast a Spell on Max in 2026

The first season of the Harry Potter TV series will make some magic in 2026 on Max. The series will reportedly span seven seasons with each season covering one of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books.

“We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter,” said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav on the company's Q4 earnings call. Zaslav knows that the eight-film Harry Potter series made $7.7 billion worldwide, so recapturing some of that magic with a TV series would help the studio that has struggled with diminishing returns on tentpole superhero flicks.

“We spent some real time with J.K. and her team,” continued Zaslav on the call. “Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max.”

Channing Dungey, chairperson of Warner Bros. Television, told Variety, “We’re in conversations with a number of different writers to figure out who’s going to be the person to lead that franchise for us. The first step for us is figuring out who this showrunner is going to be and once we get that locked down, then we can start having those [casting] conversations. The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end, around 11 or 12.”

Although casting has not yet begun, no one from the Harry Potter movie universe is expected to return for the TV series, including Daniel Radcliffe. When Variety asked Radcliffe if he would appear on the series, he said that he is “definitely not seeking out” any kind of involvement with the TV project.

Kal Penn Stars as Doctor Tied to Anna Nicole Smith’s Death in ‘Trust Me, I’m a Doctor’

Kal Penn will star as a doctor in Trust Me, I'm a Doctor, a movie based on the final days of pop-culture casualty Anna Nicole Smith. The blonde bombshell died 17 years ago this month at the age of 39 from an accidental overdose. Trust Me, I'm a Doctor is based on Dr. Sandeep Kapoor’s 2017 book of the same name.

Written and directed by Thane Economou, Trust Me, I'm a Doctor “follows Smith’s pain-medication doctor whose life was turned upside down when he was implicated in the wrongful death trials of the one-time centerfold,” according to Variety. Harold & Kumar star Penn “is executive producing Trust Me, I’m a Doctor alongside Dan Spilo. The indie film, which also is being produced by Stadium, Park Cities Film and Picmovers, begins shooting in the spring in Toronto. A search for the actress who will play Smith is underway, and the rest of the cast is coming together.”

In addition to his work as an actor, Penn worked as associate director in the White House Office of Public Engagement during the Obama administration.

Tyler Perry Pauses $800 Million Studio Expansion in Atlanta Over AI Concerns

Tyler Perry has enough concerns about artificial intelligence that he paused the $800 million expansion of his studio in Atlanta. The plan would have added 12 additional soundstages on the 330-acre property.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the debut of OpenAi's text-to-video model Sora on February 15 spooked Tyler Perry enough to pump the brakes on the expansion. “Being told that it can do all of these things is one thing, but actually seeing the capabilities, it was mind-blowing,” said Perry. “It's shocking to me.”

When asked by the trade publication what about Sora shocked him, Perry continued, “I no longer would have to travel to locations. If I wanted to be in the snow in Colorado, it’s text. If I wanted to write a scene on the Moon, it’s text, and this AI can generate it like nothing. If I wanted to have two people in the living room in the mountains, I don’t have to build a set in the mountains, I don’t have to put a set on my lot. I can sit in an office and do this with a computer, which is shocking to me.

“It makes me worry so much about all of the people in the business. Because as I was looking at it, I immediately started thinking of everyone in the industry who would be affected by this, including actors and grip and electric and transportation and sound and editors, and looking at this, I’m thinking this will touch every corner of our industry.”

Perry concluded by saying, “I just hope that as people are embracing this technology and as companies are moving to reduce costs and save the bottom line, that there’ll be some sort of thought and some sort of compassion for humanity and the people that have worked in this industry and built careers and lives, that there’s some sort of thought for them. And I think the only way to move forward in this is to galvanize it as one voice, not only in Hollywood and in this industry, but also in Congress.”

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Talks About Superhero Fatigue Just Before ‘Superman: Legacy’ Starts Filming

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav acknowledged the financial challenges brought on by superhero fatigue during a Q4 earnings call. At the same time, Zaslav seemed optimistic that filming on Superman: Legacy begins next week.

“Bottom line, the studio has really been underperforming — including at the end of the year where we had some real struggle — but we’re very optimistic about this year, and it has given us the chance to have a lot of upside in the next two years,” said Zaslav. The “struggle” at the end of 2023 probably refers to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will unlikely break even at the box office given its bloated $200 million budget and formidable marketing costs.

Gunnar Wiedenfels, Warner Bros. Discovery’s CFO, also admitted that underperforming superhero flicks hurt the studio's bottom line. “On the film side, obviously this is going to continue to be a hit-driven business,” said Widenfels. “Just last year was a great example, with the greatest success in the film studio’s history, and some real challenges across the industry on the on the superhero side.”

The “greatest success” referred to by Wiedenfels is Barbie, which earned $1.446 billion worldwide and became not only the highest-grossing film of 2023, but also the top earner in Warner Bros. history.

‘Top Gun’ Actor Barry Tubb Sues Paramount for Unauthorized Use of His Likeness in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Top Gun actor Barry Tubb is suing Paramount for using his likeness in Top Gun: Maverick without his consent. Tubb played Leonard “Wolfman” Wolfe (pictured, front center) in 1986's Top Gun.

Entertainment Weekly obtained a document filed Wednesday in California court in which Tubb states that permission to use his likeness “did not include the use of his image in the sequel.” The image in question of Tubb in Top Gun: Maverick is visible in the scene when Hangman (Glen Powell) and Coyote (Greg Tarzan Davis) first learn that Rooster Bradshaw (Miles Teller) is the son of the late Goose (Anthony Edwards) when they see an old photo of Iceman (Val Kilmer), Goose, Maverick (Tom Cruise), and Wolfman (Tubb).

Tubb's complaint asserts that Paramount “never sought consent or authority to use plaintiff's image for any purpose in Top Gun: Maverick and the original contract signed by plaintiff and Paramount did not contemplate use of his image beyond the original Top Gun or in promotions related to Top Gun: Maverick; a sequel not contemplated at the time of the original contract and not released until 2022, almost four decades after the original Top Gun.”

The complaint continues, “Plaintiff never agreed to Paramount's use of his image, likeness, and/or identity in the movie Top Gun: Maverick. Paramount's conduct is therefore misleading and deceptive by falsely and fraudulently representing that plaintiff is somehow affiliated with Top Gun: Maverick; was contracted to perform in Top Gun: Maverick; or was hired to promote, advertise, market, or endorse Top Gun: Maverick on behalf of Paramount.”

If Tubb somehow prevails with this lawsuit, it would make sequel filmmakers think twice about using images of actors from previous films who do not appear in the sequel. We can think of several examples off the top of our heads — including a photo of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers — in which an actor's photo is shown in a sequel that they do not appear.

Tubb seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, and requests a trial by jury.

Budget for Ridley Scott's ‘Gladiator 2' Reportedly Balloons to a Roman Empire-Size $310 Million

Were you not entertained by 2000's Gladiator? Paramount hopes so, because the budget for Ridley Scott's long-awaited Gladiator 2 starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, May Calamawy, Connie Nielsen, and Derek Jacobi has reportedly ballooned to $310 million.

According to Rambling Reporter at The Hollywood Reporter, Gladiator 2‘s initial budget of $165 million grew to $310 million, although Paramount insiders say it was under $250 million. Even if the latter number is correct, that kind of bloated budget means that Gladiator 2 has to slay more than hungry tigers at the box office to turn a profit. To put this into perspective, the original Gladiator cost $103 million, made $465.4 million worldwide, and won five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe.

In Gladiator 2, Paul Mescal plays an adult Lucius, the young royal in the original who idolized Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Paramount better hope the appeal of The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal will bring bodies to the cinematic arena for repeat viewings to cover costs and maybe even turn a profit.

Gladiator 2 opens in theaters everywhere on November 22. Click here to watch the first teaser trailer for the expensive sequel.

‘Game of Thrones' Spin-off ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Set for 2025

Like winter, another Game of Thrones spin-off is coming — we just hope its awkward title gets modified before it premieres. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will debut in late 2025 on Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Hedge Knight is based on George R.R. Martin’s popular trio of Dunk and Egg novellas, which chronicle the story of “Dunk” (the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall) and “Egg” (the future king Aegon V Targaryen) as they wander Westeros having adventures roughly 100 years before the events of the novels.” On Game of Thrones, Gwendoline Christie's Brienne of Tarth (pictured) is a descendant of Ser Duncan the Tall.

The official description of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reads: “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Martin is currently in preproduction on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will begin production sometime in 2024.