Geek News February 26, 2024: Lily Gladstone Makes History and Tipsy Pedro Pascal Gets Teary After SAG Award Wins

Oppenheimer continues to dominate awards season overall, but the race for Best Actress between Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon and Emma Stone for Poor Things swung in Gladstone's favor at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Gladstone won a SAG Award for Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture.

According to Variety, now that Gladstone has won a Golden Globe and SAG Award for her performance as Osage woman Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, her path to becoming the first Indigenous person to win a Best Actress Oscar seems clear of many obstacles. In history, only seven performers who won a SAG Award and a Golden Globe failed to win an Oscar. Stone, Gladstone's top competitor, won the Critics Choice Award for her performance in the controversial Poor Things as a woman who rediscovers her sexuality through the eyes of a child after her brain gets swapped out with that of her unborn fetus.

Other notable winners at the SAG Awards include Oppenheimer for Motion Picture Cast, Succession for Drama Series Ensemble, The Bear for Comedy Series Ensemble, and The Last of Us for Stunt Ensemble in a TV series. Click here for a full list of SAG Award winners.

Pedro Pascal Tipsy and Teary After SAG Award Win, Says He Wants To ‘Make Out’ With Fellow Nominee Kieran Culkin

Pedro Pascal imbibed a little more than he should have before his unexpected SAG Award win for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role on The Last of Us. Pascal lost out to Succession‘s Kieran Culkin at other awards shows this season.

When Pascal got up onstage to accept his SAG Award, he said, “This is wrong for a number of reasons” before admitting that he was “a lil' drunk.” He continued, “I thought I could get drunk. Thank you, HBO. Jeez Louise, I'm making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Pascal joked (we think) backstage that he “was going to make out with Kieran” at the after-party. Click here to watch Pascal's teary acceptance speech at the SAG Awards.

‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Tops Weekend Box Office Again as New Releases Struggle

Bob Marley: One Love topped the weekend box office for a second time. Reinaldo Marcus Green's biopic drama starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as iconic reggae singer Bob Marley added an estimated $13.5 million to its total, enough to best several new releases for a weekend win.

According to Deadline, the awkwardly titled Japanese anime movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training came in second with a respectable $11.6 million. Two other new releases — the faith-based Ordinary Angels and Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls — failed to sell many tickets, even with the latter featuring new SAG Award recipient and audience favorite Pedro Pascal in a supporting role. Madame Web — the latest superhero stinker — fell to fourth place in its second week of release with an estimated $6 million.

Bob Marley: One Love‘s ride high atop the box office chart will surely end this weekend with the release of Dune: Part Two.

‘Oppenheimer’ Takes Top Prize at PGA Awards

Oppenheimer cleaned up at both the SAG Awards and the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards this weekend, nearly guaranteeing a huge win for the biographical drama on Oscar night in a few weeks. Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas and their Oppenheimer producing team took home the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, which highlights excellence in producing for a theatrical movie.

As reported by Variety, Thomas told the crowd, “[Christopher Nolan is] absolutely brilliant, we’ve worked on 12 films now.” Nolan acknowledged that he and Thomas had never won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award before. “Every time we’ve been in this room, we’ve felt so much support,” added Nolan.

At the end of the evening, Guillermo del Toro presented the David O. Selznick Achievement Award to Martin Scorsese. “An artist’s spirit cannot be tamed,” said del Toro. “It will remain vital, savage and even undomesticated — even in the fourth or fifth decade of a prestigious career.”

Other notable winners at the PGA Awards include The Bear, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Independent Spirit Awards Interrupted by Loud Israel-Hamas War Protestors

If you don't want bellowing protestors to interrupt your awards ceremony, don't do what the Film Independent Spirit Awards did this weekend and have your event in a giant tent on the Santa Monica Beach. Israel-Hamas War protestors located outside the tent were heard during the entire ceremony.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, chants of “free Palestine,” long live Palestine,” and “ceasefire now” punctuated the awards ceremony created to celebrate independent filmmakers. The protestors were heard during the livestream of the event on Film Independent and IMDb’s YouTube channels.

The feature film directorial debut of Celine Song, Past Lives (pictured), won Best Feature. The official description of the romantic drama reads: “Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance.”

Other Independent Spirit Award winners include American Fiction, May December, and The Holdovers. Click here for a full list of winners.

Leonardo Dicaprio's Advice to Timothée Chalamet: ‘No Superhero Movies'

Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio gave his Don't Look Up costar Timothée Chalamet some sage career advice: “no superhero movies.” Chalamet stars in the hit musical Wonka and is about to blow up the box office as the lead in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi masterpiece Dune: Part Two.

Variety reports that, back in 2022, DiCaprio — who has never starred in a DC or Marvel movie — advised Chalamet against suiting up in a superhero flick. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Chalamet — who is 21 years younger than DiCaprio — says that he hasn't completely shut the door on superhero flicks, which continue to struggle at the box office. “Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs,' which I thought was very good,” said Chalamet. “I follow them both! But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, The Dark Knight. If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it.”

Back in 2018 when accepting an acting award for Call Me by Your Name at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Chalamet said, “When I was 12 years old, after attending one of my sister Pauline’s [ballet] performances, I petitioned my mom and grandma to see Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight with me. We went to AMC Empire 25 in Times Square for a 7:30 screening. I left that theater a changed man, and I’m serious about that. Heath Ledger‘s performance in that film was visceral and viral to me, and I now had the acting bug.”

Wonka is currently playing in theaters everywhere. Dune: Part Two opens in theaters nationwide on March 1. DiCaprio can relax knowing that neither movie involves superheroes.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino Will Have a Little ‘Scarface' Reunion as Oscar Presenters

If you ever wondered what Scarface‘s Tony Montana (Al Pacino) and Elvira Hancock (Michelle Pfeiffer) might look like together today if that Brian De Palma movie had played out differently, you'll get your wish on Oscar night. Pacino and Pfeiffer will appear together as presenters.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jimmy Kimmel will again host the Academy Awards. Besides Pfeiffer and Pacino, other Oscar presenters announced this morning include last year's winners –Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, and Ke Huy Quan — as well as Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Sam Rockwell, and Zendaya.

The 96th Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 10 and will broadcast live on ABC.