Geek News February 27, 2024: Vin Diesel Says That ‘Fast & Furious 11’ Is the End of the Road for the Main Franchise

Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, sees Fast & Furious 11 as the end of the road for the long-running action series. Vin Diesel first played the role in 2001's The Fast and the Furious and most recently reprised the role in 2023's Fast X (pictured).

Vin Diesel posted on Instagram: “Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting…

“While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound.

“Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen.

“This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together.

“Hope to make you proud!”

If Vin Diesel sees the yet-untiled 11th Fast & Furious as the end of the main franchise, what isn't clear is what will happen to the in-development Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes. The spin-off movie would pit Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs character against Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes. It's unlikely that production could get moving on that to beat Fast & Furious 11 to the finish line, so perhaps Vin Diesel alluded to only the main franchise ending in his Instagram post.

‘Road House’ Star Jake Gyllenhaal Responds to Director Doug Liman’s Boycott of Premiere Due to Movie’s Release on Prime Video Instead of Theaters

Road House star Jake Gyllenhaal has spoken out about director Doug Liman's decision to skip the movie's premiere because of Amazon's decision to open the reimagining of the 1989 movie on Prime Video instead of in cinemas. In addition to Gyllenhaal, the new Road House stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Darren Barnet, Arturo Castro, J.D. Pardo, and Conor McGregor.

In Road House, a ridiculously ripped Gyllenhaal plays ex-UFC middleweight fighter Elwood Dalton who works at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. In the new Road House trailer, Gyllenhaal faces off against a character played by Conor McGregor.

In response to Doug Liman's protest about Amazon's release strategy, Gyllenhaal remained diplomatic when he spoke with Total Film. “I adore Doug’s tenacity, and I think he is advocating for filmmakers, and film in the cinema, and theatrical releases,” said Gyllenhaal. “But, I mean, Amazon was always clear that it was streaming. I just want as many people to see it as possible. And I think we’re living in a world that’s changing in how we see and watch movies, and how they’re made. What’s clear to me, and what I loved so much, was [Liman’s] deep love for this movie, and his pride at how much he cares for it, how good he feels it is, and how much people should see it.”

Gyllenhaal continued, “I’ve also sat watching a film on my computer, or in different places, and been so profoundly moved. If the job of a story is to move people, I have been moved in both forms. I’m a deep lover of cinema and the theatrical release – but I also do really embrace the streaming world.”

Road House premieres March 21 exclusively on Prime Video.

That’s a Wrap: ‘Venom 3’ Actress Juno Temple Describes Sequel as a ‘Wild, Wonderful Ride’

Juno Temple shared her thoughts about her experience shooting Venom 3 while she walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards. She joins franchise newcomers Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo in Venom 3, which features Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock/Venom.

“We’re coming close to an end at the moment,” said Temple to Variety. “It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one.” Temple — who should win every award for her recent performance on Fargo — has an undisclosed lead role in Venom 3.

When asked about why Hardy is the perfect Venom, Temple said, “His relationship to how he feels about Venom and Eddie together… it's something that feels really close to his heart. It matters to him. I don’t know if anyone else could play Venom. That’s a tough pair of shoes to follow.”

Venom 3 production halted last year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike before resuming just before Thanksgiving. The sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe slings into theaters on November 8.

Aubrey Plaza Takes Lead in ‘Liarmouth,’ John Waters’ First Film in 20 Years

Aubrey Plaza will take the lead role in Hairspray director John Waters' first film in 20 years, Liarmouth. The comedy is based on Waters' 2022 debut fiction novel of the same name that features a cover illustration of a woman who vaguely resembles Plaza.

Plaza will play a con artist named Marsha “Liarmouth” Sprinkle who orchestrates a luggage-theft heist at Baltimore/Washington International Airport with her sexually frustrated partner in crime, Daryl. The official description of the novel Liarmouth reads: “Marsha Sprinkle: Suitcase thief. Scammer. Master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed, and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her Liarmouth—until one insane man makes her tell the truth.” According to The Guardian, Waters will film Liarmouth in his hometown of Baltimore sometime later this year.

Transgressive filmmaker-writer-actor Waters — who recently received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — earned the nickname “The Pope of Trash” for early cult films such as Pink Flamingos, Desperate Living, and Female Trouble. After breaking into the mainstream with Hairspray — which was remade into a Broadway musical that was remade into another movie — Waters released Serial Mom, Cecil B. Demented, and his most recent film, 2004's A Dirty Shame.

Plaza is best known for her roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Ingrid Goes West, Child's Play, Emily the Criminal, and on season two of The White Lotus.

Cringe Alert: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hit With Another Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit, This Time From a Male Producer

Today's Cringe Alert involves Grammy-winning rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has juggled multiple sexual misconduct and assault charges since late last year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit on Monday in New York federal court alleging that Combs forced him to participate in sexual acts with paid professionals for Combs' enjoyment for over a year when Jones worked on Combs' latest album. “According to the complaint, Combs forcibly touched Jones as part of his ‘pattern and practice' of engaging in sexual misconduct, which extended to sexually trafficking and drugging the producer,” writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Shawn Holley, a lawyer for Combs, said in a statement: “[Jones'] reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”

Jones' lawsuit marks the fifth brought against Combs since his former partner, Cassandra Ventura, sued him in November for sexual assault. Combs reached a settlement with Ventura in that case.

Marvel Actor Dave Bautista Is Done With Drax but Wants To Play a Villain in a Superhero Movie

Dave Bautista — who has played Drax the Destroyer (pictured, right) in the MCU from 2014 to 2023 — is done with the role… but not with superhero movies. 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks Bautista's last appearance as Drax.

Speaking with Gizmodo during a Dune: Part Two press tour, Bautista said that he let Marvel president Kevin Feige know that he is down for more superhero movies — just not as Drax. “When I said that I was done, I was really just done with my journey as Drax,” said Bautista. “I still have a relationship with Marvel. I’ve seen Kevin Feige again, Lou [D’Esposito] as recently as two weeks ago. And they know that I would be up for a role. I love the universe—the superhero universe, I love it. I’m a fan. So Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone. And if the role makes sense, I’d be all over it.”

Bautista continued, “I just would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role. Maybe a deeper role. I’d love to have the opportunity to play, like an ominous villain in the superhero universe. Yeah. But never. I’m not done with it. But my journey with Drax is over.”

In an interview with GQ last year, Bautista sounded frustrated after playing Drax on-screen for nearly a decade. “It wasn’t all pleasant,” said Bautista about Drax. “It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

See Bautista expand his dramatic range when he reprises his role as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two, which opens in theaters everywhere on March 1.

Madonna Removes Image of Luther Vandross From AIDS Tribute at Request of the Late Singer's Estate

The estate of late R&B crooner Luther Vandross asked Madonna to remove a picture of him from the AIDS tribute during a segment of her ongoing Celebration Tour. Vandross passed away in 2005 at the age of 54 from a heart attack.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Vandross' estate contacted Madonna to request that she remove Vandross' image, and Madge's reps confirmed to EW that they have done exactly that.

In a statement to Page Six, a rep for Vandross' estate said, “Luther Vandross passed away in 2005 due to complications from a stroke suffered two years earlier. While we appreciate Madonna’s recognition of those lives lost to AIDS, Luther was NEVER diagnosed with AIDS or the HIV virus. We’re not sure where she or her production team received false medical information claiming otherwise.”

Luther Vandross never married or had children. In 2017 — 12 years after Vandross' death — friend Patti LaBelle posthumously outed the singer.

Dakota Fanning Gets Lost in the Woods in Ishana Night Shyamalan's ‘Watchers'

Dakota Fanning plays a young woman lost in the Irish woods with three strangers while mysterious creatures stalk them in Ishana Night Shyamalan's horror movie The Watchers. The movie based on the novel by A.M. Shine also stars Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouere.

Ishana Night Shyamalan — the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan — makes her feature directorial debut with The Watchers. The official logline reads: “The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can’t see them, but they see everything.”

Warner Bros. will unleash The Watchers starring Dakota Fanning in theaters nationwide on June 7. Click here to watch the first teaser trailer.