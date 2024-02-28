Geek News February 28, 2024: ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Lost Thor Role for Not Taking Superheroes Seriously, Auli’i Cravalho Returns to Voice Disney Princess in ‘Moana 2’

Reacher star Alan Ritchson looks like a superhero and auditioned to play Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe based on his Nordic-god vibes. It turns out Marvel wanted someone like Chris Hemsworth who would take the role of the God of Thunder seriously.

In a recent interview with Men's Health, Alan Ritchson talked about his near miss playing the hammer-swinging, musclebound superhero made famous by Hemsworth in the MCU. “I didn’t take it seriously,” said Alan Ritchson about his audition for 2011's Thor. “I was like, ‘They’ll throw me the part if I look like the guy; nobody really cares about acting.’”

Although he missed his chance — or dodged a bullet, considering the state of superhero movies today — to play Thor, Alan Ritchson's career took off when he started playing Jack Reacher on Prime Video's popular series Reacher. The show based on the novels by Lee Child became one of the most streamed shows in Amazon's history. “I had about 50 offers the weekend after season 1 of Reacher opened [in 2022],” said Alan Ritchson. “I knew my life had changed.”

Seasons one and two of Reacher starring Alan Ritchson are currently streaming on Prime Video. A third season, based on Child's 2003 novel Persuader, is currently in production.

Auli’i Cravalho Will Return to ‘Moana 2’ to Voice the Disney Princess

Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the titular Disney princess in 2016's Moana, will reprise her voice role in Moana 2. The 23-year-old Cravalho has aged out of playing Moana in the live-action Moana surfing into theaters in 2025. Dwayne Johnson, who plays Maui, will reprise his role in both Moana 2 and the live-action Moana.

As reported by Deadline, “[Moana 2] will takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui, and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger said he originally planned Moana 2 as a series. “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” said Iger, “and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November.”

Cravalho — a Hawaii native — posted a video on Instagram saying that she would not reprise her role in the live-action Moana. “When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career,” said Cravalho. “In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.”

Moana 2 featuring Cravalho rides a wave into theaters November 27, 2024.

Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to ‘Toll on My Voice’

Hello? Is it Adele you're looking for? Adele's problematic Las Vegas residency hit another sour note as the Grammy-winning singer had to cancel a string of scheduled March dates due to illness. The axed March shows represent the last leg of Adele's residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. A day before Adele's residency was supposed to kick off in January 2022, production challenges and many on her team battling COVID necessitated a delayed opening.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” wrote Adele on X. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.

“And so on doctor's orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information ASAP.”

According to Variety, Adele “is currently scheduled to resume the Weekends with Adele residency on May 18, with nine additional shows taking her through its conclusion in mid-June.”

Shuttered Glasgow Willy Wonka ‘Immersive Experience’ Frightens Children With Meth-Lab Vibes, Goes Viral

Imagine buying a $44 Golden Ticket to gain entrance to an “immersive experience” based on Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to see… this. Titled Willy’s Chocolate Experience, the Glasgow event — not affiliated with Warner Bros.' Wonka movie in any way — infuriated guests for its schlocky props, laughable backdrops, and meth-lab vibes that frightened children. Police were called, refunds were given, and the Internet can't get enough of tragic photos from inside the unintentional hellscape.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The ad copy invited fans to journey to ‘a universe where confectionary dreams are brought to life' that included ‘mind-expanding projections, optical marvels and exhibits that transport you into the realm of creativity' and ‘wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every turn!'” Photos comparing what was advertised to the actual event went viral.

Attendee Mark Sinclair said he drove two hours to take his children to the janky event that required more than “pure imagination” to enjoy. “There was maybe 20 chairs, a couple of tables and a half-inflated bouncy castle,” he said to The New York Times. “The children got two jelly beans each… and then they got a half a cup of lemonade.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, event organizer “House of Illuminati offered an apology on its Facebook page that has since been deleted. ‘We fully apologize for what has happened and will be giving full refunds to each and every person that purchased tickets,' the statement read.”

If you do nothing else today, watch this video of the wonky Wonka event that completely misunderstood the assignment.

‘I Saw the TV Glow’ Trailer: Jane Schoenbrun’s New Horror Movie Channels David Lynch

The horror film I Saw the TV Glow, written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun, channels David Lynch and Twin Peaks: The Return. The A24 movie produced by Emma Stone under the Fruit Tree banner stars Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Helena Howard, Fred Durst, and Danielle Deadwyler.

The official I Saw the TV Glow description reads: “Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.”

The official production notes add, “I Saw the TV Glow is a meticulously crafted genre film that plays on the television shows that kept us awake at night during childhood, but that we couldn’t stop ourselves from watching. It’s also a mind-bending exploration of both the perils of our culture’s obsession with nostalgia and the ways we find and make ourselves in the things we watch. It’s a glorious teen movie destined to be discussed in the same breath as classics such as The Craft and Donnie Darko. It’s a note-perfect evocation of the '90s, shot on gorgeously hypersaturated 35 mm and fuzzed-out VHS, with an original soundtrack evocative of the Twin Peaks Roadhouse.”

I Saw the TV Glow premieres May 3 in theaters. Click here to watch the trailer.

Nicole Richie Takes Lead in ‘Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' Remake

Somehow a remake of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead starring Nicole Richie and June Squibb will premiere in theaters this spring despite not appearing on anyone's radar until this second. The Wade Allain-Marcus-directed remake also stars Jermaine Fowler, Ms. Pat, Gus Kenworthy, Simone Joy Jones, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson, and Tyriq Withers.

According to Variety, the new Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead “follows 17-year-old girl Tanya (Jones), who plans to vacation in Europe with her friends before heading to college in the fall. But her mom (Ms. Pat) decides to go to a wellness retreat in Thailand, so Tanya is forced to stay home with her siblings. When — as the title suggests — their elderly babysitter (Squibb) unexpectedly dies, Tayna gets a job working for an ambitious woman named Rose (Richie). As she juggles work, family and a complicated romance, Tanya navigates adulthood at the cost of her last summer of freedom.”

The 1991 original starring Christina Applegate, Joanna Cassidy, and Josh Carles didn't break the box office, but it developed a formidable cult following in the 30-plus years since its release.

Iconic Events Releasing will release Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead in cinemas on April 12. Click here to watch the new teaser trailer.