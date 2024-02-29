Geek News February 29, 2024: AMC Sings the Praises of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for ‘Literally All’ of Q4 Revenue Growth, Guy Ritchie To Direct ‘Ray Donovan’ Spin-off Series

When AMC CEO Adam Aron revealed AMC's Q4 earnings report, he credited Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for “literally all” of the theater chain's double-digit revenue growth in the last quarter of 2023. AMC distributed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

“These two movies added greatly to movie theater ticket sales across our entire industry, as just these two films represented fully one-ninth of the complete fourth quarter domestic industry-wide box office,” Aron said in a statement published by IndieWire. “This is a stunning result given that neither of these films were on anyone’s drawing board until midyear, and that they were the first movies ever distributed by AMC in our entire 103-year history. To that end, our praise for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Knowles Carter has no limit, and we offer our boundless thanks to these two world-class artists for entrusting AMC to collaborate with them as to the theatrical exhibition of their two masterpiece creations.”

Although Aron didn't reveal another exclusive distribution deal like AMC had with Swift and Beyoncé, he sounded optimistic about this year's ticket sales. “Over the medium term, we are both bullish and optimistic,” said Aron. “With all the caveats that no one’s crystal ball is perfect, we currently expect that the industry box office in 2025 will grow by $1 to $2 billion, or more, in size over 2024.”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour made $261.6 million worldwide and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé made $43.9 million.

Recut Nicole Kidman ‘We Make Movies Better’ AMC Commercials Coming Soon to a Theater Near You

Preshow movie commercials are usually little more than an excuse to visit the concession stand or restroom with one notable exception: AMC's “We Make Movies Better” ad campaign featuring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman. Her ads went viral, so now AMC is recutting the ads to feature longer versions of Kidman strutting around in an empty theater while wearing a pinstripe suit and waxing philosophical about the “magic” of cinema.

For many, the “magic” of the moviegoing experience quickly dissipates once the theater is packed with an audience of chronic coughers, cranky kids, cell phone zombies, and people loudly crinkling plastic-wrapped treats, but Kidman is such a convincing actress that she helps us transcend reality and imagine having the entire theater to ourselves without these distractions.

According to IndieWire, Kidman's “We Make Movies Better” ad debuted in the fall of 2021 when we were all skittish about returning to movie theaters due to COVID. AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said that 3 “30-second versions of the highly acclaimed original preshow advertisement will make their theatrical debut” in March. He added that AMC “will rotate in a few new versions in the coming months on a rotating basis.”

Click here to watch Nicole Kidman in the original AMC ad.

Guy Ritchie To Direct ‘Ray Donovan’ Spin-off Series ‘The Donovans’ for Showtime

Guy Ritchie (pictured, right) will serve as executive producer and director of the Ray Donovan spin-off series The Donovans for Showtime on Paramount+. The original Ray Donovan starring Liev Schreiber (pictured, left) ended its seven-season run in 2020 and was followed by Ray Donovan: The Movie in 2022.

The official description for The Donovans reads: “With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow.”

Ronan Bennett will write The Donovans for Showtime. “We’re going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world,” said Bennett to People. “At the same time, I’m totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and in soul, and I’m committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact.”

Bennett added, “We’re going to get under the skin of the criminal underworld, in a way which will show you the bone-deep truths of how they live and how it sometimes will – inevitably – impact on our own lives.”

All 10 episodes of The Donovans will premiere later this year for Paramount+ subscribers who added the Showtime plan.

Matthew Vaughn’s ‘The Stuntman’ Kicks Off a New Trilogy

Kingsman: The Secret Service director Matthew Vaughn (pictured, left) is producing The Stuntman, the first in a planned new trilogy of films. Directed by Damien Walters, The Stuntman tells a story about two brothers who became movie stuntmen.

According to Variety, The Stuntman filmed last October in New Hampshire, where a local paper reported a “1970s-style fun fair” was erected in the village park. The Stuntman is the second film in a planned trilogy, beginning with the not-yet-released School Fight and concluding with Vaughn's reboot of his 2010 hit film Kick-Ass (pictured, right) starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Vaughn reportedly said that the script for the reboot is halfway done.

The Stuntman will reportedly launch later this year in Toronto or in early 2025, so expect the first film in Vaughn's new trilogy, School Fight, to materialize before then.

Ray Winstone Describes ‘Black Widow’ Reshoots as ‘Soul-Destroying’

You may have heard of — or experienced — superhero fatigue, but filming superhero movies is also “soul-destroying”… at least to Ray Winstone. The actor played the Russian general Dreykov in Black Widow.

In an interview with Radio Times, Winstone said that he had a decent time filming Black Widow until reshoots happened. “It was fine until you have to do the reshoots,” said Winstone. “Then you find out that a few producers have come down and your performance is too much, it’s too strong. That’s the way Marvel works. It can be soul-destroying because you feel like you’re doing great work.”

Winstone continued, “I actually said, ‘You ought to recast it because that was it for me.’ And you end up doing it again because you’re contracted to do it. Otherwise you end up in court. It’s like being kicked in the [nuts].”

Winstone plays the king in the upcoming Netflix fantasy film Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things. Aside from Black Widow, Winstone has not appeared in any other MCU project.

Emma Corrin's Mystery Villain in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' Revealed

Spoiler Alert: If you don't wish to know the mystery villain Emma Corrin is playing in Deadpool & Wolverine, read no further. The British actor who uses they/them pronouns appears in the R-rated superhero sequel starring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Still here? According to a listing on the United States Copyright Office website, Corrin is credited as playing Cassandra Nova — the parasitic twin of Charles Xavier. Professor X detected her evil presence in the womb and tried to kill her, only realizing years later that she survived.

Neither Patrick Stewart nor any other actor is listed in the Deadpool & Wolverine credits as playing Professor X in the movie, but many cameos are rumored. Could Professor X and Cassandra Nova meet on-screen this summer?

Corrin played Diana, Princess of Wales on The Crown, for which they were nominated for an Emmy. See them next in Deadpool & Wolverine, which opens in theaters everywhere July 26, 2024.

‘The Bikeriders' Trailer: Austin Butler and Tom Hardy Hit the Road in the 1960s-Set Biker-Gang Drama

Austin Butler and Tom Hardy play 1960s bikers in Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders. The motorcycle drama also stars Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook, and Norman Reedus.

According to IndieWire, “Inspired by Danny Lyon’s iconic book of photography, The Bikeriders centers on the subculture of the era’s motorcycle riders. Comer plays Kathy, a strong-willed member of the Vandals gang who’s married to a wild, reckless bike rider named Benny (Butler). Kathy recounts the Vandals’ evolution over the course of a decade, beginning as a local club of outsiders led by Johnny (Hardy) and later turning into a dangerous crime-driven gang.”

In an interview with Interview, Austin Butler said, “After the spectacle of Elvis and Dune, and these characters that were quite different from me, to be able to go to something where — there’s an intimate sensitivity to The Bikeriders. It’s the roaring engines and the smell of grease that we got to be around. It was nice to go to something that felt more independent and play in that space for a bit.”

Butler added, “To get to ride motorcycles through Cincinnati, through these cornfields, it was just amazing. You know what that feels like, where the wind is in your hair. You feel like you’re mainlining God.”

The Bikeriders revs into theaters June 21 from Focus Features. Click here to watch the new trailer.

Oasis Singer Liam Gallagher Mocks Fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Outspoken Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher didn't mince words about his fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees. Oasis is nominated alongside R&B artists such as Mariah Carey, Sade, and Mary J. Blige as well as rock legends such as Ozzy Osbourne, Jane's Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Peter Frampton, and Foreigner.

In an excerpt from The Sunday Times published by USA Today, Gallagher isn't the first person to call out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for nominating artists that have little connection to what most reasonable folks would consider rock music. “As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favor and [expletive] off,” said Gallagher. “It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock and roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of [expletive].”

Although Oasis disbanded in 2009 after Liam's brother, Noel, left the group, Liam hinted to The Sunday Times that a reunion could happen. “I love my brother, I love my family,” said Liam. “There was no need for it, you know what I mean? Maybe someone can get a bit tetchy on tour. Maybe someone drinks a bit too much. But we didn’t have to split up over it. I don’t hold grudges, man, and if Oasis got back together it would be great because I would only have to sing 15 songs and he could do the rest.”