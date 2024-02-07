Geek News February 7, 2024: Lupita Nyong’o Must Escape From New York in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Trailer, Nick Cave Will Score Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’

Lupita Nyong'o plays a woman desperate to escape New York in A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel to 2018's A Quiet Place. Michael Sarnoski wrote and directs A Quiet Place: Day One, which also stars Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, and Denis O'Hare.

The official A Quiet Place: Day One synopsis simply reads: “Experience the day the world went quiet.” The movie chronicles the day hostile aliens that are very sensitive to sound arrive on Earth. A Quiet Place Part II director John Krasinski briefly explored “day one” in Part II‘s flashback opening scene with that movie's characters, but A Quiet Place: Day One shows viewers what was happening in the Big Apple at the same time.

Nyong'o told Entertainment Weekly that she was living in New York as she prepared to shoot A Quiet Place: Day One. “This notion of a quiet New York is one that will arrest many. It's an impossible thing to imagine…. When you live there, you block out all the sound quite naturally. You just forget to hear the sound. I realized how hard it would be to survive in a world that required you to be silent in that particular city.”

In A Quiet Place: Day One, Nyong'o plays a woman on a day trip in New York who reluctantly agrees to team up with a stranger (Quinn) to try to survive the alien invasion. “When you have a family, there is an innate expectation that they will want to stick together,” said Nyong’o. “We don't have that in this film. We have these disparate individuals who collide into each other's lives, and it is at a very pivotal time for the world. How do they negotiate survival together? What we get is really interesting — and even surprising — chemistry in the characters that meet each other along the way.”

A Quiet Place: Day One — the third film in the A Quiet Place franchise — makes some noise in theaters on June 28. Click here to watch the first trailer.

Kristen Stewart Falls for a Female Bodybuilder in ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Trailer

Kristen Stewart falls for a female bodybuilder (Katy O'Brian) in the violent romantic drama Love Lies Bleeding. The A24 movie also stars Dave Franco, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, and Ed Harris.

The official synopsis reads: “From director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.”

“Few filmmakers are making movies as cinematic, lively, and stylized as Rose,” said Kristen Stewart in the movie's official production notes. “She makes movies that don't emulate other movies, even though you can see her inspirations. What she does comes from somewhere so truthful that the framework, architecture and voice of the movie become distinctly hers. I think she wants to scare people and scare herself in a way that is not for titillating purposes, but really to make you turn around and look at yourself.”

Love Lies Bleeding drops into theaters on March 8. Click here to watch the new trailer.

Spike Lee Advised ‘American Fiction’ Writer-Director Cord Jefferson To Make a Follow-up as ‘Quickly as Possible’

Spike Lee — a “hero” of director Cord Jefferson — gave some advice to the man who made his directorial debut with the Oscar-nominated American Fiction.

During a recent podcast reported by IndieWire, Jefferson said, “I showed [American Fiction to] Spike Lee’s graduate school class at NYU and talked to some of his students and talked to Spike. And afterward, he came up to me, and he said, ‘Make the next one as quickly as possible. Get out there and make the next one as quickly as possible.'” Jefferson continued, “I’ve loved his work since I was a boy,” citing Do the Right Thing as “his most memorable movie-watching experience.”

Jefferson added, “I’m writing three different scripts right now, and hopefully, I can get those scripts done in the next year and a half and get them to a place that when my deal expires, I can just leap right into preproduction on one of those and get started again. I mean, look, if I can sit down and finish one of these scripts in the next couple of months and it’s to a place that I really, really love, then I’m all for directing another movie quickly if Warner Bros. will allow me. But until it’s really there, I don’t want to try to rush something just to get something out there, because I feel like I need to strike while the iron is hot. Hopefully, there’s somebody out there who believes that I can do this, even if I do it slowly.”

American Fiction is nominated for four Oscars: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Picture, Best Actor (Jeffrey Wright), and Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown).

Noomi Rapace and Hunter Schafer Will Star in ‘Palette’ Psychological Horror Movie by Zach Strauss

Prometheus‘ Noomi Rapace and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes‘ Hunter Schafer will star together in Palette. The psychological horror film is the feature directorial debut of Zach Strauss, who also wrote the script.

According to the film's official synopsis reported by Variety, Palette follows Dolly (Schafer), “a woman suffering from extreme synesthesia, a rare condition where she is able to hear colors. She is soon “recruited into a secretive, cultlike industry of color design, uncovering the dark reality of what it takes to make the world’s greatest hues.” The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actress Rapace will play Latrice, an enigmatic company executive.

“I feel beyond lucky to be making this dark and twisted movie with a truly exceptional cast and with such incredible partners in Anton,” said Strauss in a statement. “I know we’re going to create something really special.”

Producer John Zois added, “Zach has crafted such a compelling and completely distinctive script. We are putting together a team that will bring the stunning visuals of the story to the screen. Hunter and Noomi are truly perfect for our two leads and I cannot wait to see them bring these rich and unique characters to life. We could not be more excited about this film.“

Cringe Alert: Kevin Spacey Must Pay $1 Million in ‘House of Cards’ Sexual Harassment Settlement

Kevin Spacey will reportedly pay $1 million to House of Cards production company MRC to settle claims that he sexually harassed male staffers on the series. Netflix dropped Spacey from the final House of Cards season after allegations surfaced in 2017.

As reported by Variety, “Spacey has agreed to pay the $1 million over multiple years in installments equal to 10% of his after-tax income. MRC has also secured Spacey’s cooperation in trying to recoup the balance of its costs from someone better able to pay: its insurance company.”

In addition to dropping Spacey from House of Cards, Netflix shelved the actor's biopic about Gore Vidal. Director Ridley Scott reshot Spacey's scenes as J. Paul Getty with Christopher Plummer in 2017's All the Money in the World. Now Spacey returns with his first leading role in years, appropriately cast as an assassin with no moral compass in Peter Five Eight. Click here to watch the trailer.

Nick Cave Will Score Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’

Nick Cave and longtime collaborator Warren Ellis will score Sam Taylor-Johnson's Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black. The movie stars Marisa Abela as Winehouse, alongside Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville.

According to Variety, Cave and Ellis composed about 20-30 minutes of music for Back to Black. “Nick and Warren were the only musicians in my mind to score Back to Black,” said Taylor-Johnson. “Over the years, I’ve listened to everything they’ve composed and longed to realize the dream of working together. Their sensibility as well as understanding of this story has led to a profoundly deep and moving film score.”

Ellis played violin on several songs on the 1994 Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds album Let Love In. Ellis then joined the Bad Seeds full time for the next 10 albums, including 2019's Ghosteen. Cave and Ellis have worked on numerous TV and movie productions together, including The Proposition, Lawless, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, The Road, Dahmer, and Blonde, to name a few.

Back to Black opens in U.S. theaters on May 17. Click here to watch the trailer.

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell To Take ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' Together

Barbie actress Margot Robbie and The Banshees of Inisherin actor Colin Farrell will star together in Kogonada's A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. The Menu writer Seth Reiss will pen the script.

According to Deadline, “Plot details are under wraps, but the film is described as an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them.” The Imperative Entertainment-produced film will begin shooting this spring in California.

South Korean filmmaker Kogonada directed 2017's Columbus and 2021's After Yang, the latter of which stars Farrell. Barbie — which stars and was produced by Robbie — is up for eight Academy Awards, although Robbie's Best Actress Oscar snub outraged fans.