Geek News February 8, 2024: Idris Elba Reprises ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Voice Role on ‘Knuckles’ TV Spin-off, Taylor Swift Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to College Student Tracking Her Private Jet

Idris Elba reprises his voice role on Knuckles, the Paramount+ Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series. The live-action series also features Adam Pally reprising his role as Wade Whipple.

According to an official Paramount+ press release, “The new live-action event series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.” The release continues, “Special guest star Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as Sonic, as well as special guest star Tika Sumpter, reprising her role as Maddie. Colleen O’Shaughnessey will also return as a special guest star in her role as Tails.”

All six episodes of Knuckles starring Idris Elba will stream April 26 on Paramount+. Click here to watch the official trailer.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reunites With Director David Mackenzie for Heist Thriller ‘Fuze’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will reunite with his Outlaw King director, David Mackenzie, for the heist thriller Fuze.

According to Deadline, “Written by Ben Hopkins, Fuze opens on the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb in a London construction site, sparking a mass evacuation, which the serves as perfect cover for a heist.”

“I had the idea of combining all the high stakes of an unexploded bomb with that of a bank robbery – clashing these two genres to create as much pressure as possible in a context that feels as real as possible,” said Mackenzie. “Ben Hopkins took those ingredients and cooked up the compelling script that we are now taking into production.”

Bullet Train actor Taylor-Johnson has several movie on deck in 2024, including The Fall Guy, Kraven the Hunter, and Nosferatu.

Taylor Swift Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to College Student Tracking Her Private Jet

Taylor Swift is not amused by Florida college student Jack Sweeney's Instagram profile @taylorswiftjets tallying her carbon footprint by tracking her private jet as it crisscrosses the globe. The singer's legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sweeney, accusing him of stalking and harassing her.

A letter from Washington-based law firm Venable sent to Sweeney and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter reads: “This conduct poses an imminent threat to the safety and well-being of our client and must stop.” The legal team posits that posting live updates about the location of Swift's jet puts the star — who has dealt with stalkers in the past — in danger. The letter continues, “This reality has forced our client to live her life in a constant state of fear for her personal safety. That fear is and has been significantly heightened due to your reckless actions.”

Sweeney's Instagram posts call out the carbon footprints of celebrities. Sweeney gets his data directly from the FAA — information which is open and available to anyone who knows where to look.

Iconic Spanish Singer Julio Iglesias Working With Netflix on Series About His Life

Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has teamed up with Netflix to develop a series about his life. The 80-year-old singer has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him the best-selling male Latin artist in history.

According to a press release published in part by Variety, the in-development series about Iglesias promises to “share everything about his life and incredible musical trajectory.” The release continues, “[The series will] tell the story of how Julio Iglesias became the first non-English artist to enter the American and Asian markets and turned into a universal star who is among the five biggest record sellers in history. Throughout his more than 55 years of artistic career, Julio Iglesias has recorded and sung in 12 languages and has connected fans from all over the world, becoming the first Spanish artist with universal reach to have his songs sung all over the planet.”

“After the many speculations, books and documentaries in which I have not been involved, for the first time I have decided to tell the truth about my life to a universal company like Netflix,” said Iglesias. “After much deliberation, finally, a very touching letter sent to me by Bela Bajaria [chief content officer at Netflix] was enough to convince me that Netflix was the ideal company to develop this project. I feel grateful to a lot of people from many countries who have supported me and have boosted my life.”

Diego Ávalos, vice president of content at Netflix, added, “Julio Iglesias has trusted us to tell his story. We are very grateful for his generosity. We all know that his talent and tenacity are unique in the world. Now, we will have the opportunity to see beyond the lights, the pictures in the magazines, the gold records and to really get to know in depth an exceptional person who has accompanied and will accompany many generations in every corner of the planet.”

‘The Regime' Trailer: Kate Winslet Plays a Power-Crazed Political Leader on HBO Series

Oscar winner Kate Winslet plays a power-craving European political figure on HBO's The Regime. Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs direct the limited series also starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant.

The official synopsis reads: “The darkly comedic six-episode series tells the story of life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. After not leaving the palace for quite some time, Chancellor Elena Vernham (Kate Winslet) has grown increasingly paranoid and unstable when she turns to a volatile soldier, Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), as an unlikely confidant. As Zubak’s influence over the chancellor continues to grow, Elena’s attempts to expand her power eventually result in both the palace and the country fracturing around her.”

The Regime premieres on HBO and Max on March 3. Click here to watch the new trailer.

Pamela Anderson Will Play an Aging Las Vegas Showgirl Seeking Redemption in ‘The Last Showgirl'

Pamela Anderson takes the lead of Gia Coppola's third feature film, The Last Showgirl, about an aging Las Vegas showgirl seeking redemption. Also starring in The Last Showgirl are Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd.

The official description of The Last Showgirl reads: “A seasoned showgirl (Anderson) must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. As a dancer in her 50s, she struggles with what to do next. As a mother, she strives to repair a strained relationship with her daughter, who often took a backseat to her showgirl family.” The Last Showgirl represents Anderson's first lead role in years and her most recent film appearance since 2022's Alone at Night.

Pamela Anderson told Variety earlier this month, “I’ve had some incredible opportunities come our way. But again, we like to do things in our own unique way. There’s no formula that we’re following. We’re really going on gut instinct and keeping it like it always has been, just authentic and doing our best. There’s a lot of things in the works that I’m really excited about. I finally feel like I’m able to show a little bit of what I’m made of and not settling for ‘that’s all there is.’ So this is the time to really embrace who I am. Myself. I think you can kind of live in a character, and you start believing what other people say about you. I’ve finally been able to strip all that away and feel really free. So this has been an incredible time for me and I’m happy with where things are. It’s a just an empowering time. I feel like we’re just stepping into all the things that were meant to be and all of that was for a reason. And here we are.”

The Last Showgirl, which recently wrapped production in Las Vegas, does not yet have a release date.