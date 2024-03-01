Geek News March 1, 2024: ‘Dune: Part Two’ Spices Up Box Office With Over $12 Million in Preview Sales, Tom Hardy Drops ‘Venom 3’ Plot Hint on Instagram

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two is making spice and box office dollars flow in preview screenings. Based on Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel, Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

According to Deadline estimates, Dune: Part Two pulled in more than $12 million in preview screenings. To put this into perspective, Oppenheimer made $10.5 in previews and opened with a $82.4 million weekend. Five Nights at Freddy's earned $10.3 million in previews and opened with a $80 million weekend despite premiering simultaneously on Peacock. This puts Dune: Part Two on track to make north of $80 million in its opening week, which is the upper end of studio projections.

Dune: Part Two has everything going for it: glowing reviews, social media buzz, and cast members such as Chalamet, Butler, Ferguson, and Zendaya making headlines for both Dune and their other projects.

Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters everywhere. Click here to watch the second trailer.

‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ Trailer: Renny Harlin Directs First Movie in Rebooted Slasher Trilogy

Lionsgate dropped the first trailer for Renny Harlin's The Strangers: Chapter 1, a reboot of the horror franchise that began with 2008's The Strangers. The new movie's cast includes Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch along with Froy Gutierrez, Rachel Shenton, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath.

Although billed as a reboot that will launch a new trilogy of The Strangers films, The Strangers: Chapter 1 reportedly takes place in the same timeline as the first two movies. According to Variety, Petsch plays “a woman moving to the Pacific Northwest to start anew with her fiancé. Their plans go askew when they stay at an Airbnb in Oregon, where they are subject to the torment of three masked strangers that show up at their door.” The plot sounds very much like that of 2008's The Strangers starring Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman.

Harlin is no stranger to horror, having directed A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master and Exorcist: The Beginning. He also directed Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, The Long Kiss Goodnight, and Deep Blue Sea.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 invades theaters on May 17. Click here to watch the new trailer.

‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Star Will Forte Irate About Warner Bros. Discovery Burying Movie

Coyote vs. Acme star Will Forte feels some type of way about Warner Bros. Discovery's decision to permanently shelve the live-action/animation hybrid movie after failing to find a buyer. Coyote vs. Acme is the third green-lit movie nixed by David Zaslav-run Warner Bros. Discovery, following Batgirl and Scoob Holiday Haunt!

In a social media post, Forte sang the praises of the movie that will never see the light of day. “Super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere, and emotionally resonant in a very earned way,” wrote Forte. “As the credits rolled, I just sat there thinking how lucky I was to be part of something so special. That quickly turned to confusion and frustration. This was the movie they’re not going to release?”

Forte continued, “At the end of the day, the people who paid for this movie can obviously do whatever they want with it. You would be so proud of it, a movie that should be seen, but won’t. Please know that all these years and years of hard work, dedication, and love that you put into this movie shows in every frame. That’s all folks.”

Warner Bros. reportedly shopped Coyote vs. Acme around to other potential buyers, but none of the streamers offered enough to recoup the $70 million production costs.

Director David Green wrote on X: “For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of all time. I was surrounded by a brilliant team, who poured their souls into this project for years. We were all determined to honor the legacies of these historic characters and actually get them right. Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB’s decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day.”

Tom Hardy Drops ‘Venom 3’ Plot Hint in Instagram Set Photo

Venom 3 actor Tom Hardy posted a set picture on Instagram that has sharp-eyed comic geeks atwitter. Hardy reprises his role as Eddie Brock/Venom in the superhero sequel that also stars Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Backo.

According to Games Radar, Hardy wore the exact same outfit in the Spider-Man: No Way Home postcredits scene. In the sequence, Eddie Brock sits at a bar and speaks with the bartender about Thanos, Iron Man, and Hulk before he gets transported back to his own universe — one that is still separate from MCU multiverse mess. Venom 3 must pick up shortly after that moment.

Will Hardy's Eddie Brock remember his brief tourist moment in the MCU in Venom 3? Hardy's Instagram caption doesn't provide any clues: “Two Masters of their own destiny and two randoms from SW London spinning in the cosmos one with a compass the other wears his wetsuit and carries an aubergine.”

Venom 3, the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, slings into theaters on November 8.

‘Hacks’ Season Three Trailer: Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder Keep Crossing Paths After Fallout

Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her former writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) cross paths again in the Hacks Season Three trailer. The Emmy-winning Max comedy series stars Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo. Season Three guests stars include Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn.

The official logline for Hacks reads: “To salvage her waning career, Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance is forced to team up with an entitled, outcast television writer.” According to Variety, “Set to Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing,' the new [trailer] footage sees Deborah Vance and her head writer Ava Daniels reuniting in Las Vegas, as the two face diverging pathways in the entertainment industry.”

The two-episode premiere of Hacks Season Three happens May 2 on Max. Two new episodes will air each subsequent week until the season finale on May 30. Click here to watch the new teaser trailer.

‘The Last of Us' Season Two Cast Additions: Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, Ariela Barer, and Spencer Lord

The are four more of “us” in season two of HBO's The Last of Us. Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, Ariela Barer, and Spencer Lord will join Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Kaitlyn Dever, and Catherine O'Hara on the postapocalyptic drama based on the video game series of the same name.

The official The Last of Us description reads: “The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

According to Variety, “[Top Gun: Maverick‘s] Ramirez will play Manny, described as ‘a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most.' [How To Blow Up a Pipeline‘s] Barer will play Mel, said to be ‘a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism.' [Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s] Gabrielle has been cast as Nora, ‘a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past.' And [Riverdale‘s] Lord will appear as Owen, ‘a gentle soul trapped in a warrior’s body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.'”

The Last of Us Season Two premieres sometime in 2025.

‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' Premiere Gives AMC Best Viewership Numbers in Six Years

It seems as if the on-screen reunion of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live gave fans — and the franchise — new life. The couple was separated back in season nine of The Walking Dead, which aired its series finale on November 22, 2022.

According to Deadline, Nielsen reports that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live pulled in three million viewers after three viewing days. That represents AMC's biggest premiere night in six years since the 2018 premiere of The Terror, which had the benefit of a Walking Dead lead-in. According to AMC, The Ones Who Live premiere is also the most-watched episode of any AMC+ series.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, “Named after a seminal line from the original show, The Ones Who Live will see Rick and Michonne attempt to reunite after years of separation. Rick exited the original series after he was presumed dead during season 9, while Michonne departed the show during season 10, leaving the group as she searched for Rick. Both Rick and Michonne appeared in the TWD series finale — but not together.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live air Sunday on AMC. Click here to watch the trailer.

‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf' Adds ‘The Covenant' Star Dar Salim

Dar Salim has joined the cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Prime Video's The Terminal List prequel series. Salim joins Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, and Jared Shaw — all three of whom are reprising their The Terminal List roles — plus Tom Hopper and Luke Hemsworth.

According to Variety, Salim plays Mohammed “Mo” Farooq, described as “an Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) officer, formerly trained in the CIA Scorpions program. Mo was raised in a world of dictatorship and war. His mission is to strengthen his country and defend it against enemies without and within.”

Variety continues, “Dark Wolf is set five years prior to the events of The Terminal List and focuses on Ben Edwards (Kitsch) as he goes from life as a SEAL to a CIA paramilitary operator.”

Salim recently appeared in two Guy Ritchie projects: The Covenant and the Netflix series The Gentlemen, the latter of which premieres March 7. The Iraqi-born Danish actor also appeared in Darkland, Loving Adults, Black Crab, and A War. On TV, Salim appeared on Game of Thrones, Warrior, and Dicte.