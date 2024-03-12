Geek News March 12, 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ Director Christopher Nolan Made Almost $100 Million From Best Picture Oscar Winner; Jodie Foster Not Returning to ‘True Detective’

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan reportedly made nearly $100 million for his Oscar-winning film about “Father of the Atomic Bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer. Out of the seven Oscar statues Oppenheimer won on Sunday, Nolan took home two: one for Best Director and one for producing the Best Picture winner.

According to Variety, “knowledgeable sources” say that Nolan earned almost $100 million for Oppenheimer from a “combination of salary, back-end compensation, box office escalators, and a bonus for his twin Academy Awards.”

Nolan's Oppenheimer had a $100 million budget and earned $958 million worldwide. This makes Oppenheimer the highest-grossing Best Picture winner since 2004's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. In celebration of its new Best Picture status, Oppenheimer will return to 1,000 theaters this weekend. This would potentially bump Oppenheimer‘s worldwide gross north of $1 billion, which would trigger yet another bonus payment to Nolan.

No one is certain what Nolan will do post-Oppenheimer, but he should add “counting bonus money” to his to-do list.

Jodie Foster on Returning to ‘True Detective’: ‘It’s One and Done’

As much as fans loved seeing Jodie Foster play Chief Liz Danvers on HBO's True Detective: Night Country, don't expect the Oscar winner to reprise her role in a future season of the anthology series. The fourth season of True Detective starring Foster and Kali Reis became the most-watched installment of the series that premiered in 2014.

Foster told Variety that her role on the show was “one and done,” adding that “it's an anthology.” When asked if Foster would return, she simply said, “No.”

Original True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto posted criticisms of Night Country on social media, but Foster said that she's not on social media and “there you have it.” Foster's costar Reis clapped back at Pizzolatto on social media for repeatedly dissing Night Country.

You can catch Foster's one-and-done role on True Detective: Night Country on Max where all six episodes are available to stream.

‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld’ Trailer: Daniel Brühl Transforms Into Iconic Fashion Designer for Disney+ Series

Spanish-German actor Daniel Brühl plays iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld on the new series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld. Produced by the French company Gaumont, the six-part biographical series will premiere June 7 Disney+.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is adapted from Raphaëlle Bacqué’s Kaiser Karl. According to Deadline, “The series follows Lagerfeld’s ascension to the top of the fashion world, kicking off in 1972 when he was an unknown ready-to-wear designer. It charts his meeting with his longtime companion, the ambitious dandy Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), as well as his rivalry and friendship with fellow fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois) and the latter’s businessman backer and partner Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).”

Other historical figures featured on Becoming Karl Lagerfeld include Paloma Picasso (Jeanne Damas), Andy Warhol (Paul Spera), Marlene Dietrich (Sunnyi Melles), and Loulou de la Falaise (Claire Laffut).

Click here to watch the new trailer with English subtitles for Becoming Karl Lagerfeld.

‘Hungry Eyes’ Singer Eric Carmen Passes Away at 74

Former Raspberries front man Eric Carmen has passed away at age 74. Carmen is best known for his solo hits “All by Myself” and “Hungry Eyes,” the latter from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack.

Carmen's wife, Amy, posted news of the singer's death on his official website. The message reads: “It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving, and talented Eric passed away in his sleep over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know that for decades his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss.”

Carmen's sixth and final studio album, I Was Born To Love You, dropped in 2000. Click here to watch the official “Hungry Eyes” music video from Dirty Dancing.

Anthony Hopkins Plays WWII Hero Nicholas Winton Who Saved Hundreds of Children in ‘One Life'

Even though Nicholas Winton saved hundreds of Jewish children before the start of World War II, Anthony Hopkins plays him as a man haunted by the memory of those left behind in James Hawes' One Life.

The official description of the Bleecker Street film reads: “One Life tells the incredible true story of Nicholas ‘Nicky' Winton, a young London broker who helps rescue hundreds of predominantly Jewish children from Czechoslovakia in a race against time before [fascist German] occupation closes the borders on the verge of World War II. Fifty years later, Nicky (Sir Anthony Hopkins) is haunted by the fate of those he wasn’t able to bring to safety.”

“We live in an age of absolutes,” said Hopkins to Entertainment Weekly. “I know, and you don't. I'm right, and you are wrong. That's a surprising state to be in after all that happened 80 years ago, and now we're thinking, well, where are we? Have we learned anything? I'm not saying that's a terrible judgment on the human being. We are survivalists and we have to move on. But it's that ‘business as usual' that's the chilling part of us.”

Hopkins continued, “We are selfish, survivalist creatures. We all are. To survive, we have to have an ego that pushes it. But when that gets out of line, you'd be skinned to start knowing that you are certain that you can lead 83 million people like the Pied Piper into the abyss as that man did 80 years ago, and then blew his brains out into the rubble of Berlin for an idea. The idea. And that's the terrifying thing, the absolutist idea and the foundation of any dictatorship. And without citing anyone, you hear it constantly on the radio, on the television. ‘Let it be understood! Let me be clear!' Politicians say that a lot. Why is everything going down the drain? Why can't people get jobs? But we are all part of the same mechanism. We're only human beings. Once you begin to think you're exalted above that, then it's the end.”

One Life starring Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins opens in theaters March 15. Click here to watch the trailer.

Best Animated Feature Oscar Winner ‘The Boy and the Heron' Coming to Max Later This Year

Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron, which just won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, will stream on Max later this year. Max reportedly extended its exclusive streaming deal with Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli, which produced The Boy and the Heron.

The official description of The Boy and the Heron reads: “After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family’s estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. When Mahito’s new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into the tower, and enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey with the heron as his guide, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world, and the truth about himself.”

The hand-drawn, semiautobiographical The Boy and the Heron is Miyazaki's first feature film in nearly a decade. Miyazaki's 2001 movie Spirited Away also won the Best Animated Feature Oscar. Miyazaki directed Studio Ghibli classics such as Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo, and The Wind Rises.

“Our subscribers are always looking for unique stories, and we are happy to continue to offer these award-winning, critically acclaimed films and to add The Boy and the Heron to our deep and rich Max content offering,” Elizabeth Bannan Atcheson, VP of content acquisitions, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement published by Variety.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson Will Star Together in Christmas Comedy ‘The Man With the Bag'

Arnold Schwarzenegger will always “be back,” but this time he's bringing more muscle. The Jingle All the Way actor will star alongside Reacher actor Alan Ritchson in the Adam Shankman-directed Christmas comedy The Man With the Bag for Amazon MGM Studios.

According to Deadline, the official The Man With the Bag logline reads: “When Santa’s magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.” Although not confirmed, one might guess that Schwarzenegger will play Santa and Ritchson will play Vance.

Schwarzenegger's last holiday comedy was 1996's cult favorite Jingle All the Way. Schwarzenegger — who just presented an award this weekend at the Oscars alongside Twins costar Danny DeVito — last appeared on the big screen in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate. He also stars on the Netflix action-comedy series FUBAR, which got renewed for a second season.

In addition to Reacher, Ritchson also appeared in the movies Fast X and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. See him next in Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which opens in theaters April 19.

‘Variety' Honors Molly Ringwald With Creative Vanguard Award at Miami Film Festival

Variety will honor Brat Pack icon Molly Ringwald with its Creative Vanguard Award at the Miami Film Festival on April 6. Known for her coming-of-age roles in movies such as Pretty in Pink, The Breakfast Club, and Sixteen Candles, Ringwald recently appeared on Riverdale and Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.

“It’s important to remember that before Molly Ringwald was the iconic young star of John Hughes’ teen angst-driven comedies such as Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, and The Breakfast Club, she first starred in Paul Mazursky’s contemporary update of Shakespeare’s Tempest,” said Variety Executive Editor Steve Gaydos. “This is important because the secret of Ringwald’s early success and career longevity is the simple fact she has always been one of American film and television’s most gifted and versatile actresses. Her dazzling work this year as Joanna Carson in the Ryan Murphy hit TV series Feud is ample proof that Ringwald’s range and acumen remain intact, and audiences can continue to expect new and wonderful surprises from one of their favorite stars.”

“The Miami Film Festival is excited to continue our partnership with Variety to host remarkable award tributes,” said Miami Film Festival Director of Programming Lauren Cohen. “We could not be more thrilled to be honoring Molly Ringwald, her career is one that not only spans generations of audiences but also has the ability to intoxicate and delight those watching with outstanding performances. Her iconic career across film and television is one worth being admired, including my favorite, The Breakfast Club. We’re honored to celebrate the exceptional and long-lasting career of Molly Ringwald.”

The season finale of Feud: Capote vs. the Swans starring Molly Ringwald airs March 13 on FX.

Neve Campbell Announces Return as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream 7' With Kevin Williamson as Director

Neve Campbell announced on Instagram that she will return to Scream 7 as final girl Sidney Prescott. Campbell sat out Scream VI after a salary dispute.

Campbell posted on Instagram: “Hi All. I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could. While I’ve been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I’ve dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it’s happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it’s his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set @kevwilliamson.”

Campbell first appeared as Sidney in 1996's Scream directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. Campbell returned for Scream 2, 3, and 4, the latter of which marked Craven's last installment as director before he passed away in 2015. Campbell returned for 2022's Scream — essentially Scream 5 — which introduced Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, respectively. Barrera and Ortega returned for Scream VI, but Campbell did not.

It seemed as if Scream VII was on life support after the firing of Barrera for her pro-Palestine posts and Ortega bowed out following a salary dispute, but now the project has a strong pulse because franchise heroine Campbell is back on board and original Scream writer Williamson is in the director's chair.