Geek News March 13, 2024: Jennifer Lopez Looks Terrified of AI in Netflix’s ‘Atlas’; Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler

Jennifer Lopez looks scared of AI-enabled robots in the Netflix sci-fi thriller Atlas. Directed by Brad Peyton, Atlas also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong.

The official Atlas description reads: “Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Jennifer Lopez, who also produced the film under her production company Nuyorican Productions, last collaborated with Netflix on her 2023 action thriller The Mother and the 2022 musical documentary Halftime.”

Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez premieres May 24 on Netflix. Click here to watch the trailer.

Cringe Alert: Roman Polanski Faces Civil Trial Next Year for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen in 1973

Rosemary's Baby and Chinatown director Roman Polanski will face a civil trial in Los Angeles next year for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen in 1973. Polanski faced similar charges of unlawful sexual contact with a minor in 1977 but fled the United States before sentencing and has lived mostly in France ever since.

Women's rights attorney Gloria Allred is representing the Jane Doe plaintiff in the civil case slated to start on August 4, 2025. According to Entertainment Weekly, “Doe's complaint, which was initially filed in June and later amended to name Polanski, 90, as the defendant, alleges that the incident occurred after she had met Polanski at a party a few months prior, and subsequently accepted his invitation to dinner. She claims that Polanski knew she was a minor and plied her with alcohol at his Benedict Canyon home and a restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard before she became ill. She allegedly passed out and woke up to find herself in Polanski's bed, not knowing how she got there.” Although the plaintiff said that she refuses Polanski's advances, she “alleges that defendant Polanski removed plaintiff's clothes and he proceeded to sexually assault her causing her tremendous physical and emotional pain and suffering.”

A statement to EW from a Polanski attorney, Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, asserts that Polanski “strenuously denies the allegations made against him in the lawsuit and believes that the proper place to try this case is in the courts, and not in press conferences.”

Between 2017 and 2019, four women came forward to accuse Polanski of sexually abusing them in the 1970s. The Oscar-winning director is currently on trial in France for allegedly sexually assaulting a British actress in the 1980s.

Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler

Hereditary director Ari Aster's Eddington features his Beau Is Afraid actor Joaquin Phoenix, plus Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler. Eddington represents Aster's fourth feature film as a director.

The official logline says only that Eddington “follows a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations.” According to IndieWire, “There have been rumors that the film is set during the pandemic in which a couple runs out of gas in the small town of Eddington and are greeted warmly, only for the town to turn nightmarish by nightfall.” Aster reportedly referred to Eddington as a “Western-noir dark ensemble comedy.”

Phoenix stars in Aster's Beau Is Afraid, which flopped at the box office. Pascal is filming the second season of The Last of Us. Stone just won her second Oscar, this time for playing a woman-child whom every male character wants to bed in Poor Things. Butler is part of another winning ensemble in Dune: Part Two, now in theaters.

Timothée Chalamet Is Officially an A-List Actor With a Pay Bump After ‘Wonka’ and ‘Dune: Part Two’

One could say that Timothée Chalamet is having a lucrative year. The Dune: Part Two and Wonka actor is officially an A-lister after a string of box office blockbusters bumped up his per-picture asking price.

Wonka made $625 million worldwide and Dune: Part Two has made $369 million worldwide and counting. Chalamet is the lead actor in both Warner Bros. films, the successes of which have increased the 28-year-old actor's expected salary per movie. According to Variety, Chalamet earned more than $8 million for Wonka. Given the success of Dune: Part Two, talks have already begun about a third installment in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi saga. Whatever Chalamet made for Part Two, the producers will have to up that amount for Part Three.

“We can count on one or two hands, in any age range, the people who are legitimate movie stars,” said Dune producer Mary Parent. “Timothée is absolutely that.”

“I can’t imagine any other actor on the planet who could have played Wonka and have the success that Wonka had,” said Josh Goldstine, Warner Bros. president of worldwide marketing, who headed the campaigns for Wonka and Dune. “You need everything to work in today’s world. IP alone is not sufficient.”

Fede Álvarez’s ‘Alien: Romulus’ Shares Connective Tissue With Ridley Scott’s ‘Prometheus’

It seems as if Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus shares more connective tissue with the other Alien movies — including Ridley Scott's Prometheus and Alien: Covenant — than previously thought. Set between the events of 1979's Alien and 1986's Aliens, Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Spike Fearn.

Spoiler alert: stop reading now if you don't want to know how Alien: Romulus connects with Prometheus.

Still here? The official description for Alien: Romulus says that the movie follows “a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.” Beyond that and this teaser trailer, little is known about the plot of Alien: Romulus except for this interesting tidbit posted on Alien-Covenant.com. The Alien fan site posted this scoop:

“The black goo (or accelerant as it is known in the expanded universe) is making a return in [Alien: Romulus]. A Hyperdyne Systems 120-A/2 model android was able to discover and reverse engineer the genetic makeup of the black goo contained within the DNA of the Aliens that had been captive aboard the space station. Known in Alien: Romulus as the Prometheus Strain, the scientists had been experimenting with the black goo as a miracle cure for all diseases. Alien: Romulus will also feature another huge connection to the original Alien film in the way of the inclusion of the previously mentioned Hyperdyne Systems 120-A/2.”

Alien: Romulus arrives in theaters in our solar system on August 16.

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Multiple ‘This Is Me… Now' Tour Dates

Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me… Now: The Tour hasn't even started yet, but J.Lo has already cancelled several scheduled dates. The tour is in support of Jennifer Lopez's ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now.

According to message on Ticketmaster's website reported by Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer Lopez scrapped several planned stops on her upcoming tour: Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; Tampa, Florida; and New Orleans, Louisiana. EW writes, “The canceled dates were all planned to take place across a consecutive eight-day stretch from August 22-30. EW has learned that a logistical issue through the promoter forced the last several dates to be canceled, but that there's potential to work something out for the affected cities in the future.”

Jennifer Lopez also released the accompanying movie project This Is Me… Now: A Love Story on Prime Video. The movie features her husband, Ben Affleck, as well as a bunch of celebrity cameos, including Jane Fonda, Fat Joe, Kim Petras, Keke Palmer, Post Malone, Sofía Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Derek Hough, and Trevor Noah.

Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me… Now album debuted and peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200 chart before falling off completely the next week. If the album's less-than-enthusiastic reception had anything to do with the canceled tour dates, no one from Jennifer Lopez's team has confirmed it.

‘Franklin' Trailer: Michael Douglas Plays the American Founding Father on Apple TV+ Series

Those with a Founding Father fetish will relish the powdered wigs on parade in the first trailer for Apple TV+'s Franklin starring Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin. Based on Stacy Schiff's 2005 book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, Applet TV+'s Franklin directed by Tim Van Patten also stars Noah Jupe, Marc Duret, Ludivine Sagnier, Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Mays, Assaad Bouab, Eddie Marsan, Jeanne Balibar, and Théodore Pellerin.

The official Franklin description reads: “In December 1776, Benjamin Franklin is world-famous for his electrical experiments. But his passion and power are put to the test when he embarks on a secret mission to France — with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers, and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with Great Britain in 1783.”

The first three of eight Franklin episodes premiere April 12 on Apple TV+. Click here to watch the first trailer.