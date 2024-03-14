Geek News March 14, 2024: Bill Skarsgård Goes Goth for Love and Revenge in First ‘The Crow’ Trailer; Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Ready Player One’ Sequel

The first trailer for Rupert Sanders' gory, action-heavy reimagining of The Crow features a heavily tattooed Bill Skarsgård as a heartbroken, resurrected goth rocker out for revenge after he and his fiancée are murdered. Lionsgate's The Crow based on the graphic novel of the same name by James O'Barr also stars FKA Twigs and Danny Huston.

The official description for The Crow reads: “Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Crow director Rupert Sanders said, “What drew me to this was the opportunity to make a dark romance, something that dealt with loss, grief, and the ethereal veil between life and death and reaching through that. I grew up listening to Joy Division and the Cure, and this movie is a bit like a Cure song — the beauty of melancholy.”

Goth purists and devoted fans of the 1994 original The Crow starring the late Brandon Lee have criticized Skarsgård's appearance for looking more like Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly, or Jared Leto's the Joker than the Crow. The first The Crow trailer is heavy on stylized action, gore, and dark city landscapes, but the music seems to miss the mark. Hopefully the actual The Crow movie soundtrack features some classic gothic rock to help doubters overlook Skarsgård's dirty, grunge appearance.

The Crow soars into theaters everywhere on June 7. Click here to watch the first trailer.

Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Ready Player One’ Sequel

A Ready Player One sequel is in the works, but Steven Spielberg will not direct Ready Player Two. Based on Ernest Cline's novel of the same name, 2018's Ready Player One stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance.

In an interview with Showbiz411 after the Oscars, Steven Spielberg said that he is only producing Ready Player Two. The Oscar-winning director confirmed that he currently has no movies in production this year. “We’re in the discovery phase, trying to figure out what’s next,” said Spielberg.

Cline's Ready Player Two novel came out in 2020. The official description reads: “Days after winning OASIS founder James Halliday’s contest, Wade Watts makes a discovery that changes everything. Hidden within Halliday’s vaults, waiting for his heir to find, lies a technological advancement that will once again change the world and make the OASIS a thousand times more wondrous—and addictive—than even Wade dreamed possible. With it comes a new riddle, and a new quest—a last Easter egg from Halliday, hinting at a mysterious prize.



“And an unexpected, impossibly powerful, and dangerous new rival awaits, one who’ll kill millions to get what he wants. Wade’s life and the future of the OASIS are again at stake, but this time the fate of humanity also hangs in the balance.”

‘The Greatest Hits’ Trailer: Lucy Boynton Literally Time-Travels After Listening to Certain Songs in SXSW Movie

The power of nostalgic music literally allows Lucy Boynton's character to time-travel in Searchlight Pictures' The Greatest Hits. The romantic musical and official SXSW film selection also stars Justin H. Min, David Corenswet, and Austin Crute.

The official description of Ned Benson's The Greatest Hits reads: “Harriet (Lucy Boynton) finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally. While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend (David Corenswet), her time travelling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present (Justin H. Min). As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders – even if she could change the past, should she?”

The Greatest Hits will get a limited theatrical April 5 before debuting on Hulu April 12. Click here to watch the trailer, which includes a cover of the Cure's “Friday I'm in Love.”

‘Ezra’ Trailer: Bobby Cannavale Plays a Struggling Stand-up Comedian Living With His Father (Robert De Niro) and Autistic Son

Bobby Cannavale plays a struggling stand-up comedian living with his father (Robert De Niro) and autistic son in Tony Goldwyn's Ezra. The family drama-comedy also stars Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Whoopi Goldberg, Rainn Wilson, Tony Goldwyn, and William A. Fitzgerald.

The official Ezra description reads: “A touching portrait of family and friendship, Ezra follows Max Bernal (Bobby Cannavale), a stand-up comedian living with his father (Robert De Niro), while struggling to coparent his autistic son Ezra (introducing William Fitzgerald) with his ex-wife (Rose Byrne). When forced to confront difficult decisions about their son’s future, Max and Ezra embark on a cross-country road trip that has a transcendent impact on both their lives. Directed by Tony Goldwyn, who also appears in the film alongside additional cast members Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, and Whoopi Goldberg, Ezra is an endearing and often funny exploration of a family determined to find their way through life’s complexities with humor, compassion, and heart.”

Ezra opens in theaters on May 31. Click here to watch the trailer.

Netflix Resurrects ‘Girls5eva’ for a Third Season After Peacock Canceled Series About a 1990s Girl Group Attempting a Comeback

Netflix has given Girls5eva a second lease on life after Peacock canceled the series about a '90s girl group vying for a comeback. Girls5eva stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The official Girls5eva description reads: “Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell star in Girls5eva as the surviving members of a one-hit wonder girl group from the ’90s who reunite in the present to try their hand at pop stardom one more time, all while juggling the responsibilities of adulthood (spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain).”

All six episodes of season three of Girls5eva are now streaming on Netflix, as well as the two earlier seasons that once streamed on Peacock. Click here to watch the season three trailer.