Geek News March 15, 2024: ‘The Bear’ Season Four Reportedly Being Shot Back-to-Back With Season Three; New Season of ‘Doctor Who’ Will Get Simultaneous Global Premiere on Disney+ and BBC

The Bear starring Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White is reportedly filming a fourth season back-to-back with a third season that was announced in November. The Hulu comedy-drama series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.

Deadline reports that “multiple sources” have confirmed that The Bear season four is filming back-to-back in Chicago after news outlets began reporting that the series shot additional episodes beyond season three. FX declined to comment about The Bear season four. According to Deadline, one reason to film The Bear seasons three and four back-to-back is because Emmy winners White and Edebiri are getting more feature-film opportunities, especially after White's performance in The Iron Claw.

The official description of The Bear season two reads: “Season two of FX’s The Bear, the critically acclaimed original series, follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

“Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.”

Season three of The Bear premieres on FX on Hulu this June. Seasons one and two of The Bear are available to stream now on Hulu.

New Season of ‘Doctor Who’ To Get Simultaneous Global Premiere on Disney+ and BBC

The new season of Doctor Who will get a simultaneous global premiere on BBC and Disney+ this May. Ncuti Gatwa returns as the Fifteenth Doctor alongside Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

According to the official BBC site, “Within the upcoming series, audiences will see the Doctor and Ruby travel through time and space on adventures to unknown lands, to the Regency era in England, to outer space worlds and the 1960s. This season will also see the return of Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday, Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday, and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood, as well as featuring an array of special guest stars including Jinkx Monsoon, Aneurin Barnard, Yasmin Finney, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, and Indira Varma.”

Showrunner Russell T. Davies said, “At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!”

The new season of Doctor Who premieres May 10 at 7 p.m. ET on Disney+. Click here to watch the trailer.

Sorry, Nicole Kidman: Study Shows Most U.S. Movie Watchers Prefer Streaming Over Going to a Theater

Despite those Nicole Kidman AMC preshow ads in which the Oscar-winning actress talks seductively about the magic of the theatrical experience while sitting alone in a theater free from distractions, a new poll shows that a vast majority of people prefer to stream movies at home.

A poll by HarrisX exclusive to IndieWire “found that 34 percent of U.S. adults prefer to watch movies in theaters, which means a solid two-thirds would rather wait for them to be released on streaming.”

Alli Brady, VP at HarrisX, told IndieWire, “The competition continues between streaming services and the Hollywood engine. While we still see evidence of loyal moviegoers in recent box office numbers, our study shows that two in three movie watchers prefer to stream movies at home. Despite this causing some upheaval for the industry, it also means that the demand for content is only increasing – nearly half of consumers say they stream movies weekly, more than seven times as frequently as those who do so in theaters.”

According to IndieWire, “This survey was conducted online by HarrisX from March 11-12, 2024. It captured responses from more than 1,000 U.S. adults, and weighted them by gender, age, race/ethnicity, region, and income where necessary to reflect the population. The sampling margin of error was three percentage points, plus or minus.”

Alec Baldwin Asked a Judge To Toss Out His Manslaughter Indictment for ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin's lawyers asked a judge to dismiss his manslaughter case for firing a weapon that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust. Last week, a jury convicted Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed of involuntary manslaughter for loading a live round into Baldwin's gun.

According to Variety, Baldwin's attorneys accused prosecutors of “violating nearly every rule in the book” in their quest to indict Baldwin. “Enough is enough,” the lawyers wrote in a statement. “This is an abuse of the system, and an abuse of an innocent person whose rights have been trampled to the extreme.”

Variety reports that “in the motion filed Thursday, Baldwin’s lawyers argue that the prosecution failed to make witnesses available to the grand jury who would have testified that it was not the actor’s duty to inspect the gun before the scene.”

Baldwin's lawyers continued, “The State had one goal — indict Baldwin, no matter the truth, no matter the rules or the Court rulings, and no matter what it took to do so.”

Unless the judge tosses the indictment, Baldwin will stand trial on July 9 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Pierce Brosnan Ordered To Pay $1,500 Fine for Walking Off the Path at Yellowstone Hot Springs

Pierce Brosnan may have had a license to kill as Agent 007 in several James Bond movies, but he did not have authorization to walk off a designated trail at Yellowstone National Park to take some pictures. Brosnan reportedly pleaded guilty on Thursday for stepping off a trail in a thermal area during a visit to the national park in November.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the court fined Brosnan $500 and ordered him to make a $1,000 donation to the nonprofit organization Yellowstone Forever. The judge dismissed a second petty offense for violating closures and use limits.

In an Instagram post, Brosnan wrote, “As an environmentalist I have the utmost respect for and love of our natural world. However, I made an impulsive mistake — one that I do not take lightly — when entering a thermal area covered in snow in Yellowstone National Park to take a photograph. I did not see a ‘No Trespassing' sign posted that warned of danger nor did I hike in the immediate area. I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area. Yellowstone and all our national parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy.”

Cringe Alert: ‘Squid Game’ Actor O Yeong-su Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct by South Korean Court

A South Korean district judge found Golden Globe-winning Squid Game actor O Yeong-su guilty of sexual misconduct. O played Oh Il-nam on season one of Squid Game.

According to a New York Times article reported by Variety in which the actor's name is spelled Oh Young-soo, “A district court judge in the city of Seongnam ruled that Oh was guilty of inappropriately touching an actress in 2017, including hugging her, holding her hand, and kissing her cheek.”

According to Variety, 79-year-old O “must serve an eight-month suspended sentence and take 40 hours of sexual violence classes.” O has denied the charges and, according to the New York Times, plans to appeal the verdict.

Season two of Squid Game is expected to air on Netflix sometime this year.