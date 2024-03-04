Geek News March 4, 2024: ‘Dune: Part Two’ Makes the Box Office Great Again With $81.5 Million Debut, ‘The Batman’ Actor Paul Dano Says Superhero Fatigue Is a ‘Welcome Moment’

As predicted, Dune: Part Two had an opening weekend more massive than an Arrakis desert worm. Based on Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel, Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Dune: Part Two made an estimated $81.5 million domestically during its opening weekend, for a worldwide total of $178.5 million worldwide — the biggest debut of 2024. That doubles the opening take of 2021's Dune, which premiered simultaneously on HBO Max during the pandemic. Dune: Part Two also represents the largest opening of any Villeneuve film.

The success of Dune: Part Two calls attention to the cultural shift away from superhero movies as Madame Web continues to slide out of theaters after a dismal debut. The Sony superhero movie set in the Spider-Man universe earned a not-so-super $3.2 this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $40.4 million. During her opening monologue hosting Saturday Night Live, Madame Web actress Sydney Sweeney said, “You might have seen me in Anyone but You or Euphoria, but you definitely did not see me in Madame Web.”

Dune: Part Two has everything going for it: glowing reviews, social media buzz, and cast members such as Chalamet, Butler, Ferguson, and Zendaya making headlines for both Dune and their other projects.

Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters everywhere. Click here to watch the second trailer.

Apple Fined Nearly $2 Billion for Violating European Antitrust Laws Regarding Streaming Music

The European Commission took a bite out of Apple bigger than the one in the latter's ubiquitous logo. The EC fined Apple approximately $1.95 billion (with a “b”) for breaking European antitrust laws regarding music streaming.

According to Deadline, Spotify responded in a statement saying that the ruling “sends a powerful message—no company, not even a monopoly like Apple, can wield power abusively to control how other companies interact with their customers. Today’s decision marks an important moment in the fight for a more open Internet for consumers. The European Commission (EC) has made its conclusion clear: Apple’s behavior limiting communications to consumers is unlawful.”

“For a decade, Apple abused its dominant position in the market for the distribution of music streaming apps through the App Store,” said Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president in charge of competition policy at the European Commission. “They did so by restricting developers from informing consumers about alternative, cheaper music services available outside of the Apple ecosystem. This is illegal under EU antitrust rules, so today we have fined Apple over €1.8B.”

Apple predictably criticized the decision about its monopolizing tactics, saying, “The decision was reached despite the Commission’s failure to uncover any credible evidence of consumer harm, and ignores the realities of a market that is thriving, competitive, and growing fast.”

‘The Batman’ Actor Paul Dano Says Superhero Fatigue Is a ‘Welcome Moment’

Paul Dano says that superhero fatigue is a “welcome moment” in history. The actor played the Riddler in Matt Reeves' The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson.

Dano talked to The Independent about dipping his toe into the world of superhero flicks. “There are enough comic book movies where you just know what you’re gonna get,” said Dano. “Reading the script for The Batman, you knew it was a real film. Every sentence… that’s just Matt Reeves.”

When asked about superhero fatigue at the box office, Dano said, “It’s an interesting moment where everybody has to go like, ‘OK – what now?’ Hopefully from that, somebody either breathes new life into [comic book movies], or something else blossoms which is not superheroes. I’m sure there will still be some good ones yet to come, but I think it’s kind of a welcome moment.”

It's unclear if Dano will reprise his role as the Riddler in The Batman – Part II, which will reportedly begin filming this August.

Donald Trump Uses Sinéad O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at Rallies Despite Late Singer Referring to Him as the ‘Biblical Devil’

The estate of late Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is not OK about former president Donald Trump using the singer's iconic cover of Prince's “Nothing Compares 2 U” at his campaign rallies. O'Connor passed away in July 2023.

In a statement to Variety, O'Connor's estate issued the following statement: “Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings. It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at his political rallies. It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt, and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil.’ As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.”

Add O'Connor to the growing list of music artists who don't want their songs associated with Trump, including Adele, Aerosmith, the Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Queen, Tom Petty, Prince's estate, the Village People, and Johnny Marr. The latter legendary Smiths guitarist turned solo artist is not down with Donald Trump playing the Smiths song “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want” at MAGA rallies. In an X post, Marr tweeted, “Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this sh-t shut right down right now.”

Netflix Announces Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh’s ‘The Brothers Sun’ Cancelation as ‘Dune: Part Two' Distracts Audiences

Netflix timed its announcement of the cancelation of Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh's series The Brothers Sun with the opening of Dune: Part Two, hoping the media frenzy surrounding the Dune sequel would bury the streamer's disappointing decision to cancel Yeoh's series after one season. Spoiler alert: we were able to enjoy Dune: Part Two and mentally process The Brothers Sun cancelation at the same time, just like chewing gum and walking.

The action series The Brothers Sun revolved around Taiwanese organized crime set in California's San Gabriel Valley. In addition to Yeoh, the series stars Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan, and Joon Lee. According to Variety, “Chein played a Taiwanese mobster who heads to Los Angeles area to protect his estranged mother after his father is assassinated in Taipei.”

Michelle Yeoh won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Variety described Yeoh as “cutthroat and commanding” on The Brothers Sun.

For now, all eight episodes of the first and only season of The Brothers Sun are available to stream on Netflix. Yeoh's movie Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on Paramount+ at an undetermined future date.

‘Ripley’ Trailer: Andrew Scott Plays the Talented Mr. Ripley on Netflix Series

All of Us Strangers actor Andrew Scott takes on the role of Patricia Highsmith's Tom Ripley character on Netflix's Ripley. Matt Damon previously played the character in The Talented Mr. Ripley. In addition to Scott, the Netflix series also stars Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning.

The official description for Ripley reads: “Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who suspects darker motives underlie Tom’s affability.”

In an interview with IndieWire, Scott describes the challenges of shooting Ripley. “I was in the middle of playing an enormous part,” said Scott. “Tom Ripley in the new version of The Talented Mr. Ripley, and I was in Italy, and I’d been away during the pandemic for almost a year. I was doing an enormous amount of acting, it was a genuinely enormous part. And so actually, I was looking forward to not acting for a little while. It was a tough shoot.”

Ripley premieres April 4 on Netflix. Click here to watch the new trailer.

‘The Unknown,' a Movie Based on the Viral Glasgow Chocolate Experience, Is in the Works

In an inevitable turn of events, a movie based on the botched Willy's Chocolate Experience in Glasgow that went viral is happening. Scotland-based film-production company Kaledonia Pictures announced The Unknown this morning.

As Wealth of Geeks reported last week, folks paid $44 for a Golden Ticket to gain entrance to an “immersive experience” based on Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The misleading advertising for the event infuriated guests after they plunked down good money to take in its schlocky props, laughable backdrops, and meth-lab vibes that frightened children. Police were called, refunds were given, and the Internet still can't get enough of tragic photos from inside the unintentional hellscape. The character known only as “The Unknown” (pictured) had little else to do except pop out from behind a mirror to startle confused kids.

According to BDisgusting, The Unknown producers said, “The film, gearing up for production and a late 2024 release, follows a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie. Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands – where an unknowable evil awaits them.”

Kaledonia Pictures added, “We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible. We are actually only a few miles from the event, so it is quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media, worldwide.”

The Unknown will aim for an unknown release date sometime later in 2024. Click here to see a video from inside the event that has derailed many people's workdays.

A Rebooted ‘Baywatch' TV Series Is Coming to Fox

If you missed those red bathing suits and lifeguards running up and down the beach in slo-mo, Fox's Baywatch reboot will give you life. Seth Gordon previously directed a 2017 big-screen adaptation of Baywatch starring Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson.

Baywatch starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson originally ran from 1989 to 2001. Now, according to Deadline, the new iteration is a coproduction between Fremantle and Fox Entertainment. Deadline continues, “The new ‘action-packed' Baywatch reboot is written by Lara Olsen who will serve as showrunner. In it, daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives.”

In 2018, Fremantle International COO Bob McCourt told Deadline, “I think we thought the [2017] film might have given us reason to reboot the TV series, but given the mixed reviews that didn’t happen straight away. I think if this remastered version is sold extensively and a new audience comes to Baywatch, then it will give us a real indication as to whether a new series could be successful. We would definitely think seriously about making a new series and maybe we’ll get approached by some broadcasters about making one.”

Fox hasn't set a release date yet for the rebooted Baywatch but is reportedly considering a summer release.