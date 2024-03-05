Geek News March 5, 2024: New Seasons of ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘The Boys,’ ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte,’ and ‘The Bear’ Will Make TV Epic This June

The forecast calls for no June gloom this year as a number of high-profile shows — including House of the Dragon, The Boys, Star Wars: The Acolyte, and The Bear — premiere new seasons in June 2024.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon returns for its second season sometime in June. According to Variety, the returning cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. Set 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon got renewed for a second season just one week after its record-breaking premiere on HBO.

Also returning in June is the fourth season of Prime Video's satirical superhero series The Boys. The official Season Four description reads: “The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under Homelander's muscly thumb as he consolidates his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as the Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they must find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

The new Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte starring Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae takes place about 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The official description for the series premiering in June reads: “The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

Not enough to watch in June? The Bear starring Jeremy Allen White as an award-winning chef returns with its third season. According to Variety, Hulu will continue to release all of the season's episodes in one serving for bingers.

Oscar Winner Daniel Day-Lewis Won’t Return to Acting for Anyone

Most would agree that three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis should not quit his day job… but that's exactly what happened. The There Will Be Blood (pictured) and Lincoln actor remains steadfast in his decision to retire from acting.

Director Jim Sheridan — who worked with Day-Lewis in My Left Foot, In the Name of the Father, and The Boxer — told ScreenDaily, “[Day-Lewis] says he’s done. I keep talking to him. I’d love to do something with him again. It’d be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something because he’s so good.”

Sheridan continued, “He’s like everybody else. He fires up a streaming service and there’s 7,000 choices, none of them are good. Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain: You have a remote, you can stop it. It’s not the same experience.”

In an interview with W magazine, Day-Lewis said, “I didn’t want to get sucked back into another project. All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don’t know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do.”

Daniel Day-Lewis‘ most recent big-screen acting credit is 2017's Phantom Thread directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ Trailer: Ewan McGregor Plays a Man Imprisoned in an Opulent Russian Hotel

Ewan McGregor takes the lead on the Showtime limited series A Gentleman in Moscow. Based on the novel by Amor Towles, A Gentleman in Moscow finds McGregor again starring opposite his real-life wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The two appeared together on season three of Fargo.

The official show description reads: “A Gentleman in Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov, played by Emmy-winning actor Ewan McGregor (Star Wars franchise, Halston, Trainspotting), who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel's doors, Rostov's reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family, and love.”

According to IndieWire, “Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays self-made film actress Anna Urbanova in the series. Alexa Goodall stars as Alexander’s young friend Nina, while Johnny Harris plays conflicted secret police officer Osip, and Fehinti Balogun stars as Alexander’s best friend from university, Mishka.”

A Gentleman in Moscow premieres March 29 on Paramount+ with a Showtime plan. Click here to watch the trailer.

‘Sugar’ Trailer: Colin Farrell Plays a PI Searching for a Missing Woman on Apple TV+ Series

Colin Farrell plays a private investigator looking for a Hollywood producer's missing granddaughter on Sugar. The Apple TV+ drama series also stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez.

The official Sugar description reads: “Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.”

The first two episodes of Sugar‘s eight-episode season premiere April 5 on Apple TV+. Click here to watch the trailer.

‘Boogie Nights’ Actor Mark Wahlberg Wants To Make More Family-Oriented Films Nowadays

Boogie Nights and Ted actor Mark Wahlberg says he wants to make more family-oriented movies at this stage of his life. The 52-year-old underwear model turned actor next appears in Arthur the King, an adventure film revolving around a stray dog named Arthur.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Wahlberg said, “You know, I do enjoy doing things that the whole entire family can see. Look, I'm 52 years old now. I'm a dad of four. I've got a kid in college. [Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, are the parents of Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14.] I like playing age-appropriate roles. I think a lot of people don't embrace that and audiences are like — this doesn't seem real.”

Mark Wahlberg said that he thinks audiences want to see “the guy and the gal being in the same age bracket. There's many different things that I think audiences frown upon and I want to do things that are believable and realistic.”

Does this mean he will never take a hard-R role like Dirk Diggler in Boogie Nights again? “Listen, if the right script comes, I don't rule anything out,” added Wahlberg.

Arthur the King is rated PG-13 and opens in theaters March 15. Click here to watch the trailer.

Filming Underway on Sixth ‘Final Destination’ Movie

For a horror-movie series with “final” in the title, there sure are more Final Destination movies than one might expect. Filming on the sixth installment, tentatively titled Final Destination: Bloodlines, has reportedly begun. The Final Destination franchise kicked off in 2000 with Final Destination starring Devon Sawa (pictured), and was followed by 2003's Final Destination 2, 2006's Final Destination 3, 2009's The Final Destination, and 2011's Final Destination 5.

In a social media post, Final Destination: Bloodlines producer Craig Perry wrote, “After a long, hard slog through the pandemic and the strikes, Day One is finally in the can. 2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the release of the first installment in the franchise. To honor the occasion with another worldwide theatrical release (in IMAX, no less) is a rare and wonderful thing.”

Perry's post continued, “See you next year! P.S.: I know, I know — Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. But this is the title we’ve had for three years, and we’re keeping it… for now.”

In an interview with Dread Central, Final Destination franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick had this to say about Final Destination: Bloodlines directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein: “This film dives into the film in such a unique way that it attacks it from a different angle so you don’t feel like, ‘Oh, there’s an amazing setup and then there’s gonna be one wrinkle that can potentially save you all that you have to kind of make a moral choice about or do to solve it.’ There’s an expansion of the universe that — I’m being so careful — it kind of unearths a whole deep layer to the story that kind of, yes, makes it really, really interesting.”

No word yet on a release date for the sixth Final Destination or if any cast members from the previous installments will appear in the latest sequel.

Dakota Johnson Says She ‘Will Never Do Anything Like' ‘Madame Web' Again

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson now admits that she “doesn't make sense” in the world of superhero movies. The Columbia Pictures movie set in the Sony Spider-Man Universe cost more than $80 million, will never recoup its costs at the box office, and got eviscerated by critics.

Madame Web represents the latest example of superhero fatigue at the box office, and now Johnson has opened up to Bustle about the experience. “Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this has gone down the way it has,” said Johnson. “It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee. Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bullsh-t. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to f-ing want to see those.”

Johnson continued, “But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, Wait, what? But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand.”

If you want to see Madame Web in theaters, you'd better hurry! The panned flick won't stick around much longer.

94-Year-Old June Squibb's Action-Comedy ‘Thelma' Gets Summer Release Date

June Squibb took Sundance by storm earlier this year in the action-comedy Thelma. Magnolia Pictures picked up the festival favorite and will release it in theaters on June 21. Thelma also stars Fred Hechinger, Parker Posey, Clark Gregg, Malcolm McDowell, and the late Richard Roundtree in his final movie role.

Thelma director-writer Josh Margolin wrote the script inspired by his grandmother. In the movie, Thelma Post becomes the victim of a phone scammer and sends thousands of dollars in the mail to free her allegedly jailed grandson. After realizing she has been duped, Thelma rallies friends and family members to help her track down the crook and get her money back.

Entertainment Weekly asked Squibb if she's a fan of the action genre. “I've seen a lot of action,” said Squibb. “I have a son and he was both a sci-fi and an action film fan from a very young age, so I think I saw probably most of them that came out. [Laughs] I felt well-versed in that genre. I really did.”

Click here to watch a new clip of Squibb in Thelma.