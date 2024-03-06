Geek News March 6, 2024: An Anonymous Oscar Voter Points Out the Perversion of ‘Poor Things’; Netflix Renews ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ for Two More Seasons

At least one anonymous Oscar voter has justifiably called out the perversion of Poor Things. Yorgos Lanthimos' faux-feminist, Oscar-begging drama stars Emma Stone as a woman implanted with literal mind of a child — her unborn fetus's brain — as she explores her newfound sexuality with a sense of childlike enthusiasm.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, an anonymous Oscar-voting director described as “an award-nominated filmmaker [who] has earned their reputation of excellence on screens both big and small” called out Poor Things like others have done months ago. “Nobody was more excited to see Poor Things than me, and then I hated it! I was so shocked,” said the anonymous director. “I love this director [Yorgos Lanthimos], I love all these actors, how could I hate this movie so much? It might be that I was watching it at home on the small screen, but it felt like it was trying to make this comment on misogyny, but it ended up doing misogyny, for like, three hours. Watching all these men wanting to f— Emma Stone, who was a baby in a woman’s body, was really uncomfortable…. There’s no denying it was beautiful filmmaking, I just couldn’t get around the men wanting to f— a baby.”

At least the race for Best Actress between Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon and Emma Stone for Poor Things swung in Gladstone's favor at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, so maybe more voters have broken away from the Hollywood hive mind to get Gladstone across the finish line on Oscar night this weekend.

Poor Things is about to debut on Disney+ in the U.K. where Disney+ and Hulu are already integrated. In the United States, Disney+ has a beta portal for Hulu in the app. We'll know in a few days if one can stream Poor Things — the inexplicable Golden Globe winner for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy — on Disney+ in the U.S. just in time for family movie night.

Netflix Renews ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ for Two More Seasons

Netflix has enough confidence in Avatar: The Last Airbender to renew the series for two more seasons, with season three designated as the final one. Adapted from Nickelodeon's animated series of the same name, Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Ken Leung, and Daniel Dae Kim.

According to Deadline, Netflix's plan involves filming seasons two and three in close succession since child actors have this annoying tendency to grow up so darn fast — just ask the showrunners of Stranger Things.

The official synopsis reads: “Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope.

“But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.”

All eight episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season One are available to stream on Netflix. Click here to watch the trailer.

Sing Sing Trailer: Colman Domingo Finds Purpose in a Prison Theater Group

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo plays a man imprisoned for a crime that he didn't commit in the Greg Kwedar-directed drama Sing Sing. Based on the actual Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at New York's Sing Sing maximum security prison, Sing Sing also stars Paul Raci.

The official description of A24's Sing Sing reads: “A theater troupe finds escape from the realities of incarceration through the creativity of putting on a play in this film based on a real-life rehabilitation program and featuring a cast that includes formerly incarcerated actors.” The movie premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

In the new trailer, Domingo says, “It's been a program that was established to help people get more in touch with their feelings, and truly get some rehabilitation, and it's turned into something, I don't know… wonderful.”

Sing Sing starring Colman Domingo sings its way into theaters sometime this July. Click here to watch the first trailer.

‘The Idea of You’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway Gets Her Groove Back With Rocker Played by Nicholas Galitzine

Anne Hathaway plays a single mom who gets her groove back with a hot, younger rocker played by Nicholas Galitzine in The Idea of You. Michael Showalter directs the Amazon MGM Studios adaptation of Robinne Lee's 2017 novel allegedly about Harry Styles.

The official description reads: “Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.”

The Idea of You premieres May 2 exclusively on Prime Video. Click here to watch the trailer.

CBS Orders a ‘Young Sheldon’ Spin-off Series About Georgie and Mandy

CBS has ordered a Young Sheldon spin-off series focusing on Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) to premiere this fall. The series finale of Young Sheldon airs on May 16, concluding The Big Bang Theory prequel's seven-season run.

According to Variety, the yet-untitled Young Sheldon spin-off series follows Georgie and Mandy as they raise their family in Texas. Unlike Young Sheldon, which used a single camera, the spin-off series will utilize multiple cameras.

“It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Chuck [Lorre] and both Steves [Molaro and Holland] have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

Anthony Hopkins Cast in Reimagining of H.G. Wells' ‘The Island of Doctor Moreau' Titled ‘Eyes in the Trees'

Hollywood is going to give another adaptation of H.G. Wells' 1896 novel The Island of Doctor Moreau a go with Anthony Hopkins as the lead. Timothy Woodward Jr. directs the latest adaptation, titled Eyes in the Trees.

According to Deadline, “Hopkins portrays a geneticist who has been isolated after the government stopped funding his research following the violent outbreak of one of his test subjects. Later, two renowned filmmakers and their crew embark on a journey of discovery, only to find their excursion turned into a fight for survival for not just themselves, but the entire human race.”

The Island of Doctor Moreau has had numerous film adaptations, including 1996's critically trashed The Island of Dr. Moreau starring Marlon Brando (pictured, right) as the titular mad scientist.

Catch two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins next in the biographical drama One Life, which opens in U.S. theaters on March 15.

‘Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show’ Trailer: The ‘Poor Things' Actor Returns to HBO With Comedy Docuseries

Jerrod Carmichael, who appeared in Poor Things and on The Jerrod Carmichael Show, has a new reality series titled Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show. The eight-episode series premieres March 29 on HBO.

According to IndieWire, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show is billed as “a darkly funny documentary series about Jerrod’s tumultuous quest for love… and truth.” Directed by Ari Katcher, the docuseries follows the Emmy-winning comedian as he lives his best life in New York City.

In addition to his role in Poor Things, Carmichael also appeared in the movies Neighbors, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Transformers: The Last Knight, and On the Count of Three.

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show premieres March 10 at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. Click here to watch the new trailer for Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.