Geek News March 7, 2024: Amazon Debuts ‘Fallout’ Trailer Based on Popular Video Game; Zack Snyder Suggests More People Saw ‘Rebel Moon’ on Netflix Than ‘Barbie’ in Theaters

Amazon has released the first trailer for Fallout, the upcoming Prime Video series based on the postapocalyptic video game of the same name. The Fallout ensemble cast includes Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, and Frances Turner.

The official Fallout description reads: “Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Season one of Fallout premieres April 11 on Prime Video. Click here to watch the first Fallout trailer.

Zack Snyder Suggests More People Probably Saw ‘Rebel Moon’ on Netflix Than ‘Barbie’ in Theaters

Director Zack Snyder says that more people probably saw Rebel Moon on Netflix than saw Barbie in movie theaters. Snyder's two-part sci-fi epic Rebel Moon premiered on Netflix in December; Barbie is the highest-grossing film of 2023.

During a two-hour conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience, Snyder laid out some numbers to try to prove his point. “You think about Netflix, for instance, where you push a button,” said Snyder. “Rebel Moon, right? Say right now it’s almost at 90 million views, right? Eighty or 90 million accounts turned it on, give or take. They assume two viewers per screening, right? That’s the kind of math. So you think if that movie was in the theater as a distribution model, that’s like 160,000,000 people supposedly watching based on that math. One hundred sixty million people at $10 a ticket would be… what is that math? I don’t know. One hundred sixty million times 10. That’s 1.6 billion. So more people probably saw Rebel Moon than saw Barbie in the theater, right?”

Snyder added, “That’s how crazy Netflix is. That’s the distribution model that they’ve set up. I was at this thing the other day and we were talking about Rebel Moon 2. And they were like, ‘Well, talk about Rebel Moon the first one.’ I’m like, ‘No, go [expletive] watch it. I know you have it at your house.’ It’s not like a theater situation. You could turn it on your phone right now and watch it right here if you wanted. That’s how crazy it is. This model, this machine they’ve built is really something else. It’s really crazy if you think about it.”

Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire is now available on Netflix; Rebel Moon: Part Two — The Scargiver premieres on Netflix on April 19, 2024 on Netflix.

‘Arcadian’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage Battles Nocturnal Creatures in Postapocalyptic Survival Thriller

Nicolas Cage plays a father of two navigating a dystopian world in which creatures hunt humans after dark in Arcadian. The plot of the postapocalyptic thriller directed by Ben Brewer and starring Jaeden Martell and Maxwell Jenkins sounds somewhat similar to A Quiet Place.

The official Arcadian description reads: “Arcadian takes place in a near future, where normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. Just as he finds his boy, a nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.”

Nicolas Cage previously worked with Ben Brewer on The Trust. “What drew me to the project was the brothers at the center of the story and their close bond,” said Brewer in a director's statement quoted by Entertainment Weekly. “That's something I can relate to very deeply. I liked the idea that the coming-of-age story could be rendered in a sort of Mad Max apocalypse world, giving these recognizable tropes of growing up a dark fairy-tale hue, and I was also excited to have an opportunity to work with Nicolas Cage again.”

Arcadian premieres March 11 at SXSW before opening in theaters April 12. Click here to watch the first trailer.

Netflix To Live Stream Boxing Match Between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul This Summer

Netflix continues to explore live sports with the announcement of a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The two will face off at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 20.

Tyson — the undisputed heavyweight champion between 1987 and 1990 — spoke highly of Paul in the Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child documentary. “He did more for boxing than some of the champions did,” said Tyson of Paul. “We got to keep this guy bright because he’s going to save boxing – as long as he continues to fight. He got the light, you know what I mean? He’s touched. He got the light.”

In a press statement, Tyson said, “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard,” added Paul. “Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.”

Netflix will live stream the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on July 20.

‘Rust’ Trial: Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

It took only two-and-half hours for a jury to convict Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter. The jury found Gutierrez-Reed guilty of causing the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who died after actor Alec Baldwin fired a pistol containing live rounds on set.

According to IndieWire, “Prosecutor Jason Lewis argued that Gutierrez-Reed was ‘sloppy' in her duties as the armorer, twice failing to properly check the ammunition in the gun that was handed to actor Alec Baldwin to identify whether it contained dummy rounds rather than a live round that ultimately killed Hutchins. Prosecutors made the case that Gutierrez-Reed was unprofessional, and in pretrial filings, prosecutors noted she was allegedly hungover while on the job and had been using marijuana, potentially impairing her work. Testimony heard throughout the trial included crew members who said Gutierrez-Reed was not as professional as other armorers they had worked with.”

Following the verdict, Gutierrez-Reed was taken into custody until sentencing, when she faces up to 18 months in prison. Her trial precedes the involuntary manslaughter trial against Baldwin, which begins July 9.

‘Inside Out 2' Trailer: Anxiety Becomes the Newest Emotion To Create Chaos in a Teen's Brain

A new Inside Out 2 trailer reveals more of the Pixar's film newest emotion: Anxiety. The new character, voiced by Maya Hawke, joins the other five emotions in a teenager's head: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira).

The official Inside Out 2 plot description reads: “Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.”

The official character descriptions of the Emotions read: “Maya Hawke voices Anxiety, the previously announced new arrival bound to shake up everything in headquarters and beyond. A bundle of frazzled energy, Anxiety enthusiastically ensures Riley’s prepared for every possible

negative outcome. Envy, voice of Ayo Edebiri, may be small but she sure knows what she wants. She’s perpetually jealous of everything everyone else has, and she’s not afraid to pine over it. Ennui, who’s voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos, couldn’t care less. Bored and lethargic with a well-practiced eye-roll, Ennui adds the perfect amount of teenage apathy to Riley’s personality, when she feels like it. Embarrassment, voiced by Paul Walter Hauser, likes to lay low, which isn’t

easy for this burly guy with a bright blush-pink complexion.”

Inside Out 2 premieres in theaters June 14 in attempt to recalibrate the Pixar brand after some lackluster direct-to-Disney+ releases. Click here to watch the new trailer.

Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson Sign Deals To Return in ‘The Accountant 2'

Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson have all inked deals to reprise their roles in The Accountant 2. The 2016 action-thriller The Accountant stars Affleck as a CPA with autism who uncooks the books of worldwide criminal organizations. The Accountant director Gavin O'Connor will also helm The Accountant 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Accountant 2 moves to Amazon MGM Studios after years in development at Warner Bros. The official logline reads: “When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search.”

The Accountant 2 begins production later this month. Anna Kendrick, who played accountant Dana Cummings in The Accountant, will not join her returning costars in the sequel.

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' Trailer: Hulu Docuseries Chronicles the New Jersey Band's 40-Year Journey

The new Hulu docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story chronicles the New Jersey's band's 40-year history making hit rock songs such as “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Livin' on a Prayer,” “Runaway,” and “Bad Medicine,” to name a few.

The official description reads: “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part, all-access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its front man, Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey or rock-and-roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.”

The description continues, “As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he’s still living them. Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.”

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story premieres April 26 on Hulu. Click here to watch the trailer.