25 of Gen X’s Longtime Celebrity Crushes: A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane

Celebrity crushes are as old as time — everyone has had one or more in their lifetimes, and I currently have my eyes on Tom Ellis and Idris Elba. Why have one when you can have multiple? It's a free world, people, and even freer when it's just your imagination.

However, this article is for a trip down memory lane and remembering the hotshots that were all the rage for Gen X.

1. Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter is an American actress, singer, and beauty pageant titleholder, one-time Miss World USA. Looking at that pretty face, it's no surprise. She is best known for her role in the live-action series Wonder Woman — it's like they reserve the part for the hottest women, right?

2. James Spader

This American actor has stolen the hearts of many, mine inclusive, especially for his role in the crime thriller series The Blacklist. Whether playing a criminal mastermind or a dominant lawyer, his charm is the proverbial light on a hill that cannot be hidden.

3. Jamie Lee Curtis

The “scream queen,” revered for her significance in the horror genre, is beloved for her part in Knives Out and True Lies. She is also an author and activist.

4. Christian Slater

Slater is an actor and producer. His career started in 1956, but he gained fame after playing the lead role in The Legend of Billie Jean.

5. Annabeth Gish

Annabeth Gish is an American actress famous for her parts in films like Shag, Hiding Out, and Mystic Pizza. In Hiding Out, almost everyone had a crush on her. Admit it, you did, too.

6. Mick Jagger

Jagger is famous for being the lead singer and one of the founding members of the rock band the Rolling Stones. He is one icon who helped shape the rock ‘n' roll genre — and stole many hearts while at it.

7. Julia Roberts

She didn't star in a movie called Pretty Woman for nothing. There may be many opinions about the actress now, but there was a time when she was all everyone gushed about.

8. Tony Lucca

Tony Lucca started his career on The Mickey Mouse Club, one of Disney's most successful franchises. After his brief acting career, he became a full-time musician.

9. Debbie Gibson

This American singer and actress was one singer who reigned in the late 80s and early 90s. Still, to date, folks love her and can't get enough of her golden voice.

10. Kris Kristofferson

You can tell by the name that he's a killer with the looks — the name doesn't happen by chance. Kristofferson is a retired country singer and actor born in Texas. His name also blew up in the tabloids for his brief relationship with Janis Joplin — which must have broken a couple of hearts.

11. Julia Louise Dreyfus

Most people remember the actress from the comedy series Seinfeld and Saturday Night Live. She's now in her 60s but could easily pass for one in her 40s. It's true what they say that age never washes away true beauty.

12. Billy Idol

“Billy Idol still looks hot,” a fan writes. He's kept his eccentric, rockstar personality through the years. Nothing is more attractive than one who doesn't see the need to pretend to fit any standards.

13. Jennifer Love Hewitt

Hewitt began her career as a child singer and actress. She acted in the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer and has since starred in many other films.

14. Adam Ant

Adam Ant is an English musician and actor and the lead singer of the band Adam and the Ants. Perhaps, rock stars never lose their charm because even in his late 60s, Ant's fanbase is just as crazy about him as they were all those years ago.

15. Stacey Dash

Dash is an American actress, born in the Bronx, New York, and started her acting career early, knowing it was her dream. She starred in 90s films like Clueless, Renaissance Man, and Moving.

16. Tom Selleck

Selleck made every man want a mustache, and every lady want one on her man, especially when he starred in Friends. He received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor for his role in Magnum, P.I.

17. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore looks like she hasn't aged a day and is one of the sweetest souls in Hollywood — everyone who has been on her show thinks so, too. Although she comes from a family of actors, she has made a name for herself with her stellar acting.

18. David Gilmour

Gilmour is an English guitarist, singer, songwriter, and member of the rock band Pink Floyd. His bluesy voice made every record sound better and was one reason he garnered so much admiration.

19. Winona Ryder

Youngsters mainly only recognize the actress for her role in Stranger Things. But she has always been a star in Hollywood and one of the most gorgeous women ever, according to fans.

20. Jeremy Irons

“I've had a fierce crush on Jeremy Irons since Damage, 1992,” someone shares. Irons played the voice of Scar in The Lion King, and with his distinctive voice, has struck a cord in the hearts of fans.

21. Olivia Newton-John

An admirer says, “That woman stayed gorgeous her whole life,” and we agree. The British singer and actress was a four-time Grammy Award winner and famous for her role in Grease.

22. River Phoenix

Phoenix was an American singer and actor with a natural talent for playing the guitar. The highlights of his acting career were his parts in Stand by Me and My Own Private Idaho until his untimely demise.

23. Christina Applegate

Applegate stole many hearts when she played Kelly Bundy in the sitcom Married… With Children. In her early 50s, she may have multiple battles with her health but remains strong and beautiful despite it all.

24. David Bowie

Bowie was an English songwriter, actor, and prominent music figure revered for his creativity and innovation. He is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

25. Christina Ricci

Ricci is widely known for the characters she plays — dark and, as some would say, creepy. She has two Emmy awards and has made a hit out of almost every film she has featured.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.