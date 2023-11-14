Financial Advisors Concerned About Younger Generations’ Spending Patterns as Gen Z Increases Their Debt

Dark economic clouds are, once again, gathering on the horizon as markets retreat over fears of “higher for longer” interest rates, sapping earlier confidence in the Fed’s “soft-landing” promise. Investors closely monitor global economic indicators, looking for clues to the downturn ahead.

According to the latest CNBC poll surveying approximately 300 money managers, a significant 64% believe that the U.S. economy is headed towards a recession by mid-next year or beyond.

However, in stark contrast to these economic concerns, Americans are displaying a carefree approach to spending, seemingly unfazed by the looming possibility of an economic downturn. Spending in August was up 5.8% from a year earlier – easily surpassing inflation. People are taking to the skies, with Delta Air Lines booking record revenues in the second quarter.

Concertgoers are out in force, with Ticketmaster selling nearly 300 million event tickets in the first six months of 2023, a whopping 18% year-over-year surge. Highly publicized mega events like Taylor Swift's record-smashing Eras tour are only the tip of the experiential economy iceberg.

Credit card spending, in particular, is going through the roof. According to Federal Reserve data, Americans used about $18 billion in credit through May and June, equating to a 4% seasonally-adjusted bump in consumer credit through the second quarter.

It seems “living for the moment” is the new consumer creed. Yet, diving deeper into what is fuelling this spending binge sheds light on its impact on consumer well-being and long-term financial security.

Generational Shift

Many factors are fuelling higher spending. Yet beyond the unique quirks of the current post-pandemic macroeconomy, a generational change of the guard is underway. By total headcount, millennials have surpassed the post-war baby boomers, and their spending power is almost at parity, with $2.5 trillion to boomers' $2.6 trillion.

Younger generations prefer spending on experiences, like travel and live events, over buying physical products. According to a 2023 Credit Karma survey, younger generations are statistically more likely to spend on travel even if they can't afford to.

Young adults in their 20s and 30s are also content to take on debt. Over three-quarters (76%) of Gen Z and 83% of millennial respondents said they would take on debt to finance their travel this year. Some financial advisors discern a noticeable generational shift in attitudes toward life and spending, prompting a reevaluation of traditional planning strategies for younger investors.

“The term YOLO, or ‘you only live once,’ wasn't a part of the mindset of the baby boomers or even Gen X,” says Kevin Lao, Founder and Financial Planner at Imagine Financial Security. “Inflation has impacted young people's ability to start families and own homes… The majority find it difficult to achieve the same financial goals previous generations enjoyed. So, instead of stressing about home ownership or retiring early, people are spending more aggressively with the idea that you're only young once… Tomorrow is never guaranteed.”

Youthful optimism and naive expectations may also contribute to younger money managers’ approach to spending.

“Many consumers don't remember a recession that truly impacted their spending ability,” says Jacob Rothman, CPA, CFA, and Wealth Manager at Rothman Investment Management. “The recession of 2020 was deep, but fast, and came with so many government handouts most people lacked spending opportunities, not spendable cash.”

“You have to go back to 2009 to find a recession that caused prolonged pain across the economy… many consumers either have forgotten that or were not old enough to be impacted by it.”

The sway of social media on consumer spending is substantial, especially among younger generations. With the ability to make instant comparisons just a click away, the influence of peer pressure has reached unprecedented heights.

“People are surrounded by others ‘living their best life’ on social media and are hit with FOMO (Fear-Of-Missing-Out),” says Garrett Harper, Founder of Harper Financial Strategies. “Unfortunately, they aren't taking into account the long-term effects they are doing to their financial situation.”

According to the Credit Karma study, more than three-quarters of Gen Z respondents (76%) admit to going into borrowing money due to FOMO, along with 69% of millennials. Some advisors say improved financial education is the key to addressing this issue.

“I believe there needs to be a greater emphasis on the high school and college level in order to educate young people on how to be financially savvy,” Lao says. How do you build wealth beginning from a young age? How do you increase your earning potential? All of these will contribute to your ability to earn more, save more, and have the flexibility to not only spend for today but save for tomorrow.”

High Rollers

Delaying gratification in favor of building wealth can lead to greater spending power in the long term. Individuals can secure their financial future by exercising discipline and prioritizing investing, steering clear of debt to enjoy enhanced spending flexibility.

“High-income households exhibit a similar trend to spend but with a safety net,” says Doug Greenberg, President of Pacific Northwest Advisory. “They have the leverage to indulge yet maintain a robust saving strategy. It's crucial to understand individual financial landscapes and align spending habits accordingly.”

High-income households can leverage the “buy, borrow, die” strategy, which uses existing assets as collateral to further amass wealth. Additionally, strategic methods are available to optimize tax positions for high-net-worth individuals to free up more disposable income.

Younger Americans' tendency to seize the day and spend away reveals startling trends. Amid economic uncertainty, a curious paradox emerges: Americans are boldly defying recession fears and, driven by a generational shift in priorities, taking on debt to enjoy themselves as younger people embrace experiences over possessions.

Living and spending for the here and now makes sense, to a point. Yet, by remaining financially savvy and mindful of spending habits, consumers can keep impulses in check and ensure their indulgences don't cost them their financial future.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.