Gen Z Leads The Charge for Improved Work Conditions While Baby Boomers Lag Behind

The recent United Auto Workers (UAW) strike has taken on a historic significance that goes beyond its immediate objectives.

Labor actions have often played a significant role throughout history in advancing workers' rights and pushing for equitable labor practices. This strike has made national headlines. That's not only for its unprecedented nature, as all three major Detroit automakers are simultaneously facing labor disputes. But also because it occurs at a pivotal moment in the automotive industry—a time of significant transformation and change.

According to a recent survey from Extreme Terrain, 91% of Gen Z support the UAW strike objective, while a mere 46% of baby boomers are in support. Why such a vast generational gap? Do younger generations care more about fair working conditions than older generations?

At its core, the UAW strike seeks to address critical labor issues such as fair wages, improved working conditions, and job security within the automotive industry. Although universally significant, these objectives resonate differently with each generation, leading to distinctive levels of support.

Gen Z and Millennials: The Vanguard of Support

Gen Z and millennials emerge as the primary champions of the UAW strike, demonstrating emotional support for its objectives.

For Gen Z, entering the workforce amidst economic turmoil has instilled a deep-seated desire for job security and equitable compensation. They have witnessed the precariousness of labor markets and have a heightened sensitivity to financial stability issues. The UAW strike's focus on job security and fair wages aligns with their aspirations, making them committed supporters of these labor objectives.

Gen X and Baby Boomers: A More Cautious Approach

In stark contrast, Gen X and baby boomers exhibit a more tempered level of support for the UAW strike objectives. This divergence can be attributed to distinct generational experiences and societal contexts that have shaped their perspectives on labor issues.

Gen X, often labeled the “Latchkey Generation,” came of age during an era of economic prosperity but also witnessed the transformation of traditional job security. Their experiences in a shifting job market have made them pragmatic about labor negotiations, leading to a more measured stance on strikes.

On the other hand, baby boomers have seen the evolution of labor movements and workers' rights over several decades. Their outlook is often influenced by historical events such as the civil rights movement and the emergence of labor unions. While they acknowledge the importance of labor advocacy, they tend to adopt a more conservative approach, preferring negotiations over strikes.

Economic Factors: Shaping Perspectives on Labor Strikes

Economic Conditions

The economic landscape during pivotal life stages significantly influences generational attitudes toward labor strikes. Gen Z and millennials, many of whom entered the workforce during or shortly after the Great Recession, have firsthand experience with economic instability. Witnessing job losses, foreclosures, and financial hardships during this period has imbued them with a fervent desire for job security, fair wages, and robust workers' rights.

Job Markets

The conditions of the job markets during each generation's formative years are instrumental in shaping their perceptions. Gen X navigated a changing landscape characterized by a shift towards contract work and a decrease in traditional job security. This exposure has led them to approach labor strikes with pragmatism, weighing the potential consequences on job stability.

Personal Financial Situations

Individual financial circumstances also play a pivotal role in determining support for labor strikes. Those who have faced financial hardship or job insecurity may be more inclined to endorse the objectives of the UAW strike, viewing them as necessary safeguards against economic vulnerability.

Significant Moments in Labor History

Many of the generational biases seen in support for the current labor movement are influenced by previous strikes, accomplishments and attitudes held by the general public. For example, just 15 years ago, unions and their practices were frowned upon, while this “hot labor summer” has been marked by more than a few union strikes that have largely been met with solidarity even by people with no union connections.

Late 19th Century – Early 20th Century Labor Struggles

The late 19th and early 20th centuries were marked by the emergence of organized labor movements spurred by deplorable working conditions and abysmal wages. Events like the Haymarket Affair of 1886, where labor activists advocated for an eight-hour workday, and the Pullman Strike of 1894, which paralyzed the nation's rail system, set the stage for labor activism. These early struggles paved the way for fundamental labor rights.

The Great Depression and New Deal

The Great Depression of the 1930s witnessed a surge in labor activism as workers grappled with widespread unemployment and dire poverty. The Wagner Act of 1935, a cornerstone of the New Deal, granted workers the right to collective bargaining, further strengthening labor unions. This era laid the foundation for the strong support of labor unions among the baby boomer generation.

Civil Rights and Labor Movements

The 1960s and 1970s were characterized by a confluence of civil rights and labor movements. Labor leaders like Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta fought for the rights of farmworkers, while the United Auto Workers played a crucial role in advancing racial and gender equality. These moments of intersectionality left an enduring impact on the values of baby boomers.

Reagan Era and Labor Decline

The 1980s, marked by the presidency of Ronald Reagan, witnessed a shift in labor dynamics. Reagan's stance on labor unions, particularly the firing of striking air traffic controllers, signaled a turning point in labor history. The decline in union membership during this era had a profound influence on the perspectives of Gen X, who grew up in an environment where organized labor was losing ground.

Emergence of Tech and The Gig Economy

The late 20th and early 21st centuries saw the emergence of the tech industry and the gig economy. Gen X, in particular, witnessed the transformation of the job market, with a shift towards contract work and the erosion of traditional job security. These experiences have molded their pragmatic approach to labor strikes.

Implications for Labor Movements

The stark generational differences in support for labor strikes, particularly the fervent endorsement from Gen Z and millennials juxtaposed with the measured backing from Gen X and baby boomers, bear significant implications for the future landscape of labor movements. Understanding these implications is paramount for labor unions and organizations as they navigate the complex terrain of worker advocacy in an evolving world.

