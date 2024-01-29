Genesis to Combat Range Anxiety Through ‘Active Air Skirt’ Technology

Outside of charging infrastructure woes, the driving range electric vehicles (EVs) have gives potential consumers the most anxiety. However, South Korean automaker Genesis has an innovative new technology called an Active Air Skirt (AAS) attachment that can make cars more aerodynamic helping to increase their driving range.

Here's a Breakdown of AAS

According to a report from Top Gear, an AAS works similarly to a front splitter. However, there is a difference. The former deploys when the vehicle exceeds 50 miles per hour and can reposition itself as its speed changes, while the ladder is stationary under a car's front bumper. But what both do is decrease a vehicle's overall aerodynamic resistance.

Top Gear's report states that when the automaker tested the AAS attachment on their GV60 model, they reduced the vehicle's drag coefficient by 0.008, a 2.8% improvement in its overall drag, which led to a 3.7-mile improvement in the GV60's driving range.

Were You Hoping for More?

While the driving range improvement for Genesis's deployable AAS attachment is not as impressive as it could be, an improvement is still an improvement. Besides, there are worse things in life than mere 3.7-mile EV driving range improvements (like the Ford Pinto, taxes, death, and sprained ankles.)

But what about those unable to afford a brand-new South Korean luxury vehicle?

Other Solutions for Range Anxiety: Add a Front Splitter

You can add a front splitter to your car to improve its aerodynamic efficiency and driving range. Adding a front splitter to your car will cost anywhere from a couple hundred to several hundred dollars, depending on who is doing the labor and what material you're using.

You can make front splitters from various materials, from aluminum to plywood or plastic and kevlar deposits. Some people also make them out of carbon fiber. And if you feel confident installing a front splitter yourself, you can save the $70 to $100 an hour in labor costs that a garage would charge you.

Keep Up With Car Maintenance

Proper maintenance can allow EV owners to avoid common pitfalls with electric car batteries. For example, replacing EV batteries can cost anywhere from $4,000 to $20,000. And while EV batteries will typically last the vehicle's life, properly maintaining them ensures that consumers can get the most out of their car.

For proper battery maintenance, it's best to avoid charging and discharging the battery's cells too frequently.

Keeping the battery charged above 20% while ensuring it does not exceed 80% is a good rule of thumb. Allowing a battery to charge past 80% can expose the cell's fragile chemistry to excessive heat, diminishing its effectiveness at maintaining a charge.

Keep Direct Current (DC) charging to a minimum. Too much power surging through its cells can damage lithium-ion batteries. Again, excessive heat is not healthy for the battery.

Avoid driving too fast or “launching it.” Like overcharging or DC charging, too much energy rapidly surging through the battery will damage its ability to hold and maintain a charge properly, ultimately increasing range anxiety.

While charging infrastructure issues and driving range limitations will continue to present EV owners with challenges in the foreseeable future, it's great to know that there are ways to work through these problems.